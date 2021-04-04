 Skip to content
 
America's hat is jealous of America's vaccine rollout
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Score one for the bad guys!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a bullshirt story. The US rollout is also a mixed bag and continues to be. In six months you will have to get it again and will the US pay for it. NOPE.

Free Healthcare.
Tax the Rich, Corporations and the Houses of the Fairy GOD.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*looks up*

Oh, he mad.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: *looks up*

Oh, he mad.


We all should be. He's right.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: lindalouwho: *looks up*

Oh, he mad.

We all should be. He's right.


I'm too high to be mad.

I hope you all had a Flappy Keister!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two weeks ago I got an email from my drug store telling me I could register to get the vaccine, because I'm 60. This week I got another email from the same store telling me I can register because I'm over 55. I wonder how many people accidentally registered twice?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: Two weeks ago I got an email from my drug store telling me I could register to get the vaccine, because I'm 60. This week I got another email from the same store telling me I can register because I'm over 55. I wonder how many people accidentally registered twice?


I'm now fully vaccinated, bit I was on 5 waiting lists. I can tell you that for every step, there was a learning curve, we, and the providers, have never done this before. On one, when they started sending emails with the option to be removed because you got your shots elsewhere, you had to fill out the whole original form before you could get to the added on page to opt out. They figured out pretty quickly that people were all "Ain't nobody got time for that" and a couple of days later emailed a very short page only for opting out.
There's a lot more, but what I'm saying is, for some things I see that we should cut them some slack, most are really trying.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TomDooley: That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.


The UK healthcare system is even more Commie than Canada's and we're at 50% of the population vaccinated, ahead of the US. We're starting door to door vaccinations for entire families in minority areas that have been reluctant to get the vaccine.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: bingethinker: Two weeks ago I got an email from my drug store telling me I could register to get the vaccine, because I'm 60. This week I got another email from the same store telling me I can register because I'm over 55. I wonder how many people accidentally registered twice?

I'm now fully vaccinated, bit I was on 5 waiting lists. I can tell you that for every step, there was a learning curve, we, and the providers, have never done this before. On one, when they started sending emails with the option to be removed because you got your shots elsewhere, you had to fill out the whole original form before you could get to the added on page to opt out. They figured out pretty quickly that people were all "Ain't nobody got time for that" and a couple of days later emailed a very short page only for opting out.
There's a lot more, but what I'm saying is, for some things I see that we should cut them some slack, most are really trying.


I know it's their first time, but they've had a year to plan for it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: lindalouwho: bingethinker: Two weeks ago I got an email from my drug store telling me I could register to get the vaccine, because I'm 60. This week I got another email from the same store telling me I can register because I'm over 55. I wonder how many people accidentally registered twice?

I'm now fully vaccinated, bit I was on 5 waiting lists. I can tell you that for every step, there was a learning curve, we, and the providers, have never done this before. On one, when they started sending emails with the option to be removed because you got your shots elsewhere, you had to fill out the whole original form before you could get to the added on page to opt out. They figured out pretty quickly that people were all "Ain't nobody got time for that" and a couple of days later emailed a very short page only for opting out.
There's a lot more, but what I'm saying is, for some things I see that we should cut them some slack, most are really trying.

I know it's their first time, but they've had a year to plan for it.


They had no way of knowing how the huddled masses would respond to a variety of steps. The part with actually vaccinating people? It rocks here, very, very organized, and the lines move swiftly. On paper vs execution is very different when you're dealing with the varied personalities and education levels that comprise the general population.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what happens when you don't have Republicans throwing a wrench in to things and crying broken government after the fact.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: It's amazing what happens when you don't have Republicans throwing a wrench in to things and crying broken government after the fact.


That's what America was like before Reagan seized power. Before the GQP started brainwashing people to snap & snarl at the mere mention of the word "liberal".
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?


You know, piss off, take your meds and stfu,
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That can't be. The Democrats wanted us to have the same type of socialized medicine that Canada has. If they had gotten their way, we would have been in the same trouble as them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know Canada had it that bad.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking with people's supply chain is biowarfare, innit?

So, thanks, eh.

/sorry
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is Canada's Florida.
.
.
.
Wait, that means America is getting the vaccine to the wealthy not the poor and covering up by stuff by abusing scientists.

Uh oh!

Time to fix Florida or demote it to territory and upgrade Puerto Rico.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canucks want 500k dead? Weird, man.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we're really not.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Canada! "were Sorry"
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That can't be. The Democrats wanted us to have the same type of socialized medicine that Canada has. If they had gotten their way, we would have been in the same trouble as them.


Who did you vote for in 2016?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: TomDooley: That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.

The UK healthcare system is even more Commie than Canada's and we're at 50% of the population vaccinated, ahead of the US. We're starting door to door vaccinations for entire families in minority areas that have been reluctant to get the vaccine.


I wonder why minorities there would be hesitant to trust the government. Hmm, that's a real poser.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: That is a bullshirt story. The US rollout is also a mixed bag and continues to be. In six months you will have to get it again and will the US pay for it. NOPE.

Free Healthcare.
Tax the Rich, Corporations and the Houses of the Fairy GOD.


31.16% of Americans have at least one dose.

Only 14.72% of Canadians have at least one dose.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?


Honestly, that would be great.  Then my company would stop asking me if I was willing to travel down there, and I wouldn't have to keep explaining that no, I'm not.

So it would be appreciated if you could get right on that.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nimbull: It's amazing what happens when you don't have Republicans throwing a wrench in to things and crying broken government after the fact.


You think Republicans didn't throw several wrenches into this?

Hell, even a bunch of Democrats, especially those on Fark, sprinkled in a few nuts and bolts.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Greylight: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?

You know, piss off, take your meds and stfu,


Canadian-like typing detected.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?


They'd just resort to coming over in their canoes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not allowed in the States anyway.

/ha ha.
 
trialpha
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why did Canada order vaccines from the EU instead of the US? Because the US at the time was run by a known untrustworthy farkwit who had a good chance of still being in charge when the vaccines were available. It made perfect sense at the time to seek supplies elsewhere.

Sadly, the EU turned out to also be untrustworthy.
 
rowanbirch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TomDooley: That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.


It's more like what happens when you have no domestic manufacturers of vaccine and have to rely on the willingness of countries which do for your supply.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Canadian-like typing detected.


I didn't see an "eh" or an "aboot" anywhere in there.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe we should ban Canadians from OUR borders for a while. See how they like it?


That's not good enough. You should put up a wall on your Northern border. That'll show us.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm finally able to get a vaccine in WI. It's an hour drive into Trump land, but worth it. Wife was vaccinated in January because she teaches special ed kids in third grade.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canada has been better at containing the virus through common sense public health measures because we don't have Fox News yelling "muh freedums" at everything. Despite a lack of vaccinations our fourth wave won't be as bad as the US.

We've been worse at vaccinations than the US because our version of the GOP sold off our vaccine production capacity years ago.

But relative to everywhere but the US and UK we are doing ok on vaccines, too.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to trade you countries for the vaccine. Anyone from BC willing to swap?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess one random Canadian MP grandstanding a conservative talking point is technically the US plan being "envied in Canada" in the strictly literal sense.  Sure.

... honestly the US rollout's good in the broader sense, but due to the complete lack of cooperation from some state governments it's pretty spotty.  Like, the national average distribution is good, but if you live in Texas or Mississipi in any county with a population count that doesn't have to include the goats to round up to qualifying for a rep, for instance, you can basically go fark yourself because the state's abandoned its responsibilities and put the entire burden on individual pharmacies and shiat.

A little early to start sucking each others' dicks, basically.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Canada has been better at containing the virus through common sense public health measures because we don't have Fox News yelling "muh freedums" at everything. Despite a lack of vaccinations our fourth wave won't be as bad as the US.

We've been worse at vaccinations than the US because our version of the GOP sold off our vaccine production capacity years ago.

But relative to everywhere but the US and UK we are doing ok on vaccines, too.


I'd really like to stick up for Canada here, but our average citizen is as dumb as the most die-hard anti-maskers in the United States. We're an exceptionally privileged, pampered country that has lost all sense of what "sacrifice" means.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Warp speed ahead!
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got the vaccine and some skittles yesterday at my podunk Walmart neighborhood grocery. Made the appt online. Was there 10 minutes total. The vaccine is everywhere in the US unless you are, well, illiterate.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomDooley: That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Two weeks ago I got an email from my drug store telling me I could register to get the vaccine, because I'm 60. This week I got another email from the same store telling me I can register because I'm over 55. I wonder how many people accidentally registered twice?


My grandmother got registered twice. They called her up to confirm her appointment the day after she already got the shot. But my parents had a family friend that had fallen through cracks. Her husband got the shot due to age and diabetus. But she was mistakenly rejected even though she was old enough and had some blood pressure problems. The vaccine people were nice enough to let that lady get the shot if she showed at the time/place where they had my grandmother erroneously scheduled a second time.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, Michelle Rempel. The honourable member for Oklahoma.

Also, hers was the party that farked us years ago and led to this. Disingenuous right wing hairpile.
 
basicstock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We may have a slower vaccine rollout but you guys now have Ted Cruz for the rest of days.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trade my Saturday Moderna vaccine appointment for Canadian citizenship? Hmmm. That's a tempting offer. I'll have to think about it.

Hmmm

Still thinking


/ yeah this one's a toughie
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rowanbirch: TomDooley: That's what happens when you have CommieCare instead of letting the free market handle everything.

It's more like what happens when you have no domestic manufacturers of vaccine and have to rely on the willingness of countries which do for your supply.


Yeah, but the provincial governments have been remarkably stupid. Ontario announced 350 new pharmacies giving vaccines to anyone 55 or older. I called the closest one. They had no idea they were doing vaccines.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's okay Canada, you're great at other things.  Sure America (technically the U.S. of America, but everyone already knows who we are talking about.) is the best at most things, but don't feel down Canada. There are things that no one else comes close to besting you at.
You've got the best maple syrup in the world. You are, on average, a little better than everyone else at ice hockey. And you are a world leader in caribou related automobile deaths. And you are so darn polite, you are just the cutest little thing, yes you are!
So buck up Canada! And if you ever want a taste of being 'merican, you are always welcome to come on down and shoot something, because we will give a gun to just about anyone.
 
basicstock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: I got the vaccine and some skittles yesterday at my podunk Walmart neighborhood grocery. Made the appt online. Was there 10 minutes total. The vaccine is everywhere in the US unless you are, well, illiterate.


What happens when if you get the vaccine at Walmart and you have a bad reaction to it?  Do they send you to the shoe department?
 
