(CNBC)   Older millennials are burdened by housing costs, avocados, and craft beer   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Loan, Debt, Real estate, Jessica Kenney, CNBC Make, oldest members of this generation, Credit card debt, student loans  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The house across the street from me went up for sale on Friday. The ad strictly said best offer by Saturday 6pm. Already off market. Saw at least a dozen cars in and out yesterday. I wouldn't be surprised if it goes for 20-30% above asking because everyone is cash rich and if you are not, your offer won't get accepted, sadly. Im sure I'll have new neighbors in a matter of days.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In my day we called it being "house poor".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew things cost money,
Learn to live simply.
It's ok to not have a bunch of useless possessions.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...the typical older millennial is paying more than the recommended 30% of their income on housing. Many are spending more than 37%."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can sure go for some craft beer right now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup we are farked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've already got the beard, get a sharp axe and chop up some artisanal firewood to sell to your instagram followers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who knew things cost money,
Learn to live simply.
It's ok to not have a bunch of useless possessions.


I haven't had possessions since I was a kid what the fark are you talking about.
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
I farking made my laptop from college last 15 whole years.
I know because I got it right before 9/11.
The cell phone I currently have is so old the screen is coming unglued from the rest of it.
Somebody should punch you preferably yourself.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the burden of a poor work ethic and expecting a participation ribbon for a dodged ball or recognition trophy for a good poopie?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big dairy boomers are at it again.

Enjoy smearing your toast with arterial plaque, Dad.
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: Who knew things cost money,
Learn to live simply.
It's ok to not have a bunch of useless possessions.

I haven't had possessions since I was a kid what the fark are you talking about.
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
I farking made my laptop from college last 15 whole years.
I know because I got it right before 9/11.
The cell phone I currently have is so old the screen is coming unglued from the rest of it.
Somebody should punch you preferably yourself.


I'll be honest if you kept a 2001 era laptop working at functional levels for 15 years, you should have a much higher paying job than whatever you're presumably doing right now. At least well paying enough to upgrade to a core 2 duo and an iphone SE.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked at a town 40 miles outside the city where I work because it still has affordable housing. But there's new homes being built there now too that are starting at over $250k. It's just too expensive anymore.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: What about the burden of a poor work ethic and expecting a participation ribbon for a dodged ball or recognition trophy for a good poopie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: What about the burden of a poor work ethic and expecting a participation ribbon for a dodged ball or recognition trophy for a good poopie?


Some people here had the fortune of entering the workforce before a great recession. It must have been nice to to have jobs that would accept a recent graduate at that time. Oh, and then to be hit by a global pandemic just as our generation was getting on track again.

I'm sure it's easier to blame avocado toast, though. Yeah.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You've already got the beard, get a sharp axe and chop up some artisanal firewood to sell to your instagram followers.


*nervously hides the different types of wood chunks for my kamado*
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Factor in many companies have terrible 401k govt jobs seem to be doing away with retirement benefits

Key from the article birth control is cheaper than a kid, if you are not ready don't have one
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTABut the couple quickly realized it was a struggle to make their new budget work - especially when Kenney got pregnant right after the wedding and opted not to return to working full time.

Well then don't have kids.  Articles like this are garbage.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be that college qualified you for a good job.  Now, you have to slave away at entry level positions in some culture desert like Houston for ten years or more to be able to afford to live anywhere nice and think about starting a family.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: Who knew things cost money,
Learn to live simply.
It's ok to not have a bunch of useless possessions.

I haven't had possessions since I was a kid what the fark are you talking about.
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
I farking made my laptop from college last 15 whole years.
I know because I got it right before 9/11.
The cell phone I currently have is so old the screen is coming unglued from the rest of it.
Somebody should punch you preferably yourself.


See, lack of possessions has made you grumpy.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 425x493]


I recognize Adrien Barbeau and Shannon Tweed. Was not aware of how hot Bill Maher used to be!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because even if they make $25/hr, very few non-ghettos have rents below $1200/mo for anything with more than 2 bedrooms, and rent has been going up for years.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: FTABut the couple quickly realized it was a struggle to make their new budget work - especially when Kenney got pregnant right after the wedding and opted not to return to working full time.

Well then don't have kids.  Articles like this are garbage.


While I am in general sympathetic to the working poor, I agree.

You aren't entitled to procreate, nor have kids you cannot afford just because you want them.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 425x493]


Bill Maher sure looked different when he was younger.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 425x493]


I recognize Shannon Tweed and Adrienne Barbeau, but Bill Maher looks kind of funny in that picture.

Maher's first starring role and they couldn't even put his picture on the poster art for the movie?

Maher was in other movies before this one, including such hits as DC Cab and Ratboy, but I guess he never had a "starring role".  That's right, Maher wasn't even good enough for the starring role in Ratboy.

He found his niche with mocking politicians though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

redmid17: I'll be honest if you kept a 2001 era laptop working at functional levels for 15 years, you should have a much higher paying job than whatever you're presumably doing right now. At least well paying enough to upgrade to a core 2 duo and an iphone SE.


I used to love computers. But between the public being stupid and tech doing two things (1) siding with stupid like making the address bar search. Because stupid people were doing it.
(2) making things unfixable.
I'm quite happy to do billing instead.
At least when I finish explaining the bill people have no more questions.
Even if I have to explain month-to-month from the generation of their account to the present.
I'd rather do that then deal with people that don't know the difference between transfer, download, upload, and other words.
fark those people. No amount of money makes up for how aggravating they are.
And then add to all that Microsoft making things worse I'd rather deal with billing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: You aren't entitled to procreate, nor have kids you cannot afford just because you want them.


Actually Society needs new young people more than individual adults need to make stupid farking little rugrat fark faces so Society maybe should start paying people to have kids or shut the fark up about the fact that there aren't any working age people anymore
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Generally speaking I'm not of the got mine, fark you generation but I do give a thank goodness I bought when I did at least once a month when Zillow spams me a how much my house is worth email as a thank you for signing up for an account in exchange pulling down the photos of the interior of my house.

Latest email got put my house I bought for just under 85K four years ago at just shy of 248K. County assessor said 100K less than that for 2021 taxes. I am just floored with how fast housing prices have increased in less than 5 years for a place that hasn't added industries and is an hour from a city. Rentals are few and far between here and when you do find a room it tends to start at $1200 plus first/last/deposit. Who the fark has that kind of money and is working class?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

untoldforce: maxandgrinch: What about the burden of a poor work ethic and expecting a participation ribbon for a dodged ball or recognition trophy for a good poopie?

Some people here had the fortune of entering the workforce before a great recession. It must have been nice to to have jobs that would accept a recent graduate at that time. Oh, and then to be hit by a global pandemic just as our generation was getting on track again.

I'm sure it's easier to blame avocado toast, though. Yeah.


People paint Millennials as a nutty counter-culture because it's a safe, convenient way of ignoring what's wrong with society as a whole.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: You aren't entitled to procreate, nor have kids you cannot afford just because you want them.

Actually Society needs new young people more than individual adults need to make stupid farking little rugrat fark faces so Society maybe should start paying people to have kids or shut the fark up about the fact that there aren't any working age people anymore


Hey..I did my duty and had my one kid, and paid for him myself lol
 
