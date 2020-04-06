 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Politicians lied about lockdowns causing more suicides. In fact, suicides were lower in 2020 than the 3 previous years   (twitter.com) divider line
70
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

817 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby only needed first two words in headline

also, water is wet, Sky is blue, and the pope shiats in the woods
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I even found increased suicides at least plausible.

The negative mental health impacts from an uncontrolled pandemic are likely worse though.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On the other hand, murders are up in 2020.

Rates
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not politicians that were lying, subby, it was republicans.  The cult of the orange god demands lies.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OptionC: It's not politicians that were lying, subby, it was republicans.  The cult of the orange god demands lies.


No no, politicians.
BSAB
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.


And strokes. Although some of that jump is probably covid related. What with it doing all kinds of nasty blood clotting stuff all over the body.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when Farkers who were highlighted in "Coviot Red" were howling about increased suicide rates making up for the additional covid losses we were preventing due to the lockdowns based on absolutely no data but written with the authority only the truly corrupt could muster?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet they're higher if you properly count COVID deaths among anti-maskers.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Remember when Farkers who were highlighted in "Coviot Red" were howling about increased suicide rates making up for the additional covid losses we were preventing due to the lockdowns based on absolutely no data but written with the authority only the truly corrupt could muster?


Yes, yes we do.  Because this is the first thread about COVID death numbers that they haven't posted in to tell us about how we were all personally causing a mass suicide event.

Disingenuous farks.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told the summer would make it go away.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Inf​ectious Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it sounded like it could have been true!!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was told there would be no math." - America
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious​ ​Disease hit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when a politician tells the truth. Difficulty: It can't be a lie
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.


I suspect your ideas about the trumper plague rat disease are farking stupid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was some Fark liar who claimed that 3 of his friends committed suicide in the first month.  There were so many made up anecdotes I've read in the past year like "My friend the research scientist says there will never be a vaccine."  I wonder what the point of so many of them were.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.


I also don't particularly remember it, but it sounds like something a plague rat politician would say. Nevertheless, a citation would help if anybody has one.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.


Trump referred to it as "as different kind of death" . It was his justification for letting people die of Covid for Wall Street.

A few weeks ago Democrat talking heads on the sunday shows renewed the talking point in order to push schools to reopen. Also for Wall Street interests.

I'm sensing a trend.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.

I also don't particularly remember it, but it sounds like something a plague rat politician would say. Nevertheless, a citation would help if anybody has one.


It was a component of their "argument" that the lockdowns were more deadly than the disease.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old men who read Clancy novels like to say Chicoms, Norks, and cointelpro.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.

Trump referred to it as "as different kind of death" . It was his justification for letting people die of Covid for Wall Street.

A few weeks ago Democrat talking heads on the sunday shows renewed the talking point in order to push schools to reopen. Also for Wall Street interests.

I'm sensing a trend.


Citation needed.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.


Oh it was all over fark too.  Any thread about covid/lockdowns you'd have the same handful of people spouting it over and over.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Kat09tails: The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.

And strokes. Although some of that jump is probably covid related. What with it doing all kinds of nasty blood clotting stuff all over the body.


Also the fact the medical system is so overwhelmed with dealing with covid it's unable to devote time and resources towards non-critical but still very much needed procedures for other conditions. Here in Ontario we've developed an immense backlog of deferred medical that while they aren't immediately life or death critical, are still very much needed as treatment for things like diabetes or heart conditions or a myriad of other illnesses. Things like gastric bypasses for obesity, valve or pacemaker replacements etc.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They" just misclassified all the suicides as covid deaths.

Study it out.

/s
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only looks like they're lower because they were all written up as Covid deaths.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was wondering about that last year and thought they would go up, glad to see I am wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...there's a certain fishy poster who must still be on a little, uh, "holiday," or else he would surely be here to statstplain how ackshyually suicides are indeed way up, and then post a bunch of phone screenshots of random documents to back up his claim.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.


I actually lost 2 IQ points just reading that
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Kat09tails: The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.

And strokes. Although some of that jump is probably covid related. What with it doing all kinds of nasty blood clotting stuff all over the body.


Probably more not being able to see a doctor in person. I was having some pains and my doctor told me over the phone to take some Tylenol and drink more water. Turns out I have a heart condition and I found out when I woke up in the hospital.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.


300 million people eating frozen sausage and Mtn Dew for breakfast, then spending all day on the sofa?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OptionC: It's not politicians that were lying, subby, it was republicans.  The cult of the orange god demands lies.


Thank you.  We're long past the point where "both sides are the same" or "both sides are bad" is simply not true.  The democrats are hardly perfect, but at least they give something approaching a shiat about the average American.
 
chawco
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ontario is going to lockdown again and Twitter was STILL full-on "hardly anyone dies" "old people can just stay home" etc etc.

Meanwhile our ICU admissions are at the highest level in the history of the province.

But lockdowns kill or soemthing. We can't handle.it or something.

And... the lockdownnisnt even a lockdown. Stores are still open. I think they might have rolled back the minimal indoor dining allowed?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lets see how long a certain comment in this thread stays up after the poster gets rightfully dogpiled for being a farking stain on humanity.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: dittybopper: The ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

[Fark user image 400x300]


Not trolling. Seriously stupid. Early in the pandemic Rooftop Voter wrote that auto accident deaths were being tagged as Covid to boost the numbers.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Humans are social creatures and isolation is torture.  But we have the Internet.  I can type into the chasm and the chasm types back.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cool. Here's domestic violence data. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pm​c/artic​les/PMC7195322/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMp2024046
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/wo​r​ld/coronavirus-domestic-violence.html

TLDR; With nowhere to go to flee their abusers, domestic violence trended way, way up on a global scale.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: The other lead buried here is holy shiat what's happening with diabetes.


Throwing hi-fructose corn syrup into everything.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Remember when Farkers who were highlighted in "Coviot Red" were howling about increased suicide rates making up for the additional covid losses we were preventing due to the lockdowns based on absolutely no data but written with the authority only the truly corrupt could muster?


We can't see how you color other people, so, no, I don't remember that.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I even found increased suicides at least plausible.

The negative mental health impacts from an uncontrolled pandemic are likely worse though.


Unless there were 500,000+ suicides last year alone, which, my lazy googling says it's closer to 50,000 annual, so at minimum 10x worse.

If anything, some people, those who could work from home, saw an increased workload for a few weeks to months to sort out the business, while anyone who could be furloughed or paid to stay home saw a massive drop off in stress as they weren't worked to death.

Becoming unemployed I see as a potential mixed bag, if you hated your job and were financially secure enough net win, if you loved the job and are now facing financial trouble, again who knows, maybe you started your own business or something, so mixed bag.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

neongoats: dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.

I suspect your ideas about the trumper plague rat disease are farking stupid.


His ideas about everything* are farking stupid.

*Maybe not about HAM radio/Morse code, but I'm sure he'll come up with something
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.


fark off, fool.
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.


So COVID saved them from eternal damnation?  Thanks, China!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Private_Citizen: dittybopper: The ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

[Fark user image 400x300]

Not trolling. Seriously stupid. Early in the pandemic Rooftop Voter wrote that auto accident deaths were being tagged as Covid to boost the numbers.


Rooftop Voter can't handle the idea that the Great God Trump is a complete failure.
 
Screechy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You lose points by saying "Now we have the data", without noticing it's provisional.  These are projections.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: neongoats: dittybopper: The weird thing is that suicides were increasing during a time of almost unprecedented economic growth, right before the ChiCom Offensive Viral Infectious ​Disease hit.

It wasn't the economy, it was demographics driving it up.  Baby Boomers hitting the age when chronic medical conditions and increasing decrepitude make suicide feel like a valid option.

I suspect the drop in suicides is because a number of that population, the ones who were older or who had "co-morbitities" ended up dying of COVID-19 instead.

I suspect your ideas about the trumper plague rat disease are farking stupid.

His ideas about everything* are farking stupid.

*Maybe not about HAM radio/Morse code, but I'm sure he'll come up with something


He was stupid before, but he's gone off the deep end into GaryPDX territory after since Trump lost.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Alphax: I must have missed that lie.. there were so many of them.

I also don't particularly remember it, but it sounds like something a plague rat politician would say. Nevertheless, a citation would help if anybody has one.


It was a very popular suite of arguments against "lock downs" and pro putting the kiddies back in school. I'm pretty sure I heard it from DeSantis, from multiple pols in TX, OK, and the Dakotas.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.