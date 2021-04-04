 Skip to content
(NPR)   After a year of social distancing, do we even know how to socialize in person anymore? Asked an anonymous individual through a typed submission to an online messaging board where everybody uses screen names   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer to headline is no.

Your blog sucks.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I was socially distant long before it was cool.  Probably how I avoided COVID this long.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Men routinely would approach dating in the hopes of starting new relationships by typing "Send Nudes" to a stranger they just saw online.


There is no hope for social civility.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We've come full circle from #metoo. I believe the current accepted norm is for everyone to de-pants after the first beer.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: We've come full circle from #metoo. I believe the current accepted norm is for everyone to de-pants after the first beer.


You put pants on?
 
Greystoke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I seem to recall there were pants involved. Sometimes deodorant.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I talked to my neighbors yesterday. Next year I may try it again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I never knew how to socialize in the first place, so the headline is odd.
 
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i eagerly await the day when everybody's social interactions feel like mine always have.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've constructed a cubicle in my living room, added a water cooler, so I can practice socializing.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Action Replay Nick: We've come full circle from #metoo. I believe the current accepted norm is for everyone to de-pants after the first beer.

You put pants on?


You own pants?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Social distancing has been fine, I just layered it into my usual routine of emotional distancing.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least it will give me an excuse to play off the awkwardness. 'No, it's just been a long time.'

I won't say that 'long time' is years rather than months.

Fine. Decades.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my life I have gone through phases of introvert and extrovert, before the covid mess I was coming out of an introvert phase after the end of a relationship. I was ready to get back out there and start meeting people and the covid hit the breaks on that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone asking "do we know how to socialize in person anymore" didn't know how to socialize in person to begin with.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We were supposed to pick a screen name?
 
