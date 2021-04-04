 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   They just farked with the wrong Asians
54
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*sai*
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oakland? A machete?

What did the guy expect would happen? Lucky for him the son was probably out of ammo for his MAC-10.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right to bear arms, motherfarkers.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Known in the Philippines as "running amok.."
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That elderly Asian woman that beat her attacker so that he needed hospitalization both cracks me up and makes me feel a pride in her.
Just wish she's never been attacked in the first place.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White


You're stupid
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Right to bear arms, motherfarkers.


I couldn't find a bear arm machete.  How about the right to turkey arms?
Fark user image
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White


You're concern is noted
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those attackers are definitely MAGA hat-wearing white supremist assholes.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're stupid


He's right. Suck it up, buttercup.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Robber dudes are lucky the son only grabbed a machete and not a Glock.
 
inner ted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're stupid


Aww
It's ok tender , the real bad guys are always white... feel better
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.


That's a little bit frightening
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.


That's a little bit frightening.
 
inner ted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're concern is noted


And y'all's inconsistency has been illustrated

does it sting a little ?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Gyrfalcon: Right to bear arms, motherfarkers.

I couldn't find a bear arm machete.  How about the right to turkey arms?
Fark user image


Whoa, stereotypes!

/loves chicken feet
//not asian
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dryknife: Known in the Philippines as "running amok.."


They speak Malay in the Philippines?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.


That seems to be the stereotype.  And one that I'm sure they are glad to not dispute.  It's like a built in shield.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
static.rogerebert.com


cdn.cnn.com


Certain aspect of 90s fashion have made a comeback, wonder if this is where it's headed.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inner ted: Declassify Issue: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're stupid

Aww
It's ok tender , the real bad guys are always white... feel better


This isn't Stormfront, bucko. Get out of here.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's not much I wouldn't want to be against more than a pissed off person with a machete.  They are easy to aim, don't run out of ammo, and will cut your arm or head off with one swing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Machetes for the house are five bucks at Harbor Freight, and there's no background check.   A smart criminal would bank his blood by donating early and often in case he meets resistance at his job.
 
inner ted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thought experiment time kids

try to imagine the post count of this thread had those attackers been white

I'm guessing it's be near 200 by now and going strong calling for them to be drawn and quartered

Why the change of heart now
?
 
inner ted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: inner ted: Declassify Issue: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're stupid

Aww
It's ok tender , the real bad guys are always white... feel better

This isn't Stormfront, bucko. Get out of here.


Lol wut
So we can't even call a spade a spade ?

Stop making conservatives right in calling you snowflakes
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We have a saying here in Missouri. Dead men can't talk. I'm all for reform instead of punishment but when people commit violent crimes I no longer look at them as people. Therefore I stop feeling sympathy for the perpetrators and would be quite alright if every act of violence was met with a greater act of violence.

Commit a crime using violence and you should be executed and your family should have to pay for the bullet.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: [static.rogerebert.com image 600x400]

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]

Certain aspect of 90s fashion have made a comeback, wonder if this is where it's headed.


Those guys were maniacs during the riots. In a good way. There was and is a lot of bad blood between blacks and Koreans in LA; but never go up against people from a country where they practice to have riots like South Korea does.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was watching Last Comic Standing years ago; a Vietnamese contestant was shown practicing swordsmanship on a clifftop, with very dangerous looking curved blade.. like an oversized kukri. He said he "likes to carry on the traditions of his ancestors, honor his culture."

I was like wait... what? Y'all don't study football or baseball, but freaking slicing and dicing in a beautiful freaking dance? I am NOT farking with Asians.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White


I am more than willing to point out that you are a racist and that your comment was meant to irritate non-racists by setting up a straw man to suggest that they are inconsistent in their beliefs. It's typical of low-effort conservative trash.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

0z79: I was watching Last Comic Standing years ago; a Vietnamese contestant was shown practicing swordsmanship on a clifftop, with very dangerous looking curved blade.. like an oversized kukri. He said he "likes to carry on the traditions of his ancestors, honor his culture."

I was like wait... what? Y'all don't study football or baseball, but freaking slicing and dicing in a beautiful freaking dance? I am NOT farking with Asians.


All human beings are dangerous

/It's a thing, we need to spend more effort getting along with each other.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: gar1013: [static.rogerebert.com image 600x400]

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]

Certain aspect of 90s fashion have made a comeback, wonder if this is where it's headed.

Those guys were maniacs during the riots. In a good way. There was and is a lot of bad blood between blacks and Koreans in LA; but never go up against people from a country where they practice to have riots like South Korea does.


Plus some of them have army training.

Just imagine what the Swiss would be like if they decided they wanted to fark some shiat up, instead of making it neat, tidy, and powered by hydroelectric energy.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bandito King: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

I am more than willing to point out that you are a racist and that your comment was meant to irritate non-racists by setting up a straw man to suggest that they are inconsistent in their beliefs. It's typical of low-effort conservative trash.


I'm not saying you're wrong about the straw man part, but what part of that comment was racist?
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dryknife: Known in the Philippines as "running amok.."


Nope. Running amok is a form of suicide-by-community where you grab something sharp and keep killing people until you are put down. Typically crippling debt or shameful behavior coming to light
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.

That's a little bit frightening


Fano: SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.

That's a little bit frightening.


HUH!
 
inner ted
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bandito King: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

I am more than willing to point out that you are a racist and that your comment was meant to irritate non-racists by setting up a straw man to suggest that they are inconsistent in their beliefs. It's typical of low-effort conservative trash.


must have hit a nerve
well maybe y'all will consider your hypocrisy- maybe not
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also a Malaysian term
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many years ago in polite tolerant Canada my schoolmates thought "Paki bashing" was great fun. They quickly found out the guys with the blue turbans were not  great choice for victims.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inner ted: DonaldJDrumpf: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're concern is noted

And y'all's inconsistency has been illustrated

does it sting a little ?


Fine, I'll do it: The attacker was probably racist as fark.
 
JonPace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're stupid


You're right, this was clearly another case of black on asian violence caused by white supremacy
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sure am glad I don't take bait anymore.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These days, more so than usual, every Asian with whom you fark is the wrong one.
 
Mogani
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Those attackers are definitely MAGA hat-wearing white supremist assholes.


so it's only maga hat-wearing white supremacists attacking asians? what do you call the black guy who kicked the 65 year old asian lady in new york? and proceeded to continue kicking her while she was down. or the group young black kids that have randomly assaulted asian ladies on the light rail here in the twin cities? it's like if it's done by white people it's cries of racism and white supremacists. if it done by not white people *crickets*
 
inner ted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: inner ted: DonaldJDrumpf: inner ted: Hmm
Farkers not yelling about racism in this case

whatever could be the reason

Betty ain't White

You're concern is noted

And y'all's inconsistency has been illustrated

does it sting a little ?

Fine, I'll do it: The attacker was probably racist as fark.


maybe
or they just saw a mark and jumped
all I'm certain of is the reaction here on fark if those were white guys
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mogani: Chinesenookiefactory: Those attackers are definitely MAGA hat-wearing white supremist assholes.

so it's only maga hat-wearing white supremacists attacking asians? what do you call the black guy who kicked the 65 year old asian lady in new york? and proceeded to continue kicking her while she was down. or the group young black kids that have randomly assaulted asian ladies on the light rail here in the twin cities? it's like if it's done by white people it's cries of racism and white supremacists. if it done by not white people *crickets*


You're not supposed to notice this pattern of hypocrisy. Carry on as always and be mad at whatever the TV tells you to.
 
inner ted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: I sure am glad I don't take bait anymore.


Fine I'll do it

What was incorrect about what I said - please show me the error of my ways
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Billy Liar: SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.

That's a little bit frightening

Fano: SBinRR: I learned a valuable lesson from the one Asian kid in my elementary school back in the 70s: He told us that, like him, all Asians new Kung Fu.  He also said they were fast as lightning.

That's a little bit frightening.

HUH!


We posted with expert timing
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: gar1013: [static.rogerebert.com image 600x400]

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]

Certain aspect of 90s fashion have made a comeback, wonder if this is where it's headed.

Those guys were maniacs during the riots. In a good way. There was and is a lot of bad blood between blacks and Koreans in LA; but never go up against people from a country where they practice to have riots like South Korea does.


L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later - Gun Store Manager David Joo Looks Back | A&E
Youtube OCYT9Hew9ZU
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its sad to say it, but I almost feel like, with soo much of the "I want to be famous" mentality that idiots have today, it almost feels like, the publicity these (obv terrible) attacks are getting, may actually be contributing to the rise in said crimes...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: Many years ago in polite tolerant Canada my schoolmates thought "Paki bashing" was great fun. They quickly found out the guys with the blue turbans were not  great choice for victims.


Yeah, that happened in my school as well. Only once.
 
