(Global News (Canada))   British Columbia's peasants are revolting   (globalnews.ca)
24
•       •       •

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, they stink on ice. Right, Count Da-Money?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah, they stink on ice. Right, Count Da-Money?


Mo-nay!!!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Then turn on the fire hose and pass out soap.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The town idiot's always garner the most attention.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pull their license, cut their power, gas and water.  Easy peasy.  You don't even have to deal with the actual idiots.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: Vancouver police said a liquor coordinator and provincial health officers attended Corduroy Restaurant on Cornwall Avenue, Saturday and issued a full closure order.

Okay, so next we'll have the Cornwall Riots, which will be seen as an historic turning-point for the rights and freedoms of self-centered idiots with no self-preservation instinct, and will be remembered for however many weeks or months it takes them all to die of stupidity (COVID-related or not).

I hope someone puts up a nice plaque someday.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A building full of willful plague rats placing the public at large in danger? Whatever should they do? I mean if they are willing to violate health guidelines I bet their fire suppression systems are equally faulty.

cdc.govView Full Size



Or arrest them all whatever just make them stop being willful idiots who are a direct danger to everyone they come in contact with because they have the mentality of spoiled children.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vancouver is on lockdown now. There have been a spike of cases over the past week, higher than ever, that even got to the hockey team (the entire team!) in the bubble.

Cancelled Easter dinner travel to my brothers and his family today. Staying home for the foreseeable future.

BC citizens are getting antsy and careless. Dr. Bonnie Henry does not approve.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Good.


User name checks out.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread was doomed from the boobies
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: The town idiot's always garner the most attention.


Not sure if ironic?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He has a name y'know.  It's Dennis!
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: Mr.Man: The town idiot's always garner the most attention.

Not sure if ironic?


Do you understand what irony is?  Do you think i meant the opposite? Wow.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the video, Matthews, who is unmasked and has an infant strapped to her chest, tells the inspectors she does not recognize their jurisdiction and that they are trespassing.

For those who don't know: Corduroy Restaurant is a little dive bar in Kitsilano, which is the stuck-up snobbish upper middle class leftist yuppie area of Vancouver.

So this is less a case of some SovCit nonsense and more a case of some extreme Karen-ing.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is horrible.
People cannot restrain their most basic instincts.

"I want what I want when I want it!"

Sometimes, I don't like people very much.
 
jekfark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RedComrade: A building full of willful plague rats placing the public at large in danger? Whatever should they do? I mean if they are willing to violate health guidelines I bet their fire suppression systems are equally faulty.

[cdc.gov image 850x608]


Or arrest them all whatever just make them stop being willful idiots who are a direct danger to everyone they come in contact with because they have the mentality of spoiled children.


Yes people going to a restaurant will spread Covid to and instantly kill anyone they come into contact with.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


also stink on ice.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jekfark: RedComrade: A building full of willful plague rats placing the public at large in danger? Whatever should they do? I mean if they are willing to violate health guidelines I bet their fire suppression systems are equally faulty.

[cdc.gov image 850x608]


Or arrest them all whatever just make them stop being willful idiots who are a direct danger to everyone they come in contact with because they have the mentality of spoiled children.

Yes people going to a restaurant will spread Covid to and instantly kill anyone they come into contact with.


You know, you can FRO.

I lost 15 people I know in the last two months.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbirchall: FTFA: Vancouver police said a liquor coordinator and provincial health officers attended Corduroy Restaurant on Cornwall Avenue, Saturday and issued a full closure order.

Okay, so next we'll have the Cornwall Riots, which will be seen as an historic turning-point for the rights and freedoms of self-centered idiots with no self-preservation instinct, and will be remembered for however many weeks or months it takes them all to die of stupidity (COVID-related or not).

I hope someone puts up a nice plaque someday.



God, Canadians shiat out plaques like the Pope shiats crucifixes. We will chisel a plaque for everything. Anything. Give us an excuse, we will plaque the hell out of this place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This thread was doomed from the boobies


I'm going to run "doomed from the boobies" through the YouPorn filter. Could be interesting.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
you could have stayed mostly at home for a month, but nope... now everyone has been at home ane masked up for a year. Thanks, assholes!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jekfark: RedComrade: A building full of willful plague rats placing the public at large in danger? Whatever should they do? I mean if they are willing to violate health guidelines I bet their fire suppression systems are equally faulty.

[cdc.gov image 850x608]


Or arrest them all whatever just make them stop being willful idiots who are a direct danger to everyone they come in contact with because they have the mentality of spoiled children.

Yes people going to a restaurant will spread Covid to and instantly kill anyone they come into contact with.


The entire Vancouver Cauks and their families seem to think so. Some of them are already hospitalized with the B117 variant, they are all infected with it.

Like dude BC is getting stomped hard.
 
saywhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
