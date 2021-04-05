 Skip to content
(UPI)   Do walkers on escalators bother you? Then you might want to move to Japan. And while you're there, be sure to check out the incredible variety of Kit-Kats they have   (upi.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need to deliver a strong message to the public to alter practices that have become so pervasive as to be perceived as custom,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Walkers on escalators?

Head shot - problem solved.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I tried the green tea mochi kit kats, they were kinda bland actually.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I imagined old people being banned from escalators and I was confused.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Walkers on escalators Standing on the left side of an escalator?

Head shot - problem solved.


/FTF DC
 
The wonderful travels of a turd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bloody hate people standing on escalators. Especially when standing on the left.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No. People who don't walk bother me.
 
GORDON
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The wonderful travels of a turd: Bloody hate people standing on escalators. Especially when standing on the left.


I hate people who don't walk on the people movers at airports, and then just block the whole way with their group.  Those things are too long and slow for anyone reasonable  to think they shouldn't keep walking.

Escalators, I am more forgiving.  Take a wrong step and you're bleeding, minimum.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The system subway commuters use is "stand on the right, pass on the left." Nobody heard of that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Walkers on escalators?

Head shot - problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GORDON: The wonderful travels of a turd: Bloody hate people standing on escalators. Especially when standing on the left.

I hate people who don't walk on the people movers at airports, and then just block the whole way with their group.  Those things are too long and slow for anyone reasonable  to think they shouldn't keep walking.

Escalators, I am more forgiving.  Take a wrong step and you're bleeding, minimum.


You're close to identifying the worst offenders: solo travelers who stand *beside* their rolling bag on escalators and people-movers.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Yes, I hate it when that happens.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nemisonic: The system subway commuters use is "stand on the right, pass on the left." Nobody heard of that?


It depends on the escalator system.  In places like New York, yeah you have it set up so you can do that sort of thing.  Most people only encounter escalators at malls or hotels, and those systems are generally one set of stairs up, one set down, and no room to pass on either.

Personally, I will walk up an escalator, to the point I reach someone who is standing, and then calmly stand and hate them the entire rest of the way up.  Oh and the people movers at airports are there to allow walkers to get an extra boost of speed so they don't miss their plane, not as an excuse for your fat diabetic ass to be even more lazy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No penalties, Could have so much fun with this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nemisonic: The system subway commuters use is "stand on the right, pass on the left." Nobody heard of that?


Ma and Pa Kettle, visiting DC for the first time have not heard of that. Also they haven't figured out that stopping and standing at the very bottom of an escalator in a Metro station is an ungodly bad idea. I once saw some dumb redneck stop at the bottom and just stare with a dull, bovine look on his face, despite the fact that there were a few dozen folks right behind him, descending at a speed they couldn't control. Dude in front punched the redneck in the back of the head and the next two shoved his dazed ass off to the side. Don't fark with the DC commute, man.
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: GORDON: The wonderful travels of a turd: Bloody hate people standing on escalators. Especially when standing on the left.

I hate people who don't walk on the people movers at airports, and then just block the whole way with their group.  Those things are too long and slow for anyone reasonable  to think they shouldn't keep walking.

Escalators, I am more forgiving.  Take a wrong step and you're bleeding, minimum.

You're close to identifying the worst offenders: solo travelers who stand *beside* their rolling bag on escalators and people-movers.


That opens a whole world of bad behaviors to talk about.  Rolling bags bring out some serious stupid behaviors.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bad zombie cosplay or bad joker cosplay?
 
