8-year-old saves sister's life because of John Cena, or something
    Hero, John Cena, World Wrestling Entertainment, Jaxon Dempsey, pro wrestler John Cena, WWE Raw, textbook Heimlich Maneuver form, Chris Jericho  
•       •       •

HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully, it wasn't The Undertaker
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He learned it from watching you, John Cena!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cena is well known as a very good person. If I'm not mistaken, he holds the record for Wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

That clip of him pretending to be a substitute teacher and teaching the kids CPR was pretty fun too. But they should have put him in long sleeves. Those forearms are NOT those of a substitute teacher.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: He learned it from watching you, John Cena!


How can you watch what you can't see?
 
ryant123
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: He learned it from watching you, John Cena!


Nobody can watch John Cena. You can't see him.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cena is well known as a very good person. If I'm not mistaken, he holds the record for Wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

That clip of him pretending to be a substitute teacher and teaching the kids CPR was pretty fun too. But they should have put him in long sleeves. Those forearms are NOT those of a substitute teacher.


Yeah, that's more for when you reach tenure.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the feel good story we all needed. Or drugs, drugs are good too.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
John, can you demonstrate how to check for consciousness?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ryant123: fragMasterFlash: He learned it from watching you, John Cena!

Nobody can watch John Cena. You can't see him.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
COMALite J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ryant123: fragMasterFlash: He learned it from watching you, John Cena!

Nobody can watch John Cena. You can't see him.

<speak voice="SgtShultz">I Cena-thing!</speak>
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wtf is a 20 month old doing eating unsupervised?

Sincerely, a father of two 20 month old children.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, I guess everything's even, then.

A 13-year-old boy will spend the next three years in juvenile detention after he killed his 5-year-old half-sister by dropping WWE moves like the "John Cena Slam" on the little girl this summer.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Well, I guess everything's even, then.

A 13-year-old boy will spend the next three years in juvenile detention after he killed his 5-year-old half-sister by dropping WWE moves like the "John Cena Slam" on the little girl this summer.


Thanks Debbie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Well, I guess everything's even, then.

A 13-year-old boy will spend the next three years in juvenile detention after he killed his 5-year-old half-sister by dropping WWE moves like the "John Cena Slam" on the little girl this summer.


Finally the heel turn!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: It's the feel good story we all needed. Or drugs, drugs are good too.


a little of column A, a lil of column B. i generally abhor children but i love these two kids. good thing the lad wasn't a Jack Black fan, he would have been doing lame humor while his sister turned blue.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Wtf is a 20 month old doing eating unsupervised?

Sincerely, a father of two 20 month old children.


Technically, it wasn't unsupervised. The article said they were in the car. The boy helped out before Dad could get to her. Of course, I do agree it was a stupid situation. When my kids were that young, I would have never let them eat in the car at that age simply because the rain of food on floor vs in stomach  would be so high.

Dad probably reported it to the news so that Mom would be distracted that Dad let the kids eat in the car and choke.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You guys ready for SSSSSSSSUUUUUUUUUUPEEEEERRRRRRSSSSSLLL​LLLLAAAAAAMMMMMMM this week?

John Cena Prank Call
Youtube wRRsXxE1KVY
 
