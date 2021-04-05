 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Head trauma from football, major drug problems, hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, paranoia. US Capitol attacker sounds like a typical American   (foxnews.com) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It appears getting this guy the mental health care he critically needed never was considered.

Mr. Green might have responded well to meds.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What he needed was a second job.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Riche: It appears getting this guy the mental health care he critically needed never was considered.

Mr. Green might have responded well to meds.


And done in one
 
b0rg9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We didn't start the fire..."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Football bad mmmmkay?  Shovel some more American pie into your pie hole nothing to see here move along. Go cowboys!  Americas the best country in the world. Love it or leave it?   Mental health issues? What's that never heard of it
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Riche: It appears getting this guy the mental health care he critically needed never was considered.

Mr. Green might have responded well to meds.


Well, I mean, making changes like universal healthcare and taking the steps necessary to get people like this help is hard, man, and totally socialism!

Suffering in silence until you snap and go do evil shiat like crash barricades at the capitol or shoot up a grocery store is the American Way.

Also, don't forget that every proffered solution afterwards is somehow always about a political agenda and supposedly "minimizing the damage", instead of, you know, treating people like this so that they don't go out and do those things to begin with.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They sure got way out in front of this one being a mental health issue.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rightClick: They sure got way out in front of this one being a mental health issue.


....because it is? It's not exactly a coincidence that nearly every one of the assholes that do shiat like this have clear behavioral and mental health issues.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What he needs now is an autopsy. That may help to understand what happened.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The lesson to learn is that before you go insurrecting, to either already be or convert to Islam. Every attempt will be made to come up with excuses for actions.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In America we like to either bury them or house them in our prison system.
In the conservative religion of Reaganism , helping people not hurt others or themselves is socialism.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blame Canada - South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut (3/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD
Youtube bOR38552MJA

Should we blame the President?
Religion or Ethnicity?
Or should we blame the images on TV?
Heck no!
Blame Canada!

/We must blame them and cause a fuss
//before somebody thinks of blaming UUUUUUS!!!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This guy is 'Master Race' material, isn't he?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rightClick: They sure got way out in front of this one being a mental health issue.


Well, it was the white thing to do.....
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: It's not exactly a coincidence that nearly every one of the assholes that do shiat like this have clear behavioral and mental health issues.


Yes, they're American all right.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somewhere a coach is very proud of that season.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How does this compare to other countries?
I now, for example, Thailand have their vicious Thaiboxing. Don't recall random violent attacks like this.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A good guy with a football could have stopped him.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Head trauma and insurrection go together like peas and carrots...

kval.comView Full Size
 
Psylence [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Head trauma and insurrection go together like peas and carrots...

[kval.com image 850x478]


He should have his old man run over his head the other direction, see if it fixes the problem.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Noah Green blamed former teammates for drugging him with Xanax in 2019, which one teammate said did not happen, the article stated.

If true, it sounds like his teammates were trying to chill this guy the fark out.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course there is something wrong with his brain.  I mean, it's like when people cop an insanity plea for cooking and eating their family: They'd have to be insane.

But that doesn't make them any less dangerous. If your brain is so broken that you do something like this, then you are dangerous.  Too dangerous to be wandering around with the rest of us.

Now, a question remains--even *if* we had effective and affordable medical/mental health care in this country, would he have availed himself of it?  I'd wager you would have had to take him in cuffs to get his brain fixed.

And..how can you separate what is, seemingly, 'normal' mainstream Republican beliefs from mental illness?

/Trick question: You can't.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

