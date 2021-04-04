 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Pastor has a few empathetic words for the police when they enter his church during Good Friday services in the Florida of Canada   (rebelnews.com) divider line
56
    More: Amusing, Crime, Summary offence, Want, Need, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Rebel News' first Fight, Civil liberties, Criminal law  
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this site a newsmax offshoot for Canada? It has all the crazy and nonsense peddled by newsmax.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess, crowded church with no one wearing masks or distancing.
Yep, a quick Google shows all the usual Right wing and Russian "news" sites and nothing else.
Follow the proper distancing and mask protocols and don't be a dick. Your religion takes a back seat to everyone's health.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On behalf of his fellow Canadian clergy, I offer him this piece of empathetic advice: fark OFF and CANCEL YOUR farkING IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES.

I haven't had an in-person worship service at my church for a farking year. This asshole's a fake Christian who gives the rest of us the bad name we so richly deserve.

Did I say fark that guy? Because fark that guy.

Jesus, save us from your followers.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Is this site a newsmax offshoot for Canada? It has all the crazy and nonsense peddled by newsmax.


It's our version of Newsmax/OANN/Fox but they are so terrible at it no one takes them seriously, except for the losers who do...and not even they seem to take themselves seriously (if they did, they wouldn't sound like such pricks).
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did I hear him correctly: "Nazi psychobots"?  *snork*

Canadian cops were easily cowed. 'Murican cops woulda busted his head.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Did I hear him correctly: "Nazi psychobots"?  *snork*

Canadian cops were easily cowed. 'Murican cops woulda busted his head.


For what?  Accurately describing them in terms they like being described in?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop  interfering with my grifting!
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*ck off with the rebel news links assholemitter.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That article read like something straight out of Facebook. Like an infowars link.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we get Drew to determine that this site sucks balls and add it to that filter on the submission form?
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Floriduh of Canada? Though it was Nova Scotia.
Learn sumpin every day here.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh FFS, yet another Esra Levant 'news' web site.  No thanks subby, I don't want your infowars-lite.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: Stop  interfering with my grifting!


Drawing upon conventional wisdom at the time, we expected our local givings to do down...way down because we cancelled in-person gatherings. They actually went up. We are taking a bath on building rentals, but that's a different thing.

Could it be that this guy feels he needs bums in the pews to make coin? Maybe. But our experience shows that a committed group of folks aren't committed to the building...it's the movement that counts. Or something. We're still in the middle of this so we don't know what the hell's going on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Comparing to the Soviets? Know how I know he doesn't know what the Soviets were doing?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is the Florida of Canada.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not called Klanberta for nothing.

This "pastor" is a well known white supremacist with ties to hate groups like Soldiers of Odin, PEDIGA, and Blood & Honour. No wonder the police let them get away with their BS. #ACAB
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Florida is the Florida of Canada.


Alberta wishes it was Florida. It's really more like Canada's Mississippi.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that Canadians used better insults.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I was told that Canadians used better insults.


Hoser.
Mrs Butterworth drinker
Football fan
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebel News?
Ezra Levant?
This should be in the trash heap.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta?

Alberta.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: It's not called Klanberta for nothing.

This "pastor" is a well known white supremacist with ties to hate groups like Soldiers of Odin, PEDIGA, and Blood & Honour. No wonder the police let them get away with their BS. #ACAB


And he's screaming "GEEEESSHTAAAPPOOOO" at the top of his lungs...
That's rich.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good place my Easter message:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also applies to jerk-off "pastors".
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rebelnews.com"

The right wing is such a farking joke.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Garza and the Supermutants: Florida is the Florida of Canada.

Alberta wishes it was Florida. It's really more like Canada's Mississippi.


Being from Alberta, I've always got more of a Texas vibe from it. Note: cows, oil, rednecks, white supremacists and big white trucks, everyone has a slight drawl, one slightly more left city (Edmonton = Austin) in an otherwise rightwing region, etc etc
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Is this site a newsmax offshoot for Canada? It has all the crazy and nonsense peddled by newsmax.


Rebel News is Canada's OANN.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebel_N​e​ws

Two of the Sun Media tools decided Sun Media wasn't far enough right-wing so they tried to found their own company.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Some Guy, Canadians would appreciate you tagging Rebel News.

Now my laptop is going to have Nazi cookies. :( or worse.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Is this site a newsmax offshoot for Canada? It has all the crazy and nonsense peddled by newsmax.


Yes.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He treated the cops the way I treat phone scammers, except he didn't use profanity. Don't give them a chance to say anything, keep talking and abuse them. I am impressed. I agree with masking and vaccination and I don't care about Xtian Easter, but I'm impressed.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got me to click an Erza Levant link subby? fark you. Now I have to burn down my computer.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Pastor Dipshiat...how about listening to the words of a real Christian Theologist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying this guy isn't an asshat or that the police and inspector weren't there for a reason, but the law does appear to be pretty clear that the intrusion was illegal without a warrant.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al!: I'm not saying this guy isn't an asshat or that the police and inspector weren't there for a reason, but the law does appear to be pretty clear that the intrusion was illegal without a warrant.


exactly my thought and once he told them to get off the property should they not have turned and left. if the cops tell you to leave and you don't they arrest you. He told them numerous times to leave and not comeback without a warrant and they refused to leave. this is my problem with cops,this pastor was within his rights to tell them to leave and they ignore the law requiring them to do so when asked.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Being from Alberta, I've always got more of a Texas vibe from it. Note: cows, oil, rednecks, white supremacists and big white trucks, everyone has a slight drawl, one slightly more left city (Edmonton = Austin) in an otherwise rightwing region, etc etc


Yeah, Alberta is Canada's Texas for those reasons and more.

Also, I figured the city of Brampton was Ontario's Florida, at least with the steadily high covid-infection rates and accompanying attitude.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark you subby. you made me click rebel news
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy like this. He emigrated from the Czech Republic and got a job with the EPA in Chicago and was constantly complaining about his own agency. People who came from Soviet Bloc countries to N America only to complain about how this or that reasonable exercise of government regulation is exactly the same as total tyranny need to STFU and go back home.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, growing up in the 70s, Calgary was a pretty cool even progressive world-class city in many ways. I am saddened to see what its become.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was disappointed that the phrase "Gestapo hosers" was not uttered
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Putting all of the other crazy to the side, I have some questions about this gentleman's theology.  I was unaware that Passover was the holiest day of the Christian calendar.  I would have thought it was Easter.  But, then again, I'm a member of the Western Branch of Reformed Presbylutheranism.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I say we out the dumbass who submitted this link and mock them mercilessly for it
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Putting all of the other crazy to the side, I have some questions about this gentleman's theology.  I was unaware that Passover was the holiest day of the Christian calendar.  I would have thought it was Easter.  But, then again, I'm a member of the Western Branch of Reformed Presbylutheranism.


Well, I always assumed that Pentecostals treat Pentecost as the holiest holiday. Maybe this pastor is Passoverist? He certainly thinks that coating his doorway in the blood of Covid victims should make the local authorities pass by his church.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just finally got rid of all the ads for white supremacist clothing, extremist news sources and related things.
Now I'm gonna have to go through that shiat all over again.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If some pastor/priest decides the law protects him from being caught doing anything just because ... he might just see Matt Gaetz van parked outside.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Hey, Pastor Dipshiat...how about listening to the words of a real Christian Theologist?

[Fark user image 850x850]


Today's right wing movement no doubt considers Luther to be a big pussy and probably a commie.

/yes, for those that have looked at his history that's a wee touch insane
//so are they
///I wish I was exaggerating
 
wademh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No large maskless in person services.  Moose and Squirrel out front should have told you.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ezra Levant and I were in a poli sci class together in the University of Calgary in the early '90s.

Even back then he was a worm.  It was a Politics of the Middle East class, and he seemed to embrace a White Man's Burden view of colonialism.  After he started appearing on TV I remember thinking "hey I kind of know that asshole."

Never green light Rebel News again please.  They are as bad as Breitbart.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
looks like a big bunch of farkers got vanilla chocolate easter bunnys. careful, don't choke.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al!: I'm not saying this guy isn't an asshat or that the police and inspector weren't there for a reason, but the law does appear to be pretty clear that the intrusion was illegal without a warrant.


Does Canada not have "probable cause"? Because this is what it looks like.

/Warrant. Snert.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Putting all of the other crazy to the side, I have some questions about this gentleman's theology.  I was unaware that Passover was the holiest day of the Christian calendar.  I would have thought it was Easter.  But, then again, I'm a member of the Western Branch of Reformed Presbylutheranism.


SPLITTER!!!
 
