(CNN)   Admiralackbar.gif   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the way
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's going to steal all the ketchup packets.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he had surveillance video he could troll the guy, like the place in Las Vegas several years ago. But I'm o.k. with his approach, too.

Burglars Just Want Tacos
Youtube kzdv4FUHqP8
 
evilmousse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
when i was a young teen, and of course for a far lesser crime, the owner of showcase comics around philadelphia did this for me. he will always have my gratitude, and if i still lived anywhere near, my business for life. thankfully they ARE still in business too. i do what i can to pay it forward.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Read the headline too quickly and was concerned I took someone off ignore
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it pronounced gif with a "guh" or gif like jif?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"No police, no questions. Let's sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you're on,"

Beotch!  I'm on the highway to hell!  And it drives quite smooth actually.  No potholes or speed bumps.  Wadda you mean "fix"?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Is it pronounced gif with a "guh" or gif like jif?


Yes
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline a few weeks later:

"Man Who Took In Burglar Found Dead"
 
