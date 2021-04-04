 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Asshats decide to make driving on the beltway even worse. Police respond but fail to arrest anyone   (wtop.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Maryland State Police, Maryland, outer-loop lanes, line of cars, Maryland State Police officers, front of the line, Prince George's County, Maryland, Interstate 495  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 5:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody knows cops love donuts.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should have been beaten.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No issues with having that car crushed in front of the title holder.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never a semi around when ya need one.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I find this kind of auto flashmob thing kind of funny. But also unsettling. Not entirely sure why.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No issues with having that car crushed in front of the title holder.


That's horrifying and just plain wrong, and you should know better.

/crushed with the title holder IN them
 
Avigdore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maryland State Police officers did respond to the incident, but no arrests were made

Yeah cops are kind of pussies when it comes to street douches for some reason.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Murflette: I find this kind of auto flashmob thing kind of funny. But also unsettling. Not entirely sure why.


Because it's the same, "Yeah I wanna be a dick, bro!" behavior that most pranks are.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like the guys who tried to body-block the car. That's the genius I expect out of Prince George's County.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is the season for it, that and the idiots on the roads downtown on dirt bikes and ATVs. Cops will show up late as always they get away and might hurt or kill someone one day again.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What an asshat might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: It is the season for it, that and the idiots on the roads downtown on dirt bikes and ATVs. Cops will show up late as always they get away and might hurt or kill someone one day again.


I'll give the cops a pass on chokeholds and spraying bullets if they actually do encounter the ATV and dirt bike punks.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: It is the season for it, that and the idiots on the roads downtown on dirt bikes and ATVs. Cops will show up late as always they get away and might hurt or kill someone one day again.


I've seen the dirt bike/ATV thing happen in Baltimore, and have been on 695 when a group of sport bikes start doing wheelies / stunting in the middle of traffic. There's not much you can do when it happens other than get off at the first exit or pull over until they pass, but it's pretty annoying.

I don't want anyone to get hurt, but if they end up totaling their car or getting injured, I'm not going to spend too much time generating sympathy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?


It was a test.

Anyone with a well placed machine gun would have a field day on the stopped traffic jam.  Once a layer of cars is disabled, anything goes.  A can of gas for a road fire, vaccination of the unwilling caught in the jumble of cars, or even a very unhappy lot, getting Rick Rolled, just when they're escaping to a saner place.

There were the strangest restaurants on Route 1 between DC and PA for those trying to avoid Beltway and Interstate traffic.  Strangest -- featuring countries that should just be filler for world maps.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Someone should have been beaten.


Yeah, because manifest destiny. You don't have a supreme right to get your destination.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every one here reminds me of the people who honk while I'm in the crosswalk with the WALK SIGNAL.
I hope I never own a bazooka.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kokomo61: groppet: It is the season for it, that and the idiots on the roads downtown on dirt bikes and ATVs. Cops will show up late as always they get away and might hurt or kill someone one day again.

I've seen the dirt bike/ATV thing happen in Baltimore, and have been on 695 when a group of sport bikes start doing wheelies / stunting in the middle of traffic. There's not much you can do when it happens other than get off at the first exit or pull over until they pass, but it's pretty annoying.

I don't want anyone to get hurt, but if they end up totaling their car or getting injured, I'm not going to spend too much time generating sympathy.


A few years ago they killed a girl in DC when they were doing their stunts on the roads.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did a great
figure eight.
In the middle
of the Interstate.

She Drives Like Crazy
Youtube 4PdqNHyEyXY
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have the solution for that:

belloflostsouls.netView Full Size


"The right of way goes to the biggest guns."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Every one here reminds me of the people who honk while I'm in the crosswalk with the WALK SIGNAL.
I hope I never own a bazooka.


I had someone do a right turn on red and nearly run me and a second person down while I was crossing with a walk signal, and he was actually ignorant enough about the rules to honk at me like I had done something wrong.

/And he was far too old to not know better.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No arrests, huh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know what is worse, their behavior or the website making me sit through an ad to watch the video and then popping up an ad right in the middle of the car doing the doughnuts. How many ads can you cram into a 39 second video?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?


Likes on the tik toks
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?


Themselves
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's gotten so bad in Atlanta, that even the BBC is reporting on it

The only people who seem to be fighting this effectively has been the EPA, which has been cracking down hard on the 'lol, it's for offroad use only' disclaimers for car performance parts.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Murflette: I find this kind of auto flashmob thing kind of funny. But also unsettling. Not entirely sure why.


Yeah, better hope there's not an ambulance or fire truck stuck in the back.

/I would vote to acquit on a vehicular homicide charge
//Or I would hang the jury
///Find a country road, assholes
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How cute. The East Coast is finally learning about sideshows, and apparently it's worthy of a Fark greenlight.
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No issues with having that car crushed in front of the title holder.


The asshats are one step ahead of that, they exchange titles with each other so that the cops can't seize/hold the vehicles if they ever get impounded.  The legal title holder (asshat's buddy) can get the car released if they were not the one arrested or cited in that vehicle.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If someone in a large truck decided to plow through the cars blocking the road, I don't think any jury would convict them.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: groppet: It is the season for it, that and the idiots on the roads downtown on dirt bikes and ATVs. Cops will show up late as always they get away and might hurt or kill someone one day again.

I'll give the cops a pass on chokeholds and spraying bullets if they actually do encounter the ATV and dirt bike punks.


police abusing people is okay with you when it involves your pet peeve. what a quality individual you must be.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: No arrests, huh?
[Fark user image 425x203]


Ummm......more likely the assholes were long gone by the time the police got there. You know, blocked traffic and all. The witnesses all went about their business when the traffic cleared. It's difficult to make an arrest when the perps and witnesses are all gone.

How many times have you refreshed to check your feedback?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a teen, a buddy and I used to have "races" where we tried to drive as slow as possible while taking up both lanes. Just to see how long it took for people to.get pissed and start honking or try and go around us. 6mph in a 45 for a mile was a milestone.

God I was such a douche as a teenager.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mochunk: When I was a teen, a buddy and I used to have "races" where we tried to drive as slow as possible while taking up both lanes. Just to see how long it took for people to.get pissed and start honking or try and go around us. 6mph in a 45 for a mile was a milestone.

God I was such a douche as a teenager.


I indirectly contributed to doing this once around age 22 and I still feel guilty about it. Partly because we were a group of 4 or so doing it in the Atlanta area.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Every one here reminds me of the people who honk while I'm in the crosswalk with the WALK SIGNAL.
I hope I never own a bazooka.


That's not honking. We're tuning up our tubas.

Family Guy Stewie follows fat people around with a tuba
Youtube XZvWvfCSZ8M
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Murflette: I find this kind of auto flashmob thing kind of funny. But also unsettling. Not entirely sure why.


Unsettling? In an X Files kind of way?
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: How cute. The East Coast is finally learning about sideshows, and apparently it's worthy of a Fark greenlight.


And it was only one car doing donuts. Amateurs. Here on the left coast, the kids really know how to put on a show.

Sideshow on The Bay Bridge [BayAreaCompass]
Youtube 6SsvSSXuc6I
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Avigdore: I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?

It was a test.

Anyone with a well placed machine gun would have a field day on the stopped traffic jam.  Once a layer of cars is disabled, anything goes.  A can of gas for a road fire, vaccination of the unwilling caught in the jumble of cars, or even a very unhappy lot, getting Rick Rolled, just when they're escaping to a saner place.

There were the strangest restaurants on Route 1 between DC and PA for those trying to avoid Beltway and Interstate traffic.  Strangest -- featuring countries that should just be filler for world maps.


Read that in Michael Weston's voice.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: waxbeans: Every one here reminds me of the people who honk while I'm in the crosswalk with the WALK SIGNAL.
I hope I never own a bazooka.

I had someone do a right turn on red and nearly run me and a second person down while I was crossing with a walk signal, and he was actually ignorant enough about the rules to honk at me like I had done something wrong.

/And he was far too old to not know better.


Happens a ton. I don't get it. I have the WALK signal. And their honking. WTH
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theflatline: BitwiseShift: Avigdore: I wonder what cause they were blocking traffic to call attention to?

It was a test.

Anyone with a well placed machine gun would have a field day on the stopped traffic jam.  Once a layer of cars is disabled, anything goes.  A can of gas for a road fire, vaccination of the unwilling caught in the jumble of cars, or even a very unhappy lot, getting Rick Rolled, just when they're escaping to a saner place.

There were the strangest restaurants on Route 1 between DC and PA for those trying to avoid Beltway and Interstate traffic.  Strangest -- featuring countries that should just be filler for world maps.

Read that in Michael Weston's voice.

[i.pinimg.com image 734x409]


Hey, it's that guy from Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows! :-P

/Yes, Weston was really in that movie
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.