(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Socialist community raises $260,000 for local volunteer fire co. to get new truck. How stuff works   (wjactv.com) divider line
16
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think of firefighting equipment as infrastructure. Too bad we need bake sales to get it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Good....good!!"
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if the corporations that rely on the roads the most came together and decided that they would pay their share.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, doesn't everyone get a new firetruck?
Isn't that socialism?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm always secretly a little impressed that we've been able to convince people that of all the essential services government should offer for some reason it's totally cool for some firefighters to not be paid and to have to do bake sales to buy basic equipment. Very clever keeping that scam going, whoever is responsible.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So capitalists chipping in for a common interest = socialism.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the US military can hand down armored trucks to law enforcement, maybe they could be convinced to do the same thing with fire trucks?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm always secretly a little impressed that we've been able to convince people that of all the essential services government should offer for some reason it's totally cool for some firefighters to not be paid and to have to do bake sales to buy basic equipment. Very clever keeping that scam going, whoever is responsible.


While simultaneously moaning that police aren't well-paid enough to not murder innocent people. It's almost impressive in a "crimes against humanity" sort of way.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm always secretly a little impressed that we've been able to convince people that of all the essential services government should offer for some reason it's totally cool for some firefighters to not be paid and to have to do bake sales to buy basic equipment. Very clever keeping that scam going, whoever is responsible.


It's a scam for people to come together to solve a problem (the occasional fire call) and to have old equipment for rural areas?  Neighbors helping neighbors has been a positive thing about rural life in the US ever since homesteads were started.

Next you'll be surprised that there aren't level 1 trauma centers in towns of 500 people that are 50 miles from the next largest town.  There are counties in the US that don't have fire service.  Often the nearby city will offer it if you pay them for it, but since they can't be taxed, they aren't going to do it for free.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: While simultaneously moaning that police aren't well-paid enough to not murder innocent people. I


Maybe this is an argument for defunding the police. "See, we defunded the fire departments and they're doing just fine."

On the plus side, it would be nice if cops had to come begging or hold a bake sale when they want to buy some ridiculous MRAP or drone or robot, but on the downside I don't know how happy I'd be with a force of people who volunteered because they were more than happy to beat up minorities for free.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see this as justification for Republicans "smaller government" approach.  Cut the government funding and those who think it important will chip in on their own to make it happen.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: I see this as justification for Republicans "smaller government" approach.  Cut the government funding and those who think it important will chip in on their own to make it happen.



Fire departments are funded by LOCAL taxes. Call your mayor. This is not, and has never been, a Federal responsibility.

Nice try Libbie.
 
Headso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Claysburg
Population: 1,337 (2019)
median income for a household: $27,625

farkers: these people have been duped! why don't they just sell some stocks and pay an extra 500 dollars a year in local taxes for firefighters!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It's a scam for people to come together to solve a problem (the occasional fire call) and to have old equipment for rural areas?


No, it's a scam to not pay people, and to convince them this is cool. Just raise taxes, pay your firefighters, buy them some equipment.

If my house is on fire and my neighbor drags his hose over, that's neighbors helping neighbors. This is different. People are doing work (dangerous work) that benefits society, farking pay them. Raise taxes to do it. I don't understand why we have arbitrarily selected this one thing to be a volunteer activity, other than "Well it used to be that way hundreds of years ago." Yeah, cool story, gramps, and nice onion on your belt. It's 2021.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Fire departments are funded by LOCAL taxes.


Then fund them from STATE taxes. If Upper Buttcrack, KY doesn't have a big enough tax base, then raise all Kentuckyans' taxes a couple bucks. Is that fair? You're goddamned right it is. You think the citizens of Upper Buttcrack don't buy the shiat people elsewhere in KY make? You think they're gonna keep buying that shiat if their houses burn down? And you folks from Lexington, looking for a day trip, how are you going to indulge in Upper Buttcrack's Incest Days festival if the whole place burns down.

This is not that farking difficult to figure out, and is solely driven by anti-tax morons who ask "what's in it for me" but can't think beyond first-order effects.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: You think the citizens of Upper Buttcrack don't buy the shiat people elsewhere in KY make?


Technically those Oxy pills arent made in KY, just sold there.
 
