(KRQE News)   Now all the kids want beeping eggs   (krqe.com) divider line
7
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was the first thing I though of when I read subby's headline.

NICE.
Good on them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other news "Los Alamos Bomb Squad" is the name of my Santana/Gap Band mashup band.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So long as they don't want vibrating eggs...
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bomb squad is making Easter eggs that beep?

No wonder the kids keep exploding.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I want a pretty yellow and black egg.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why would I want an egg to swear at me? I should have a wife for that:
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't want anything that beeps and is made by the bomb squad

/Thanks for the thought
 
