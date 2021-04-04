 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Boogaloo Bois: We demand the police leave us alone. Also Boogaloo Bois: We demand the police pay attention to us   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 6:02 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have showered them with attention, and by attention I mean rubber bullets.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Embarrassing Boys.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We demand rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3 of them?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Small Schlong Squad.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see they wandered into Ann Arbor trying to trigger the libs.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical. Get what they want, then complain that they got it too soon, and that you just don't care.

Someone want to get them a hankie?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 750x379]


No worries, they'll take each other's.

NTTAWTT
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, these folks never matured past the seventh grade, huh?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're directly in front of a police station, there's really no need to wonder where you are or what dumbass thing you're doing.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even as awful as Hawaiian shirts are, that is a pansy Hawaiian shirt.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If these yutzes were any dumber they'd be legally dead.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

At least the salads are safe
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a shame there couldn't have been somebody on top of a nearby building with a water balloon slingshot
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The Unf*ckables"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

offacue: edmo: [Fark user image 750x379]

No worries, they'll take each other's.

NTTAWTT


Their attempt to be clever with their spelling of "boys" means wood in French, so you may be on to something there.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only good thing I can say about these rightwing twerps is they're more honest about being anti-American coonts than their more conventional conservative brethren but from the start and in the end they're all illiberal filth who should not be humored, indulged, or tolerated.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are probably 2nd Amendment Auditors. You can find many videos of them on youtube along with First Amendment Auditors.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Their main complaint probably is that the police didn't respond the way they wanted the police to respond to them (i.e. rubber bullets and pepper spray), thus taking away their main reason for protesting ("the police won't leave us alone, and this proves it!").
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.