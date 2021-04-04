 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Intercept)   Person defending scumbag turns out to be a scumbag   (theintercept.com) divider line
8
    More: Sick, Pathology, Constable, Police, Coroner, Death, Autopsy, Forensic pathology, Anton Black  
•       •       •

1768 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/first thing we do
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the judge will let the prosecution bring up the circumstances around the Anton Black death and autopsy. I expect many sidebars.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I expected the article to be about Eric Nelson based on subby's headline.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 850x637]
/first thing we do


Better to kill all the lambs, so that parchment can no longer be made.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems that I've misplaced my shocked face.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


checks out
 
cravak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just shocking isn't it?  Who would have ever thought in america such a thing could happen
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So you're saying that a guy who tried to cover up the murder of a black man by cops has a history of covering up such murders.
Is that why he got the job to begin with?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.