(KRTV Great Falls)   Truck drivers seldom get the spotlight. But then, they're seldom hauling the Unabomber's cabin from Montana to Sacramento   (krtv.com) divider line
Good read

"I had to have a permit and it said towed instead of hauled," Sprout says.

I imagine hauling between states and all their differing rules can be a major pain in the rear.
 
Tarped. Not shrunk wrapped.
 
If anyone is curious:

The cabin is currently displayed alongside the exhibit "Inside Today's FBI," which also includes artifacts from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

No word on who drove it there.
 
Sorry -forgot the first line:

The auction raised $232,000 and Kaczynski's cabin was obtained by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The cabin is currently displayed alongside the exhibit "Inside Today's FBI," which also includes artifacts from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
 
And I've been from Tucson to Tucumcari
Tehachapi to Tonopah
Hauled every kind of cabin that's ever been made
Driven the backroads so I wouldn't get weighed
And if you give me weed, whites and wine
And you show me a sign
And I'll be willin' to be movin'
 
For the most part: If a trucker's getting the spotlight, then something has gone terribly wrong and it's most likely their fault.
 
Do some quick math and you'll know Bill Sprout knows trucks. "I've been driving trucks since I was 18 and I went to work for Whitewood Transport in 1993, bought my first truck," Sprout says.
That means Bill's been driving for just about 50 years.

Ummm...maybe slow down a little on that math, sport
 
Serial killers seldom like that spotlight
 
edmo: I imagine hauling between states and all their differing rules can be a major pain in the rear.


I don't know about differing rules between states, but I've seen the process from one state's side, and just dealing with one seems like a pain in the ass. Fax is still commonly used for permits, for farks sake.
 
TorpedoOrca: Do some quick math and you'll know Bill Sprout knows trucks. "I've been driving trucks since I was 18 and I went to work for Whitewood Transport in 1993, bought my first truck," Sprout says.
That means Bill's been driving for just about 50 years.

Ummm...maybe slow down a little on that math, sport


T
O think there may need to be a period after the "t" at the end of transport, and the "i" in "in".  He appears to have turned 18 way before 1993.
 
0z79: For the most part: If a trucker's getting the spotlight, then something has gone terribly wrong and it's most likely their fault.


I guessed so because he said when they called him in for the cabin haul he figured he was getting disciplined for something. He wisely didn't go on that it could have been for this or could have been for that. And while it's not the trucking company that would  care there's the business with the truck stop hookers in this state and that state.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky: TorpedoOrca: Do some quick math and you'll know Bill Sprout knows trucks. "I've been driving trucks since I was 18 and I went to work for Whitewood Transport in 1993, bought my first truck," Sprout says.
That means Bill's been driving for just about 50 years.

Ummm...maybe slow down a little on that math, sport

T
O think there may need to be a period after the "t" at the end of transport, and the "i" in "in".  He appears to have turned 18 way before 1993.


TFA also says he's 65.  So if he started when he was 18 he's been driving trucks for about 47 years.
 
mr_a: Sorry -forgot the first line:

The auction raised $232,000 and Kaczynski's cabin was obtained by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The cabin is currently displayed alongside the exhibit "Inside Today's FBI," which also includes artifacts from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.


I got to see it on a visit to the Newseum - which was a really cool museum....unfortunately, the building closed in 2019 - no word on what is being done with the exhibits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newseum​
 
The housing crunch is more severe than I thought
 
kokomo61: mr_a: Sorry -forgot the first line:

The auction raised $232,000 and Kaczynski's cabin was obtained by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The cabin is currently displayed alongside the exhibit "Inside Today's FBI," which also includes artifacts from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

I got to see it on a visit to the Newseum - which was a really cool museum....unfortunately, the building closed in 2019 - no word on what is being done with the exhibits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newseum


Bill Sprout probably hauled them away!
 
They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?
 
Alunan: They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?


To haul that cabin? Yeah, dude, they probably did.
 
Alunan: They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?


The D.O.t. on their own are a real pain in the ass.  A federal agency that has you moving a key piece of evidence for a worldwide-known serial murderer?  Yeah, they're going to amp it up a notch or 10 to make sure their stuff is in good hands.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky: Alunan: They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?

The D.O.t. on their own are a real pain in the ass.  A federal agency that has you moving a key piece of evidence for a worldwide-known serial murderer?  Yeah, they're going to amp it up a notch or 10 to make sure their stuff is in good hands.


You can dress it up however you want with rationalizations, it's still pretentiously stupid. Find a respected company and let them handle it. It's not like the cabin was made of C4.
 
Alunan: Dr Jack Badofsky: Alunan: They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?

The D.O.t. on their own are a real pain in the ass.  A federal agency that has you moving a key piece of evidence for a worldwide-known serial murderer?  Yeah, they're going to amp it up a notch or 10 to make sure their stuff is in good hands.

You can dress it up however you want with rationalizations, it's still pretentiously stupid. Find a respected company and let them handle it. It's not like the cabin was made of C4.


Oh? When did you get your CDL?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky: TorpedoOrca: Do some quick math and you'll know Bill Sprout knows trucks. "I've been driving trucks since I was 18 and I went to work for Whitewood Transport in 1993, bought my first truck," Sprout says.
That means Bill's been driving for just about 50 years.

Ummm...maybe slow down a little on that math, sport

T
O think there may need to be a period after the "t" at the end of transport, and the "i" in "in".  He appears to have turned 18 way before 1993.


I wouldn't be surprised at all at a punctuation error. This is the local news channel watch, and while the anchors and reporting are good, there are fairly regularly typos in the graphics and glitches in production.
 
0z79: Alunan: Dr Jack Badofsky: Alunan: They told me about what was going to go on. I had to get a check and go through all of my background."

They had to check your background to haul a cabin? Did they really?

The D.O.t. on their own are a real pain in the ass.  A federal agency that has you moving a key piece of evidence for a worldwide-known serial murderer?  Yeah, they're going to amp it up a notch or 10 to make sure their stuff is in good hands.

You can dress it up however you want with rationalizations, it's still pretentiously stupid. Find a respected company and let them handle it. It's not like the cabin was made of C4.

Oh? When did you get your CDL?


What part of this conversation makes you think it was the CDL being looked into?
 
mr_a: kokomo61: mr_a: Sorry -forgot the first line:

The auction raised $232,000 and Kaczynski's cabin was obtained by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The cabin is currently displayed alongside the exhibit "Inside Today's FBI," which also includes artifacts from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

I got to see it on a visit to the Newseum - which was a really cool museum....unfortunately, the building closed in 2019 - no word on what is being done with the exhibits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newseum

Bill Sprout probably hauled them away!


Sprout?

littlegreensproutsorganics.comView Full Size
 
