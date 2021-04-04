 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Memphis)   Shooting at employees is not going to improve the wait time at the Burger King drive-thru   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until she sees the service in prison.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wanted it "her way"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just have a 1-strike rule for crimes involving firearms? Seriously, if you deliberately shoot at someone or even deliberately threaten someone while committing a crime just lock them up for life.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting really sick of assholes. We've been getting more and more threats at work because people have these ridiculous and highly unrealistic expectations of how emergency departments work. And they think threatening to shoot the employees or bomb the facilities is an appropriate response to having to wait 5 farking minutes for anything.

So done
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burker King?  Is that next to McDowell's?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks again for another crime gun manufacturers and owners and sellers your hard diligence and insistence are the only way this happens
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should've gone into the bathroom.

Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the decision making process of that woman was when deciding to shoot at the employees. Did the thought of prison or the lives of the employees even cross her mind?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something polite society something.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabby Patty
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.

Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Wait until she sees the service in prison.


Correct.  I used to go inside to order because I did not want to wait in a long line of cars.  Then I figured out that they prioritize the drive through so as to not have a massive traffic jam of cars.  I still go inside if I have a coupon because I think they might have to scan the coupon or enter in the a code printed on the coupon and they cannot do that if I am sitting in a car.  Does anyone know how they handle coupons in drive a through?  My guess is they ignore the coupon and just say, "That will be (insert regular price)."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sajuuk Khar: I wonder what the decision making process of that woman was when deciding to shoot at the employees. Did the thought of prison or the lives of the employees even cross her mind?


A doctor could tell you after a proper mental health evaluation.

But we don't really "do" healthcare for ppl not well insured.

And we sure as shiat don't do mental healthcare, at least not until we're picking up the damage some untreated schizoid or methhead has left in their wake.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Sir, this is an Arby's.

I dread to think of what Arby's would consider a "Whopper". I might resort to using a gun, but pointed at my head.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had just seen this on my Edge Browser home page news thingy. But it looked like this. And that's not a transition, that's how it looked statically.

g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: Can we just have a 1-strike rule for crimes involving firearms? Seriously, if you deliberately shoot at someone or even deliberately threaten someone while committing a crime just lock them up for life.


I'm ok with that.
 
Tymast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Where I work they have numbers for each, and we ask for the code if they are not known.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, worth a shot. You miss all the shots you don't take.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Try flashing them next time?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Back before Covid I used to go to a Burger King and all they wanted to know was what special, never even looked at the coupon.
now its apps, and order ahead.


Nunya's tip of the day.
1.Don't order fries unless the Drive through is busy.
1a. Don't ever order Fries Delivered.

(figure out how to reheat Fries/ keep them hot, and you will make a Billion easy.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They usually take the coupon at the window when you pay. (My experence)
 
