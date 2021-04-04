 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   There are only 16 lesbian bars left in the U.S   (nbcnews.com) divider line
67
    More: Sad, LGBT, Philadelphia's last lesbian bar, Bar, end of her bar, Gay bar, lesbian bars, lesbian venue, Gay  
•       •       •

1346 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 10:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And BDSM bars...

Our local dungeon closed its doors and education went online to the Discord server.

I'm sure that my sister lesbians will find a way...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Serves them right for not having fire exits.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well yeah, no one is flying to Greece these days.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are a few in Mpls, or there were pre covid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was watching a show, a "this day in history " show, and they had an old news report from the early 70's about the last tattoo parlor in Los Angeles and how it was going to be the end.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lesbians (as a social group) tend to not spend a lot of money at bars. And very stingy for tipping bartenders.
When I worked the lesbian section of a gay bar 'complex' in my college days.....a four top with 70 dollar bar tab would yield about 4 dollars in tips. This wasn't about bad service...it was across the board from all the servicers...even the cute female ones would beg to be on the gay guy side of the complex.
And this isn't even about Lesbians. Most servers know females (as a group) tend to tip less, be more demanding, and order less. Where guys it's kinda a penis measuring display thing "how about another round or four on me"  "oh no, I got this..." "oh no, I have this this time" "okay I'll leave the tip" and flop out the wallet.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where is Johnathan Richman going to go dancing now?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obligatory:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gay bar
Youtube sT0Nuh2xZnA

/You guys are slippin'
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unless it's a drag bar and the drinks come with a show, shouldn't they all just be bars now?  It's 2021.  If someone of the same sex hit on me at a bar, I'd be flattered.  Not that it would ever happen, because I drink alone and am terrified of human interaction.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only been to a gay bar once. What a wonderful experience.

I was at the bar, with great looking women on either side of me, and the barman took my drink order first.

/that was the only new thing I tried that night though
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Unless it's a drag bar and the drinks come with a show, shouldn't they all just be bars now?  It's 2021.  If someone of the same sex hit on me at a bar, I'd be flattered.  Not that it would ever happen, because I drink alone and am terrified of human interaction.


Some parts of the country are stuck 30 years ago.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
13 comments in and this hasn't been posted yet?

You guys make me sad.

Electric Six - Gay Bar
Youtube IslF_EyhMzg
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.


Bars and clubs in general were waaaaay down well before the pandemic due to the interwebs and smartphones.  Oh, and lack of disposable income too.

The goth/underground music/club scene has mostly dried up and blown away as I knew it, since a) any music you want is at your fingertips, b) there is no "underground" when everything is online, c) there is no point going to the club to meet people/catch up with friends/show off your new outfit when you can do all that on social media, d) why would you go to a club, deal with driving/parking/gas or Uber/Lyft, and also deal with paying for drinks when you can't justify the cash and have to deal with your shiatty job in the morning, and e) you can use your choice of apps to hook up with someone at your convenience or shoot them down without having to be hit on, roofied, rejected, and all that?

Besides, you go to the club and everyone is f*cking around on their phones anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.


I was also wondering if not having to hide and segregate had anything to do with it.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hmmm, I should open a lesbian bar.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://whitehutchinson.com/news/lene​w​s/2016/may/article104.shtml#article

One in six U.S. neighborhood bars closed between 2004 and 2014 with closures at a peak of six per day in 2014. Although there are 334 new bars opening each month, that's far fewer than the 609 that are closing at the same time. There are now 17% fewer bars, a decline of 10,000. Likewise, the British are losing their pubs. In 2002 there were an estimated 60,000 pubs. Since then more than 10% - 7,000 - have closed. Experts say 29 go bust every week.
The number of nightclubs is also on the decline. According to the Nightlife Association, approximately 6,500 U.S. nightclubs have either cut back their hours or closed up shop within the first year of operation. The number of nightclubs in Britain fell from 3,144 in 2005 to only 1,733 ten years later - a 45% drop. In the Netherlands, the number of nightclubs fell 38% between 2001 and 2011.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.


Where are you Optik?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: hmmm, I should open a lesbian bar.


Username checks out?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: optikeye: Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.

Where are you Optik?


I think in Birmingham.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: optikeye: Actually, all gay bars Lesbian and Guy bars....are closing down around here. This was before the COVID.

The Internet basically replaced the social interaction gays and lesbians would have in bars with chat rooms.
And with better acceptance being a same sex couple isn't as 'queer' as it used to be going to the mundan bars.

We used to have 5 gay bars here...now there's like 1 old school gay and lesbian dive bar and a Half bar...the Half being kinda a drag show on weekend with college kids doing "Oh my this a gay bar with gays in their native habitat' thing.

Where are you Optik?


BHM...but the bar scene gay bar scene has been dead here for years...except one old school dive bar. And the college 'drag show dance bar'
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And what has remained in terms of "bars" pre-plague times was more food-serving places, entertainment-oriented locations, and sports bars, being both of the first two.  Pretty much everything that was drinks only plus nuts/popcorn, or drinks plus DJ/dance floor, is gone.

If you don't have a kitchen or a pile of microbrews on tap, your only chance is being the live music venue or finding some other niche.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the social acceptance of gays and lesbians and the internet has reduced the cultural significance of the bar scene. The gay 90's here in Minneapolis has slowly been transitioning to more of just a night club with a side of kink. Pre covid it was hosting more BDSM and swinger nights for the heteros, and the kids wanting to experience a taste of the gay lifestyle was real. They outnumber the queer folk most nights.

Not sure about the lesbian bars. I worked in hospitality for decades and have a ton of gay and lesbian friends and colleagues. I know of at least a few places but not sure where they are at. I kind of always respected that gay bars should be for the gay folk and not tourists so I didn't really want to be the straight boy confusing the situation.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: I think the social acceptance of gays and lesbians and the internet has reduced the cultural significance of the bar scene. The gay 90's here in Minneapolis has slowly been transitioning to more of just a night club with a side of kink. Pre covid it was hosting more BDSM and swinger nights for the heteros, and the kids wanting to experience a taste of the gay lifestyle was real. They outnumber the queer folk most nights.

Not sure about the lesbian bars. I worked in hospitality for decades and have a ton of gay and lesbian friends and colleagues. I know of at least a few places but not sure where they are at. I kind of always respected that gay bars should be for the gay folk and not tourists so I didn't really want to be the straight boy confusing the situation.


I think it's mostly the Internet.

You don't need a special meeting place for your kind when the Internet makes it easy to hook up with your people.  Be they LGBTQIA+ or goths or f*cking Nazi sh*tstains.

"The Web brings people together because no matter what kind of a twisted sexual mutant you happen to be, you've got millions of pals out there. Type in "Find people that have sex with goats that are on fire" and the computer will say, "Specify type of goat."" -- Rich Jeni
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if at some point the whole social media thing, with the tracking and the collection of data and all that, won't result in a rebellion/revolution against doing everything online and we start having bars and clubs come back into fashion?

I wonder if a bar that banned cell phones would be popular?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: 13 comments in and this hasn't been posted yet?

You guys make me sad.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IslF_Eyh​Mzg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


26 comments in and THIS hasn't been posted

You guys make me sadder

The Simpsons - Homer In Lesbian Bar (She She Lounge)
Youtube YSLMLHNY4QQ
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mondrian.mashable.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: I wonder if at some point the whole social media thing, with the tracking and the collection of data and all that, won't result in a rebellion/revolution against doing everything online and we start having bars and clubs come back into fashion?

I wonder if a bar that banned cell phones would be popular?


Lets not go crazy here
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ginger's closed?  Holy shiate that is bad.

When I lived in that neighborhood I shared their appreciation of beer and the simmering lust between Lucy Lawless/Renee O'Connor and would drink there on Xena: Warrior Princess nights.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: I wonder if at some point the whole social media thing, with the tracking and the collection of data and all that, won't result in a rebellion/revolution against doing everything online and we start having bars and clubs come back into fashion?

I wonder if a bar that banned cell phones would be popular?


How would you know when your Grindr Tinder match arrived?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People stopped going to gay bars because of the pandemic? You know what they say... No guts, no glory hole.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Lesbians (as a social group) tend to not spend a lot of money at bars. And very stingy for tipping bartenders.


Huh. Total opposite experience in my 15+ years of bartending. Some of my favorite, most fun loving and heavy tipping groups were lesbians. Now, we're talking about hard partying rugby and roller derby folks, who also tended to have service industry jobs, so I may have dealt with a very different demographic than you had.

/shrug
//never generalize or deal in absolutes
///lesbian jedi
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see A League of Their Own in DC was mentioned. Last week there was an article about two former servers from there starting their own new place called As You Are Bar named after the Nirvana song.

https://washingtoncitypaper.com/artic​l​e/512805/as-you-are-bar-seeks-perfect-​space-for-queer-dance-parties-and-cafe​/
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: null: I wonder if at some point the whole social media thing, with the tracking and the collection of data and all that, won't result in a rebellion/revolution against doing everything online and we start having bars and clubs come back into fashion?

I wonder if a bar that banned cell phones would be popular?

How would you know when your Grindr Tinder match arrived?


Joke's on you, I use Fark's dating service.

[User has been banned for this post, for life. --Drew]
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. My last lesbian bar experience was in Phoenix in 1999. Had a lot of fun there with a friend. As a guy it was nice to be there and not feel any pressure, except from this one woman who kept hitting on me because she said she was interested in "getting it any way she could." I respected that and we had a laugh. I guess it's gone now.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Unless it's a drag bar and the drinks come with a show, shouldn't they all just be bars now?  It's 2021.  If someone of the same sex hit on me at a bar, I'd be flattered.  Not that it would ever happen, because I drink alone and am terrified of human interaction.


Admittedly I see the appeal where everyone in the bar is fair game, i.e. no "sorry I'm straight". But yeah gay is so non-taboo that I'm guessing gay bars haven't been 100% gay for a while now.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Ginger's closed?  Holy shiate that is bad.

When I lived in that neighborhood I shared their appreciation of beer and the simmering lust between Lucy Lawless/Renee O'Connor and would drink there on Xena: Warrior Princess nights.


Huh, stopped in there a few times myself when we were living in Sunset Park. Never saw anyone famous, and never realized it was a lesbian bar. I guess we never asked.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow.

Just wow.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This place is still thankfully open, though.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
some might have a problem...
Fark user imageView Full Size
and try and redecorate it...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are at least twenty just here in Madison, come on. (._.)
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Only been to a gay bar once. What a wonderful experience.

I was at the bar, with great looking women on either side of me, and the barman took my drink order first.

/that was the only new thing I tried that night though


I used to service the amusement/sound equipment in most of the bars around Chicago. They gay bars were my absolute FAVORITE accounts.

The patrons were always more fun, the staff more engaged, and it was just....fun.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IgG4: There are a few in Mpls, or there were pre covid.


Milpitas?

/Alright!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scissor me timbers
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Read that name wrong and started to get excited.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

null: I wonder if at some point the whole social media thing, with the tracking and the collection of data and all that, won't result in a rebellion/revolution against doing everything online and we start having bars and clubs come back into fashion?

I wonder if a bar that banned cell phones would be popular?


Giant Faraday cage: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-s​u​ssex-36943686
 
Krieghund
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Unless it's a drag bar and the drinks come with a show, shouldn't they all just be bars now?


It still makes sense for people to hang out where the odds are in their favor.  Most gay dudes don't want to waste their time on a straight guy who is flattered but politely declines.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing lesbians are a myth
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Lesbians (as a social group) tend to not spend a lot of money at bars. And very stingy for tipping bartenders.
When I worked the lesbian section of a gay bar 'complex' in my college days.....a four top with 70 dollar bar tab would yield about 4 dollars in tips. This wasn't about bad service...it was across the board from all the servicers...even the cute female ones would beg to be on the gay guy side of the complex.
And this isn't even about Lesbians. Most servers know females (as a group) tend to tip less, be more demanding, and order less. Where guys it's kinda a penis measuring display thing "how about another round or four on me"  "oh no, I got this..." "oh no, I have this this time" "okay I'll leave the tip" and flop out the wallet.


Lesbians don't have as much money, as a general rule.  Ladies' paycheck penalty, plus bonus anti-queer salary repercussions.  It's a perfect storm of getting sh*t wages. Even super-butch displays don't help that much.

Not a big surprise, really.  Sad, but not unexpected.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.