Theme parks are reopening....but where are the rides?
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YOU. YOU ARE THE RIDE. THEY ARE TAKING YOU FOR THE RIDE.

$25 to park. People are idiots.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks. The rides are closed. The masked moose out front should have told you.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woe to me and my selfless enjoyment of going to a theme park paid for by my work.

This.

Is.

JOURNALISM!!!!!!

/I think I hurt my Snark
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, people, do you want the parks open or not?

I got news for ya: even WITHOUT any restrictions, it's going to take a little while to ramp up to full operations. There's people to rehire, maintenance to be done, systems to be brought back on line.

It's a big effort.

If you're of those fools who thinks things like teevee shows magically appear on the screen, or Disneyland miraculously opens and closes on time each day, boy, are you in for a shock.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks, rides are closed
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keenan Thompson has been assuring me all week that Universal Studios is open and I only have to wear a drawn-on mask.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sorry folks, rides are closed


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

$25 to park. People are idiots.


You sound childless. Amusement parks are one of the few places where you can drink all day long while hanging out with your kids and no one will say anything. You can't put a price on that.

(csb)
Took my kids to Magic Mountain years ago when the 100 mph Superman magnetic driven ride first opened. The ride was closed all weekend, but we saw them testing it. Very frustrating. On the way home, when the kids were distracted, I started slowly accelerating on the quiet freeway. Got to about 90 mph before one of them noticed and said wtf dad? I said: 'I told you guys you guys you would go 100 mph this weekend and now you are'. They loved it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phishrace: solokumba: $25 to park. People are idiots.

You sound childless. Amusement parks are one of the few places where you can drink all day long while hanging out with your kids and no one will say anything. You can't put a price on that.

(csb)
Took my kids to Magic Mountain years ago when the 100 mph Superman magnetic driven ride first opened. The ride was closed all weekend, but we saw them testing it. Very frustrating. On the way home, when the kids were distracted, I started slowly accelerating on the quiet freeway. Got to about 90 mph before one of them noticed and said wtf dad? I said: 'I told you guys you guys you would go 100 mph this weekend and now you are'. They loved it.


*Applause*
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phishrace: solokumba: $25 to park. People are idiots.

You sound childless. Amusement parks are one of the few places where you can drink all day long while hanging out with your kids and no one will say anything. You can't put a price on that.

(csb)
Took my kids to Magic Mountain years ago when the 100 mph Superman magnetic driven ride first opened. The ride was closed all weekend, but we saw them testing it. Very frustrating. On the way home, when the kids were distracted, I started slowly accelerating on the quiet freeway. Got to about 90 mph before one of them noticed and said wtf dad? I said: 'I told you guys you guys you would go 100 mph this weekend and now you are'. They loved it.


Wait until the bourbon kicks in! They lose their minds!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/WOOOOOOOO!!!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd prefer fewer rides if they go along with shorter lines.
If I remember correctly, on my best day at MM, I made it to 16 roller coasters.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I gots your rides right here, baby...

rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're in one of the most COVID susceptible locations in the country and you're worried about being mildly inconvenienced with your theme park fetish? fark you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phishrace: solokumba: $25 to park. People are idiots.

You sound childless. Amusement parks are one of the few places where you can drink all day long while hanging out with your kids and no one will say anything. You can't put a price on that.

(csb)
Took my kids to Magic Mountain years ago when the 100 mph Superman magnetic driven ride first opened. The ride was closed all weekend, but we saw them testing it. Very frustrating. On the way home, when the kids were distracted, I started slowly accelerating on the quiet freeway. Got to about 90 mph before one of them noticed and said wtf dad? I said: 'I told you guys you guys you would go 100 mph this weekend and now you are'. They loved it.


Time, date, location of offense, vehicle make and model, plate number and DL number, or else I don't believe you.
Don't worry, I'm not a cop.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: YOU. YOU ARE THE RIDE. THEY ARE TAKING YOU FOR THE RIDE.

$25 to park. People are idiots.


Ever been to the Superbowl?  I haven't, because it's stupid and it's overpriced and therefore anyone that does go to the Superbowl is an idiot.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I drove past Six Flags over Texas a week ago and there were rides zooming all over the place
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phishrace: solokumba: $25 to park. People are idiots.

You sound childless. Amusement parks are one of the few places where you can drink all day long while hanging out with your kids and no one will say anything. You can't put a price on that.

(csb)
Took my kids to Magic Mountain years ago when the 100 mph Superman magnetic driven ride first opened. The ride was closed all weekend, but we saw them testing it. Very frustrating. On the way home, when the kids were distracted, I started slowly accelerating on the quiet freeway. Got to about 90 mph before one of them noticed and said wtf dad? I said: 'I told you guys you guys you would go 100 mph this weekend and now you are'. They loved it.


Nope. Have 3. During 3 weeks of summer we walked and camped the Appellation trail. We did that 3 years in a row. Then we started going to the Keys for scuba diving and playing with dolphins. Kids are all grown now.  Have fun at Krustyland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I drove past Six Flags over Texas a week ago and there were rides zooming all over the place

The key word in that sentence is, "Texas."


The key word in that sentence is, "Texas."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I gots your rides right here, baby...

[rlv.zcache.com image 307x307]


CSB:

While baked in bed, I asked a romantic partner if she wanted a beard ride.

"What's a beer ride?" she asked.

"No....beard ride."

Thankfully she said yes.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One reason I'm in no rush for that kind of stuff is that I imagine it'll suck until the population is vaccinated and they get everything back online.

Let the idiots go pay too much for a half-assed experience where you spend all day worrying about being too close to others or touching things. Sounds pretty dumb to me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They let you into the park and now you demand rides? Tch. Some people.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's weird not having an annual pass to a theme park.  I've been a disney passholder and Busch Gardens passholder for 20 years.  I know i wouldn't go to them in the near future because of covid, so I let them expire and I'm still not going to go for another year or so, but it's just a weird feeling not having them.  (I used to just randomly decide to go and not being able to do that is just weird to me.)
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With skiing (water to snow and now transitioning back to water) and zipline tours having always been available over the past year I have not missed rollercoasters at all.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sorry folks, rides are closed

Touché.


Touché.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You need somebody to do EVERYTHING for you?  Get off your ass, and PUSH !
 
