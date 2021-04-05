 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   You should never drive drunk. And you should definitely never drive drunk and hit the assistant fire chief who doubles as a police sergeant   (fox7austin.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see that softball game.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the assistant fire chief who doubles as a police sergeant

it was two different people subby.

"Patrol Sergeant Charles Sanford and Assistant Fire Chief Eric DeArmitt"
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I might need to have a drink or three to work up the courage to hit *on* the Fire Chief...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

log_jammin: the assistant fire chief who doubles as a police sergeant

it was two different people subby.

"Patrol Sergeant Charles Sanford and Assistant Fire Chief Eric DeArmitt"


But that info is buried all the way in the third whole sentence!  Ain't nobody got time for reading that far!
 
creckert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

log_jammin: the assistant fire chief who doubles as a police sergeant

it was two different people subby.

"Patrol Sergeant Charles Sanford and Assistant Fire Chief Eric DeArmitt"


If you change a uniform legally you have to change names. I'm William Johnson at McDonald's and Big McLargehuge at my other job
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: No, but I might need to have a drink or three to work up the courage to hit *on* the Fire Chief...

[Fark user image image 458x654]


Don't kid yourself...the chief always delegates the task of pulling the hose to the probies.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

creckert: I'm William Johnson at McDonald's and Big McLargehuge at my other job


I, Punch Rockgroin, agree.
 
