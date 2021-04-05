 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Man accused of drinking Four Lokos while giving Botox injections without a license. His lawyer claims he didn't know you needed a license to drink Four Lokos in Florida   (wftv.com) divider line
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how they get you.  Never buy more than three Lokos at a time and you won't trigger the cops' Loko tracking system.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DeSantis hates these small business owners and is regulating them to death.
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weekend Update: Four Loko - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ZTgREyyeUf4
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Florida. You need to drink Four Lokos to get a license!
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the Thot juice
 
king of vegas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned what a Looks is
 
king of vegas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lokos
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They still make Four Loko? Did they just remove the caffeine so it's alcoholic soda?
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vatos Lokos forever!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Home run for the Florida tag, right here.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So he drank one Four Loko, then drank three more Four Lokos?
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Loko brown Botox jumped over the lazy dog.
 
