"Your car is not a snowmobile"
15
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wolf Creek Pass.?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's not a car.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody could've known this!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Your car is not a snowmobile"


Well, not with that attitude.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Auto"mobile" in the snow = snow"mobile".

There ya go.  Now tell me, how does it feel to be proven wrong?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that as "Your *cat* is not a snowmobile" and I thought WTF. Who in the hell is joy riding their cat in the snow, you farking monsters.

Clearly delirium has hit me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


This nissan would beg to differ.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This Model T would also beg to differ...

cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I read that as "Your *cat* is not a snowmobile" and I thought WTF. Who in the hell is joy riding their cat in the snow, you farking monsters.

Clearly delirium has hit me.


You don't say?

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, one of my old Fieros did well in the snow until it got into drifts deep enough that the front end was riding on the skidplate. It took some doing to get it out of a parking lot once upon a time but was fine after that.
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
there should be a website where you type in your car's make and model to see if it's a snowmobile. otherwise this is gonna keep happening
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Says you

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Found two abandoned vehicles this winter. One was 4 miles down a forest service road with snow getting deeper by the mile and at some point the snow won. That probably sat there for 2½ months.
Another was up on one of local mountains, a good 5 miles behind a snow gate that closes in mid-November. I saw in in February, not sure how long it had been there and how it even got around the gate and up the mountain that far, but it'll be there for a while, because that road won't open until mid to late May.
 
