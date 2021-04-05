 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Woman breaks into stranger's house, strips naked and gets into one of the male owners beds. Seems damn proud of it in her mugshot (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Weird, Crime, Jovita Vaughn, Bed, Killeen Daily Herald, Jovita Garza, paper reports officers, Bell County, Texas, Killeen Police Department  
•       •       •

2917 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She used an air mattress, willingly, and this guy is mad at her?

To be fair, that part alone demands a psych eval. The rest is frosting on a seven layer cake of cray cray.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you pay the hooker to go away, but don't pay her enough.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"he believed someone had come into his house last night but did not check until that morning".

Dude is way too casual about stuff. Or wasted.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if she had looked more like Goldilocks, she wouldn't have been busted.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse,
You're never going to believe what happened, but I suddenly arrived at home and this naked woman was there and...
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wished for this when I was 13.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bell County? Yep.

Story left out the parts about the meth and prostitution.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She might have had better luck if she crawled into bed with him and not just crash in a spare room
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Shes the one with the VNT. Visible neck tattoo."
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people tell me I'll never meet a woman if I don't leave the house.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She claims to have lived there when she was 16, so felt she had a right to be there and be naked on an air mattress. Maybe she was just having a Matt Gaetz flashback.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home, Goldilocks, you're drunk
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barenaked Ladies - The Old Apartment (Video)
Youtube 8ggJS0p-QQc
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: I wished for this when I was 13.


13?

I'm in my 40s and wouldn't mind it as long as she checked on the dogs, discussed first with my wife, made me breakfast the next day, etc.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I just thought this was normal. Almost all the women do that here in my neighborhood.

Of course, they only come to my house to steal toilet paper, Kleenex, and toothpaste, but I go through a couple cases per month.

I guess that's normal, right?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor fella.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "he believed someone had come into his house last night but did not check until that morning".

Dude is way too casual about stuff. Or wasted.


The article says they didn't arrest her until she refused to leave and spit on a cop.
This must be something they see regularly to just say "move along".
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not want to be that guy making national news in calling the cops on a naked and peaceful woman just hanging out on an air mattress. I'm sure some sort of accommodations could have been made? The very least he could have drawn a bath for her. At least see if she cleaned up nicely.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dear penthouse homeowners association,

i never thought i would be writing to you, and i know you won't believe what happened, but the unauthorized car that was parked in the maintenance spot last night was a crazy woman who got naked and snuck into my guest room.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm Bell County, TX is a meth infested crazy sharthole...and we're only getting more for the surrounding larger cities who are looking for cheaper rent because of pandemic unemployment/underemployment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed the part in Goldilocks where she stripped nekkid. And I would have remembered that part.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wrong type of bear

Fark user imageView Full Size

And this one is just right
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened IN TEXAS. No shootin', no dead woman, just your run-of-the-mill police call for breaking and entering... and then it got reeeal weird. The guffaws at the local Dunkin' Donuts must have been heard across town.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds awesome on the Internet (she looks decent enough in the mug shot).

In person I'd be worried she was dangerously crazy.  Maybe she's ready to kill somebody, maybe she spins a believable story about how I abducted her.

The only move is to call the cops, sorry Penthouse readers.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This clarifies to me what I've been doing wrong all this time in dating... I lock my front door at night... I'll stop.

/Not really.  I live in Section 8 housing that is mostly for seniors and people with disabilities.  I don't want an 80 year old with dementia thinking this is her apartment.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: This clarifies to me what I've been doing wrong all this time in dating... I lock my front door at night... I'll stop.

/Not really.  I live in Section 8 housing that is mostly for seniors and people with disabilities.  I don't want an 80 year old with dementia thinking this is her apartment.


You're too fussy.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She sounds fun.
 
BigMax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it a porno movie or a horror movie?  The setup works either way.

/hat tip to Detroit Rock City.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
(Looking at her picture) Ummm...El Paso.
 
fireclown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never has the "don't stick your d!ck in crazy" rule applied more.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8ggJS0p-​QQc]


Had the exact same thought.  I've always thought it was a super creepy song.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thankyougod.jpg
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".


AdmiralAhkbar.jpg.....

Not in a million years .. Look at the eyes
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: I would not want to be that guy making national news in calling the cops on a naked and peaceful woman just hanging out on an air mattress. I'm sure some sort of accommodations could have been made? The very least he could have drawn a bath for her. At least see if she cleaned up nicely.


I'll bet she cleans up nice. Real nice.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Day_Old_Dutchie: One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".

AdmiralAhkbar.jpg.....

Not in a million years .. Look at the eyes


B*******. She's crazy and pretty. This is exactly what I'm waiting for in my spare bedroom. I'll even share her with my wife. It'll be fun.
 
Eravior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigMax: Is it a porno movie or a horror movie?  The setup works either way.

/hat tip to Detroit Rock City.


Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

donotdoit: SpaceMonkey-66: Day_Old_Dutchie: One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".

AdmiralAhkbar.jpg.....

Not in a million years .. Look at the eyes

B*******. She's crazy and pretty. This is exactly what I'm waiting for in my spare bedroom. I'll even share her with my wife. It'll be fun.


read your username

then reread it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IDK drunk enough I might not gave a fark.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny queso: donotdoit: SpaceMonkey-66: Day_Old_Dutchie: One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".

AdmiralAhkbar.jpg.....

Not in a million years .. Look at the eyes

B*******. She's crazy and pretty. This is exactly what I'm waiting for in my spare bedroom. I'll even share her with my wife. It'll be fun.

read your username

then reread it.


If you read my resume you'd hire me. I'm a f****** brilliant programmer with 30-plus years of variety of industry experience and can't get a job. That's because my house caught on fire and they found my stash and then they charged me with holding enough LSD for distribution. You got a job for me? Anyone else out there have a job for me? Because I can't get hired, I'm a f****** brilliant, yes I know I'm an a****** for saying it, but if you got a job for me touch base. I'm f****** brilliant and I'm make my bosses millions.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

donotdoit: johnny queso: donotdoit: SpaceMonkey-66: Day_Old_Dutchie: One would think the guy would say "Hey, free woman!".

AdmiralAhkbar.jpg.....

Not in a million years .. Look at the eyes

B*******. She's crazy and pretty. This is exactly what I'm waiting for in my spare bedroom. I'll even share her with my wife. It'll be fun.

read your username

then reread it.

If you read my resume you'd hire me. I'm a f****** brilliant programmer with 30-plus years of variety of industry experience and can't get a job. That's because my house caught on fire and they found my stash and then they charged me with holding enough LSD for distribution. You got a job for me? Anyone else out there have a job for me? Because I can't get hired, I'm a f****** brilliant, yes I know I'm an a****** for saying it, but if you got a job for me touch base. I'm f****** brilliant and I'm make my bosses millions.


I found your picture. You should include it with your fark resume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well sweetheart, would prefer jail time for B&E, or a fun shower with a dirty old man.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.