(New York Magazine)   Is "bystander intervention training" an effective way of combating a rise in hate crime? Some say it's just a new way to get yourself killed faster   (nymag.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hollaback!'s "5 D's" method, which they debuted in 2012, is the most widely used in New York, including in the city's Commission on Human Rights classes. Its tactics: "Distract" (pretending to know the person being harassed, dropping a drink near the harasser, etc.), "Delegate" (asking a nearby authority figure for help), "Delay" (checking in with the harassed person afterward), "Direct" (verbally confronting the harasser), and "Document" (recording video of the incident).

Well, "Distract, Delegate, Delay, Direct, and Document" doesn't quite have the same ring as "Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and Dodge," but I guess I'll allow it.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doing the right thing is never easy.
 
GORDON
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is America, dog.  Everyone has a gun, and no one can afford mental health care.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Problem: when it's the police committing the hate crime.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is the Guardian Angels still active in NYC?

Minorities fighting back against an aggressive attacker sounds like the perfect way for them to be arrested or shot by police.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cefm: Problem: when it's the police committing the hate crime.


Or doing the bystanding.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not everyone has it in them to defend others, that's why the idea of law enforcement/peace officers/cops/police exists.

For those of us that do, but don't/can't work law enforcement, it's a big void to fill that can lead to social misunderstandings from either (usually both) parties.

So I just do the sane thing and unless there's gross (read: felony) violence, it ain't my problem.

You'd be surprised how many women get mad when you tell their abusive boyfriend/husband to stop yelling at them. And then I remember the lyrics of Sweet Dreams and my hatred for society grows a little more.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's more than enough "Document" from all of the cell phone videos, the rest looks like a police campaign to get everyday people to start handling low level crime and see the results of their untrained actions come back to haunt them.
 
cravak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd like to tell you that the idea of man willing to die for each other is the solution I'd also be lying.  Dying is the easy part. Living for each other and caring how the other half lives is a lot harder and another story completely, I'd die for you but you know what I won't do? Overlook everything everyone does in this world while they are alive, you really don't need five kids and you really do need to care that you left the world in as good of a place as when you got here.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2005/06/28/po​l​itics/justices-rule-police-do-not-have​-a-constitutional-duty-to-protect.html​
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Inglorious Basterds, now as a exercize workout, offered by Cross Fit, Peloton, Golds -- just to notch it up a bit for dealing with racist assaults?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tuxq: You'd be surprised how many women get mad when you tell their abusive boyfriend/husband to stop yelling at them. And then I remember the lyrics of Sweet Dreams and my hatred for society grows a little more.

That's probably because you're going to get them abused harder in private.  Sure, they're shouting now, but if they just let them go off it might trickle down.  Now they're going to spend the whole ride home fuming over the guy that told them off at Applebee's, remind her they were mad at her, and take it out on her when they get home.

Point being it's a wildly different situation than a random harasser in public.  The guy shouting racial slurs at a woman isn't going to slap her around when they get home, he's going to get off the train and her day will be ruined.
 
ominousinc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember as a child my 75 year old, one-eyed hillbilly grandmother went WWF on some dude at the fair with her metal chair she brought with her to sit and watch us grandkids ride the fair rides. He was fighting some other guy and hurting him bad and granny piped up and told him to cool it. He got angry about it, called her a name and threatened her. So, my dear grandmother Trula (bless he heart) beat him with that chair like a dog. I mean came down on him like an ACME anvil with the first swing (she knew to come correct right off the bat).

I remember it being gloriously traumatizing for me to see an actual violent act transpire in front of me and my own grandmother putting in the work. I also knew who would walk away from that one because I suffered that woman's wrath more times than I could count and I was only 5 or so at the time.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: https://www.nytimes.com/2005/06/28/po​l​itics/justices-rule-police-do-not-have​-a-constitutional-duty-to-protect.html​


Yep.

I was going to post the Joe Lozito case.
 
