 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 23 Tulsa)   Collapse "imminent" at Florida phosphate mine   (fox23.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Bradenton, Florida, Water pollution, Water, Port Manatee, Manatee County, Florida, Stormwater, emergency notification, environmental concerns  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dogdaze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That ecosystem is farked.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dogdaze: That ecosystem is farked.


That's not contamination, it's freedom additives.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Just put on your goggles, people. You'll be fine.

      
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
threehammers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder how long it'll take the subsequent algea bloom to go away and the biome to get it's equilibrium back.  No snark.  Have we even dealt with algea blooms enough on a large scale to have an idea?
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank God we have the Best People in charge in Florida. Governor DeSantis who sits on the Right Hand of Trump the Father Almighty will fix it. And I have a basement in Miami Beach to sell you....
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

threehammers: Wonder how long it'll take the subsequent algea bloom to go away and the biome to get it's equilibrium back.  No snark.  Have we even dealt with algea blooms enough on a large scale to have an idea?


Mucilago in the Adriatic Sea in the early 90s. It goes away "eventually", about six-eight years.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: Thank God we have the Best People in charge in Florida. Governor DeSantis who sits on the Right Hand of Trump the Father Almighty will fix it. And I have a basement in Miami Beach to sell you....


Environmental hazards are a liberal hoax. The toxins will disappear in the spring with the warmer weather.
 
Crom72
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope they require the company to pay for cleanup, but they won't they would be "bankrupted" by the cost.  Maybe companies that need containment pond should be required to have them inspected yearly and pay into a fund for environmental cleanup if something happens, not a company ran fund but an outside agency so the money is there if the company does go bankrupt.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Public health and safety is the top priority,"

Riiiiiiiight, because DeSantis has such a stellar history with caring about the public.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DeSantis said. "The water meets water quality standards for marine waters with exception primarily of the phosphorous and the nitrogen."

..so in other words, the water DOES NOT meet quality standards for marine waters.

What next DeSantis? "The restaurant meets all health standards with the exception of E coli and fecal coliform?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the huge dam in Manatee county fails...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


It writes itself.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Crom72: I hope they require the company to pay for cleanup, but they won't they would be "bankrupted" by the cost.  Maybe companies that need containment pond should be required to have them inspected yearly and pay into a fund for environmental cleanup if something happens, not a company ran fund but an outside agency so the money is there if the company does go bankrupt.


The company is long gone and the money safely banked. Even if it existed it would immediately declare bankruptcy and loudly demand a suck off the Federal teat.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: Thank God we have the Best People in charge in Florida. Governor DeSantis who sits on the Right Hand of Trump the Father Almighty will fix it. And I have a basement in Miami Beach to sell you....


Why is Biden ignoring this environmental tragedy?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fzumrk: anuran: Thank God we have the Best People in charge in Florida. Governor DeSantis who sits on the Right Hand of Trump the Father Almighty will fix it. And I have a basement in Miami Beach to sell you....

Environmental hazards are a liberal hoax. The toxins will disappear in the spring with the warmer weather.


What "toxins"?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is about to be in deep guano.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The real problem is for Fox News figuring out how to blame Biden and the Democrats for the disaster.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

threehammers: Wonder how long it'll take the subsequent algea bloom to go away and the biome to get it's equilibrium back.  No snark.  Have we even dealt with algea blooms enough on a large scale to have an idea?


Also in Florida, other side, a couple years ago.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: anuran: Thank God we have the Best People in charge in Florida. Governor DeSantis who sits on the Right Hand of Trump the Father Almighty will fix it. And I have a basement in Miami Beach to sell you....

Why is Biden ignoring this environmental tragedy?


Because the very second he were to make a statement, DeSantis would "hurr durr" and make some idiotic statement about Biden and the feds.

If Florida needs Federal help, they need to ask. Hell, DeSantis apparently has no issue letting the Feds pump tens of millions of dollars a year keeping up and refreshing tourist beaches.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.