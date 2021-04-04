 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deseret News)   Mormons plan to build twenty new temples. Buried way down: they're still baptizing the dead   (deseret.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Utah, new temple, second temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, temple district, new temple locations, Temple in Jerusalem, United States  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 2:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm an atheist living in SLC. Who the fark cares?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thing about Mormon women is, they will suck you dick

/the thing about Mormon men is...
//they will suck your dick
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My grandpa flew PBY's out of Gitmo in WWII

He would come back and strafe knew their ass
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawyers for the LDS "Look if you don't want all that money you're hording to get taxed you better do something churchy with it"

"I know, we'll build a bunch of temples and only hire Mormon construction companies, then they'll need to give us kick backs...um tithings "

"That works"
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the temples contain the Shrine of the Silver Monkey?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, I guess it really is Infrastructure Week.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all the temples will be able to combine and form a SUPER TEMPLE then launch them all into space where they can build their new civilization
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Colonialism is part of religion; empires are built by missionaries; genocide involves erasing culture and baptizing the dead is a way for Americans to erase (in their own minds). Mormons are amazing government workers.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Huh, I guess it really is Infrastructure Week.


Shovel ready for sure.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kkinnison: And all the temples will be able to combine and form a SUPER TEMPLE then launch them all into space where they can build their new civilization


And they'll call it the Nauvoo.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I'm an atheist living in SLC. Who the fark cares?


Do you really want to be pulled up to another planet after you do and be with a bunch of Mormons who are always ringing your doorbell!
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I presume The Satanic Temple will still be turning dead Mormons retroactively gay.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Lawyers for the LDS "Look if you don't want all that money you're hording to get taxed you better do something churchy with it"

"I know, we'll build a bunch of temples and only hire Mormon construction companies, then they'll need to give us kick backs...um tithings "

"That works"


Close, but the construction companies tend to be owned by the kids of the upper leadership of the Mormon church, by amazing coincidence, so the families of the Mormon "prophet" and his "apostles" make a lot of money off of all these deals.  Allegedly.
 
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Colonialism is part of religion; empires are built by missionaries; genocide involves erasing culture and baptizing the dead is a way for Americans to erase (in their own minds). Mormons are amazing government workers.


Agreed.

Mormons have extensive genealogy records. 50-some years ago, Mom joined, then learned about the questionable stuff, like baptizing dead ancestors.
All the members she spoke to in recent years had no idea and denied it. Imagine that.

/I am not a practicing LDS/Mormon.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I'm an atheist living in SLC. Who the fark cares?


\0
I don't like people this dumb walking around.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: Bennie Crabtree: Colonialism is part of religion; empires are built by missionaries; genocide involves erasing culture and baptizing the dead is a way for Americans to erase (in their own minds). Mormons are amazing government workers.

Agreed.

Mormons have extensive genealogy records. 50-some years ago, Mom joined, then learned about the questionable stuff, like baptizing dead ancestors.
All the members she spoke to in recent years had no idea and denied it. Imagine that.

/I am not a practicing LDS/Mormon.


But dont worry, there are over a billion people in the world who will tell you its totes ok to baptize a newborn because reasons
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.