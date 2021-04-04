 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Magazine)   After Covid, some people just don't want to go back to "normal"   (nymag.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Anxiety, pandemic life, pandemic year, lot of my dread, extra time, lack of a better word, train's roof, Breanna Martins  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 1:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have to go back IN to work tomorrow. We did a test run last week and my best line was, "So, how was your summer?"

It got laughs.

I wish we could play this out for another two years to see what Senior year looks like when you've been online for three years. See what the ramifications are. I'm thinking very few overall. College-bound kids will still go to college....military-bound kids will still go to the military....work-bound kids, going to work.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
RTFA.... People discover that getting away from other people is A) Possible, and B) sometimes better for your mental health compared to the rancid BS you had to deal with pre pandemic. 

Fark user imageView Full Size


For me it was a big money and time saver in the short run. I also find that I don't miss the stress of dealing with the endless interpersonal office drama.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Work never stopped for me. I had to go to the mill. Those chickens need food. I'm one of many people that  keep the hens fed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If solitude was normal for some people in the before times, it's still their normal. Get off their case.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I rather enjoy buying liquor from my car and they BRING it to you!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At first I was like / and then I realized it was okay to sill be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 I will miss the anonymity of being masked and not caring about my appearance. Prior to 2020 I had to be well-groomed. Then I just stopped caring, along with plenty of other people. Who did I have to impress aside from the nice lady at the grocery store? My normally trim beard went all Duck Dynasty, I wore only t-shirts and a New Orleans Saints hat, and felt the luxury of not giving a sh*t. Even my friends, who I don't need to impress, mentioned that I looked like sh*t...and I took it as a compliment.

A lot of this was severe depression, which I suffer from. But I finally had a real excuse to let myself go! And it was glorious. If my life goes back to normal (which I desperately need, financially), I have to go back to wearing pants, ironing my shirts, and shaving. A guy in TFA mentions "laziness" as one of the few perks of this disaster, and I agree.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's be honest - so many people suck soooo much, that a misanthropic retreat from modern society is the correct, sane, natural reaction in most cases.

/and this is not so much a population density issue
//it's a "human society has developed technology much faster than it has developed the requisite wisdom to use it" thing
///anti-koyaanisqatsi?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Normal" for MrsRT in the before times was at least a 45 min commute each way (in off rush hour time frame) & pre work coffee & then lunch every day.  In the past year she has (working 5 days/week) had to go into the office maybe 12 times total (one two week period for training) & has completely stopped paying for coffee/lunches other than what we make here.

Screw 'normal' - which her company seems to agree with as they've already closed down her office building/not renewed the lease & informed everyone that anyone who wants to (90% of everyone) can plan on WFH for the foreseeable future (with everyone coming into the office one day a month just to make sure that they're all on the same page...fair enough).

The cats originally objected to the mean old lady spending her days in the room that they normally snoozed 'their' days away in, but they've all gotten over it & worked things out over the past months.  Other than that though, things are, if not great, at least good.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have some really cool masks so I don't care either way.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and those are the type of people I hate. I am actually getting increasingly depressed that we are not back at normal yet.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: "Normal" for MrsRT in the before times was at least a 45 min commute each way (in off rush hour time frame) & pre work coffee & then lunch every day.  In the past year she has (working 5 days/week) had to go into the office maybe 12 times total (one two week period for training) & has completely stopped paying for coffee/lunches other than what we make here.

Screw 'normal' - which her company seems to agree with as they've already closed down her office building/not renewed the lease & informed everyone that anyone who wants to (90% of everyone) can plan on WFH for the foreseeable future (with everyone coming into the office one day a month just to make sure that they're all on the same page...fair enough).

The cats originally objected to the mean old lady spending her days in the room that they normally snoozed 'their' days away in, but they've all gotten over it & worked things out over the past months.  Other than that though, things are, if not great, at least good.


I have a mixture of friends from different lines of works. Those who must be in person (like me), and those who can produce the same from their own desk. It's not 1980, and employers are forced into realizing it.

My only complaint is selfish. I live amidst high-rises that used to be teeming with people. Like ants. Busy ground floor shops, energy in the air. Now there is almost nothing but the security guards who were probably hired to keep out "urban explorers." People still go to work, but in my estimation it's 10% of the traffic they once created.

I think this could be a good thing. I miss the energy of the streets but I'd much rather people work from home if they have the sort of gig where that's feasible. But knowing this country they'll learn no lessons and drag everyone back in.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a cold in well over a year, I don't miss that at all
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
about the only big change for me was that I planned my trips to the grocery store to minimize how often I went.

and my night shift job has kept me socially distant since 2005.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age right now. I'll be sad when it ends.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had hoped that Covid would cause people to seriously evaluate those things in their lives that they do or do not need.

lol.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pft.

I never got a break.  In fact, quite the opposite.  At the height of the pandemic, I was easily doing 70+ hrs a week.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I will miss the anonymity of being masked and not caring about my appearance. Prior to 2020 I had to be well-groomed. Then I just stopped caring, along with plenty of other people. Who did I have to impress aside from the nice lady at the grocery store? My normally trim beard went all Duck Dynasty, I wore only t-shirts and a New Orleans Saints hat, and felt the luxury of not giving a sh*t. Even my friends, who I don't need to impress, mentioned that I looked like sh*t...and I took it as a compliment.

A lot of this was severe depression, which I suffer from. But I finally had a real excuse to let myself go! And it was glorious. If my life goes back to normal (which I desperately need, financially), I have to go back to wearing pants, ironing my shirts, and shaving. A guy in TFA mentions "laziness" as one of the few perks of this disaster, and I agree.


So, keep wearing a mask. I know I'm going to.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been homeschooling my grandkids but only part-time. Some of it has been good for them, but they need socialization. The youngest will thrive back in school. The older will struggle but who knows, he could get lucky and find a few friends that will make all the difference. But he's got to roll the dice and take a chance. And if I've done any good this last year, perhaps he'll be the friend someone else needs.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: If solitude was normal for some people in the before times, it's still their normal. Get off their case.


This.  I'm mostly an introvert, and prefer to have a very very small inner circle (just 1 or 2 people really) with a few on the periphery.

However, I prefer to spend the vast majority of my time in pursuit on my hobbies alone.

Drama and stress free = happy me.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I will miss the anonymity of being masked and not caring about my appearance. Prior to 2020 I had to be well-groomed. Then I just stopped caring, along with plenty of other people. Who did I have to impress aside from the nice lady at the grocery store? My normally trim beard went all Duck Dynasty, I wore only t-shirts and a New Orleans Saints hat, and felt the luxury of not giving a sh*t. Even my friends, who I don't need to impress, mentioned that I looked like sh*t...and I took it as a compliment.

A lot of this was severe depression, which I suffer from. But I finally had a real excuse to let myself go! And it was glorious. If my life goes back to normal (which I desperately need, financially), I have to go back to wearing pants, ironing my shirts, and shaving. A guy in TFA mentions "laziness" as one of the few perks of this disaster, and I agree.


I got good mileage from my "Property of Polk High #33" t-shirts.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I haven't had a cold in well over a year, I don't miss that at all


This.  So much this.  I normally get 4-6 godaweful sinus infections a year.  Chewing Sudafed like candy, considering taking a drill to your face bad.  I have not had so much as a sniffle for a year.

I don't mind going out in public, but I am planning on keeping the mask, secure glasses, and telling people to fark off out of my personal space from now on.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's their problem.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I rather enjoy buying liquor from my car and they BRING it to you!


Man, I don't want to blow your mind, but has an app called Drizly,and they bring alcohol to your house!
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Let's be honest - so many people suck soooo much, that a misanthropic retreat from modern society is the correct, sane, natural reaction in most cases.


You just described my life, and yes, I AM happier now than I ever have been to be honest.

So much so that my newest hobby is trying to find as much time away from other people and work as possible.

Now that the height of the pandemic is over, I've transitioned to working weekends only.  Two 16 hour shifts on Sat and Sun.  I work 32, get paid for 40.  Mon-Fri, I spend my time in pursuit of whatever makes me happy at the moment.

Last week, I did a lot of wear item repairs on my car (wheel bearings, brakes and rotors, oil change, etc) and got a lot of satisfaction from doing it well....then...I went fishing.

I'm enjoying life now instead of just living it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe because some of our friends are assholes? Well maybe most of are friends AND relatives are assholes.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been fantasizing about back when I was semi-furloughed and working 12 hours a week. Mostly during my 50 hour post-pandemic work weeks.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: RTFA.... People discover that getting away from other people is A) Possible, and B) sometimes better for your mental health compared to the rancid BS you had to deal with pre pandemic. 

[Fark user image 529x538]

For me it was a big money and time saver in the short run. I also find that I don't miss the stress of dealing with the endless interpersonal office drama.


I lived 15 years in Seattle.  At one point I commuted 3 hours each way for an office job.  I went home to an apartment where I could hear and feel all the tenants within 2+ units of me.  Eventually I moved out to South Carolina for reasons and it was six months before I realized...I'd spent most of my adult life absolutely hating every moment of it.  Sure, there were highlights and good times, but every single moment I was acutely aware of the press of people surrounding me to the point where I had to tune it out entirely or go insane, and the only release from that pressure came from a bottle or sex or bar fights.  With that said and acknowledged I've sort of slid into agoraphobia in the decade since but....I'm okay with that?  Like I know it's equally maladaptive in many ways but...it isn't the hell of constant pressure of people pressing all around me like the intolerable buzzing of electric lights that you just have to forget exists.  I had no idea how much I hated it till it was gone, but now that I know I'm pretty sure I can't go back.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and those are the type of people I hate. I am actually getting increasingly depressed that we are not back at normal yet.


Height of MY depression during this shiat show was watching 10-15 people die every day.

We were so overwhelmed and understaffed that there were days I slept in the break room for an hour here and there...before being brought back to work another code.

Life of an ER nurse during a global pandemic.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Excuse to do nothing'? I have been more productive in the last year than I have ever been while working in an office and my cat got to nap on my lap while doing it, New York magazine
 
NevynFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No matter how it ends up playing out and how long it takes to get there, I'll never get over how much I've realised in the past year that there are waaaaay more terrible people amidst the general population than I ever wanted to believe.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: RTFA.... People discover that getting away from other people is A) Possible, and B) sometimes better for your mental health compared to the rancid BS you had to deal with pre pandemic. 

[Fark user image image 529x538]

For me it was a big money and time saver in the short run. I also find that I don't miss the stress of dealing with the endless interpersonal office drama.


Funny I met with someone recently and he mentioned just how much COVID cut down on office politics.
I think it's because people no longer 1) bump into one another in the corridor 2) can just drop into managers offices "for a chat" 3) for the sake of time it seems many 1-to-1 meetings have gone down and team/project meetings have increased. (this is my personal experience. YMMV)
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I started telecommuting for my job back in 2005, if I could remote fix it I'd dispatch onsite. So for all practical purposes I worked from home. Then I started my own business when I wanted to the dad gig without having to go repair crashed servers.

I can't wait to kick the wife and kid out of the house for a third of the day and have the place to myself again. I've now lived through the 5th grade twice. I hated 6th grade the first time, but it looks like I'm in store for listening to at least one virtual semester of 6th grade too.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and those are the type of people I hate. I am actually getting increasingly depressed that we are not back at normal yet.


Well, there's been a ton of mass shootings, what more do you want?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: If solitude was normal for some people in the before times, it's still their normal. Get off their case.


Agreed.  I feel rather guilty, because emotionally I thrived during lockdown; I reached out a lot more to people because we all were so uncertain and had freer schedules so it was never an inconvenience to call. I reverted to a schedule more in tune with my body (bedtime at 4 a.m. wakeup at 11, eating smaller meals during the day, drinking more water during the day while "needing" less caffeine) which did wonders for me. My overall mental health took a hard nosedive when I returned to work, and I'm struggling a lot more now.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.