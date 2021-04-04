 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   What do you call a guy who warms up his Harley in an apartment complex parking lot for 15 minutes on a 60-degree Sunday morning, and when he takes off he blasts Dr. Dre? Bonus: He's in his mid-20s, white and it's Maine. LGT: Reasons   (amsoil.co.in) divider line
69
    More: Survey, Temperature, Internal combustion engine, Stretching, cold piston, part of your motorcycle maintenance, Warming up, John Skuzinski, motorcycle warm-up  
•       •       •

1483 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 3:12 PM



69 Comments     (+0 »)
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby calls him step-dad.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you call a guy who warms up his Harley in an apartment complex parking lot for 15 minutes on a 60-degree Sunday morning, and when he takes off he blasts Dr. Dre? Bonus: He's in his mid-20s, white and it's Maine. LGT: Reasons

Duh

If minorities rode something that loud and obnoxious, police would have long ago deployed Harley-seeking missiles and would be authorized to shoot on sight.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you call him?

A typical Harley rider.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.


You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, Subby, actually it's this link that goes to the reason.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You call him that farking asshole who lives over there.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.

You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.


Sorry to hurt your feelings there subby.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a harley rider but I usually start my bike, put my jacket, gloves and helmet on, wait a minute, take all of that off because I'm boiling, wait another 5 minutes, my wife finally comes out, wait another 3 minutes as she goes back in, start to put jacket, gloves and helmet on again, wait another 2 minutes as she goes in to get her glasses( I don't know why she went in the first time), sit on the bike, she comes out then starts putting her jacket, gloves and helmet on.
We are ready to ride, bike is all warmed up by now.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inconsiderate due to timing perhaps ,unusual, not so much. It's a Maine thing I guess.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Schlubbe: What do you call a guy who warms up his Harley in an apartment complex parking lot for 15 minutes on a 60-degree Sunday morning, and when he takes off he blasts Dr. Dre? Bonus: He's in his mid-20s, white and it's Maine. LGT: Reasons

Duh

If minorities rode something that loud and obnoxious, police would have long ago deployed Harley-seeking missiles and would be authorized to shoot on sight.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Meet the East Bay Dragons.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not an unreasonable amount of time to warm up a motor that's been outside all night. How early are we talking about here?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Montrose - Bad Motor Scooter
Youtube tk52nGxF-jc
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.

You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.

Sorry to hurt your feelings there subby.


Not subby, but definitely a good judge of trumpian character.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone want popcorn before this thing gets rolling?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for linking me to an AMSOIL ad, anonymous jobber.

AMSOIL is the Amway of the motoring world. If you ever make the mistake of buying some you'll be pestered regularly with great business opportunities, all of which involve being in the jobber's downstream chain. It doesn't matter whether or not the oil is good, get a commercial brand that's at worst 90% as good and stay far away from AMSOIL.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.

You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.

Sorry to hurt your feelings there subby.

Not subby, but definitely a good judge of trumpian character.


OK, Karen. Claiming everyone that disagrees with you has completely opposing views is damn near the epitome of Trumpian behavior.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's time for you to get up and go to church anyways Subby.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Well. this is creepy. 

I live in Maine. I'm not Subby/OP. 

This morning, I was woken up by someone who I assume is new to riding sort of goofing around with their Harley outside. Didn't even look, sounded like someone getting familiar with the controls, trying their balance, the usual now-to-riding things. 

I was a little annoyed, but at that time it was past 10AM, and I was the one being lazy and still being in bed. The pipes were actually more on the muffled side than not, so while it was attention getting, it didn't annoy me into a red frothy rage. 

It's an apartment complex. Other people live here, too. Which means, you might have to temporarily deal with nose that (hopefully) won't stick around. 

Dude was gone in 10 minutes. They get to enjoy their bike, and I'm enjoying my quiet pad. 

If you don't let stuff like this pass through you, you're going to have a coronary.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Subby calls him step-dad.


Death to smoochy- My Stepdad's Not Mean, He's Just Adjusting
Youtube X8dPa2S4vL0
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make it a habit not to read ads.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mid-20s guy riding a Harley?  Have we traveled back to 1960?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Tiny Penis of Microcock Lane.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Harley's are still stuck with antique engines from the last century. It's amazing what is out there today. Even giant diesels don't require all that warming up anymore.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warriors! Come out to play-ay!
Youtube YeEbtiruH2Q


Warrior?

- Sofa
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Huh. Well. this is creepy. 

I live in Maine. I'm not Subby/OP. 

This morning, I was woken up by someone who I assume is new to riding sort of goofing around with their Harley outside. Didn't even look, sounded like someone getting familiar with the controls, trying their balance, the usual now-to-riding things. 

I was a little annoyed, but at that time it was past 10AM, and I was the one being lazy and still being in bed. The pipes were actually more on the muffled side than not, so while it was attention getting, it didn't annoy me into a red frothy rage. 

It's an apartment complex. Other people live here, too. Which means, you might have to temporarily deal with nose that (hopefully) won't stick around. 

Dude was gone in 10 minutes. They get to enjoy their bike, and I'm enjoying my quiet pad. 

If you don't let stuff like this pass through you, you're going to have a coronary.


I have a particularly nosed neighbour that I put up with, that thing is massive.

But I'm taking her turkey today because we never eat it all, and she tends to bring us berry pies in the summer.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just call him a racist or a Nazi.  That seems to work for everything.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a very quiet car that doesn't really need any manual preconditioning. So, for 15 minutes I blast Crazy Frog to warm up the speakers.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were in a mixed use area, restaurants on the street behind us.
I can always tell when the Italian place is closing up, one of the servers fires up his Harley between 10:15 and 10:30pm.
Its about a minute, give or take.
At least he's not revving the bike. If he were, I'd  leave a note on the handlebars.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.

You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.

Sorry to hurt your feelings there subby.

Not subby, but definitely a good judge of trumpian character.

OK, Karen. Claiming everyone that disagrees with you has completely opposing views is damn near the epitome of Trumpian behavior.


I've been following this hissy fit and you are coming off the more obnoxious asshole of the two.
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ifky already took care of this with a simple picture, but just to get it in text: South Park has already very clearly answered subbie's question.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As most of us know direct piston to cylinder contact without lube isn't fun.

Warming up a modern vehicle is a great way to score the cylinders on a fuel injected vehicle.

When starting, the FI system pushes extra fuel into the system so the catalysts heat up more quickly so they can start doing their job.  Because the engine is at a low idle speed, with the oil pump doing minimal pumping, and the oil is cold, the extra fuel can wash the protective oil from the cylinders.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, dead.

(From an accident, before anyone thinks I'm suggesting anything illegal.)
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: What do you call a guy who warms up his Harley in an apartment complex parking lot for 15 minutes on a 60-degree Sunday morning, and when he takes off he blasts Dr. Dre? Bonus: He's in his mid-20s, white and it's Maine. LGT: Reasons

Duh

If minorities rode something that loud and obnoxious, police would have long ago deployed Harley-seeking missiles and would be authorized to shoot on sight.


Obviously you dont ride....

I ride year around. I help organize 4 different charity rides through my membersship in the Tribe of Judah. We have a huge turnout at each event of minorities on Harleys. We have one group that comes to all of them that is all black women. 37 of them. Last year we had close to 600 riders at one event and I would venture to guesstimate that a good 35 to 40 percent were minorities. One of the biggest biker gangs around is out of Birmingham...all african americans on Harleys. Our country isnt as divided as the media would like you to think that it is. When you can have a thousand or more rednecks 1 percent bikers and minorities in one place for 2 days and not a single fight etc break out...its says a lot
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: Porkbelly: Harry Wagstaff: I don't know about the rider but submitter sounds like a Karen.

You sound like a really obnoxious human, wait, almost human being.

Sorry to hurt your feelings there subby.

Not subby, but definitely a good judge of trumpian character.

OK, Karen. Claiming everyone that disagrees with you has completely opposing views is damn near the epitome of Trumpian behavior.

I've been following this hissy fit and you are coming off the more obnoxious asshole of the two.


He's the one that came at me, I just called him out on it and he cried even harder.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what engine condition is the slowest in getting temperatures up to operating range (other than off, of course)? Idle.

Turn it on, run it lightly loaded until up to operating temperature (maybe just slowly accelerate out of your neighborhood instead of trying to annoy everyone).
 
NBSV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Too bad Harley's are still stuck with antique engines from the last century. It's amazing what is out there today. Even giant diesels don't require all that warming up anymore.


The modern harleys shouldn't require much, if any, warm up. Like any other fuel injected motorcycle I'd say just start it and let it idle while you put your gear on. Then ride it reasonably easy until it's more completely up to temp.

As much as I don't care for Harleys they have done a lot of work modernizing the bikes while keeping them looking like they're 70 years old.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying T. Hard
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore?
Under-endowed man who is attempting to compensate?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Too bad Harley's are still stuck with antique engines from the last century. It's amazing what is out there today. Even giant diesels don't require all that warming up anymore.


I'm not sure they ever did. You warm up an engine by running it.
You got fuel, spark, air, the oil pump is mechanical, coolant is mechanical, what point is there in sitting in one place to heat up to the ideal operating temperature?

It's just another one of those things people's dads used to tell them that are total baloney.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: As most of us know direct piston to cylinder contact without lube isn't fun.

Warming up a modern vehicle is a great way to score the cylinders on a fuel injected vehicle.

When starting, the FI system pushes extra fuel into the system so the catalysts heat up more quickly so they can start doing their job.  Because the engine is at a low idle speed, with the oil pump doing minimal pumping, and the oil is cold, the extra fuel can wash the protective oil from the cylinders.


Most modern vehicles have a high idle for this reason...when my 2019 Mazda 3 starts the idle is around 1500..when warmed up the idle is around 750. It's almost as if the engineers anticipated this and designed accordingly
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themanuf: ifky already took care of this with a simple picture, but just to get it in text: South Park has already very clearly answered subbie's question.


Yep - I live on a busy street at the edge of the city, and my street happens to be the preferred route to and from the biker bars and the motorcycle club right outside of town. That reference gets used every time someone blows down my 25mph street going 45mph+ with the throttle fully opened, waking up me and at least one kid.

/Moving in 8 weeks
//Had we done our tours/walkthroughs in the spring, or a few hours earlier or later in the day, there's no way in hell we would have bought this place.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Just call him a racist or a Nazi.  That seems to work for everything.


User name checks out.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I have a very quiet car that doesn't really need any manual preconditioning. So, for 15 minutes I blast Crazy Frog to warm up the speakers.


Don't laugh or smile
Youtube Jk2t2hIATCU
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Just call him a racist or a Nazi.  That seems to work for everything.


Username checks out.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that fk'n Harley engine is so delicate, so rare and fragile that you should slowly and carefully warm it up...By, evidently, revving it repeatedly, for twenty or thirty minutes at a stretch, at the crack of farkin' dawn.

/Buy a motorcycle that doesn't sound like it's gonna die when it's idling.
//Put the factory pipes back on it, asshole.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two motorcycle riders who live within 200 yards of my house.

The young guy across the street has some kind of Japanese/Korean cycle (I know nothing about motorcycles) that he reves like the one described and takes off like a mad man most of the time.

The old guy 2 doors down has a BMW and you never hear him start it or take off.

Is it the kind of motorcycle or age that makes the difference?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: maxandgrinch: As most of us know direct piston to cylinder contact without lube isn't fun.

Warming up a modern vehicle is a great way to score the cylinders on a fuel injected vehicle.

When starting, the FI system pushes extra fuel into the system so the catalysts heat up more quickly so they can start doing their job.  Because the engine is at a low idle speed, with the oil pump doing minimal pumping, and the oil is cold, the extra fuel can wash the protective oil from the cylinders.

Most modern vehicles have a high idle for this reason...when my 2019 Mazda 3 starts the idle is around 1500..when warmed up the idle is around 750. It's almost as if the engineers anticipated this and designed accordingly


One morning I was having trouble starting my 01 taco. It would just die every time I let my foot off the gas.
So I opened the hood and cranked the idle screw full on. farkin thing was idling at about 2500.

That was enough to get me to work. And boy it just flew down the freeway with almost no input from me.

It was a stuck idle air control valve. I was going to do it myself, but tearing the engine apart on the street didn't feel like a smart thing to do.
 
