 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Florida Today)   Anti-mask bar owner arrested for hosting all-male strip show that was anti-codpiece   (floridatoday.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Subscription business model, All rights reserved, Internet privacy, Tropical cyclone, Moon, Policy, Privacy, Login  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never cease to amaze me, Florida.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't take a boner to the face with a mask on.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
gay
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pandemic restrictions aside, we need to do something about the weird and idiotic laws surrounding strip clubs. Especially since they're largely built around keeping creepy guys from assaulting women. Male strip clubs function very, very differently.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
just realized one year ago today i posted the same thing

https://www.fark.com/comments/1076872​0​/Man-dies-in-ATC-accident-This-is-not-​a-repeat-from-1983
 
almandot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After being taken into custody, Kirby told officers he knew the performance was illegal and that he had exchanged emails with police in the past who let him know that hosting the performances was illegal, according to the affidavit.

Well okay then... a light slap on the wrist and he's on his way right?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kirby was booked at the Brevard County Jail

preview.redd.itView Full Size

and has since been released on $250 bond.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was the audience male or female? It makes a difference to the mental picture.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stupid right-wing puritan state.  They won't arrest people for banning masks or exceeding store capacity or violating public health orders, but the moment a dick comes out of shorts they swoop in and arrest people.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's Not Merkin!!!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Stupid right-wing puritan state.  They won't arrest people for banning masks or exceeding store capacity or violating public health orders, but the moment a dick comes out of shorts they swoop in and arrest people.


This guy also banned masks at his bar.
https://heavy.com/news/2020/09/gary-k​i​rby/
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x735]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Codpieces should really come back in style.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why every all-male strip review I host features penis gourds

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.