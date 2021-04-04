 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Not news: Vehicle hits apartment. News: Vehicle hits apartment at high speed. Fark: Vehicle hits second floor apartment after achieving flight   (komonews.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, car crashes, second-floor apartment, KOMO  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 7:30 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory Freebie & the Bean:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not the first time this has happened:

Dash cam video shows car going airborne, crashing into second-floor of dental office
Youtube BX63yJRVEp4
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Disappointed.
Subby, like most Americans. clearly can't count - that's a first floor apartment or my name's not Slideshow Bob.

/ When are you guys going to cease butchering our language?
// "Could care less"... my arse!
/// Time for my blood pressure pills
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never fear, the Kent PD will have their top man on the case.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the worst part is...
That's not even the color they ordered!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.