 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   It says inert, but people are concerned it may be ert   (local10.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Submarine, United States Air Force, Naval mines, United States, Broward County, Florida, Broward County, custody of the Air Force, Fort Lauderdale, Florida  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Google Maps puts this town about 40 miles south of Mar-a-Lago.  Getting warmer, try again.

/This new version of "Battleship" is weird
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kancolle_enemy_naval_mine.jpg


/incredibly NSFW, almost comically NSFW
//Max's character designer knew exactly what they were doing
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it says "Inert" on it it's not ert.

One simply doesn't write "Inert" on one's ert mines.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 423x179]


Yes, I suppose
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media-amazon.com image 850x622]


This same episode popped into my head when I say the mine......showing our age!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ultimate Deterrent
Youtube Be9VlfYdmvk
/possibly nsfw
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to ert!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: If it says "Inert" on it it's not ert.

One simply doesn't write "Inert" on one's ert mines.


On the other hand, if inflammable and flammable mean the same thing, does inert and ert both mean not active? And what does inactive mean? Ffuuu... English.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A section of the beach was taped off by the Broward Sheriff's Office, and immediately was filled with cats.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to damage surface shifts or submarineschemises.

Are dresses usually floating up next to shipping mines?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: to damage surface shifts or submarineschemises.

Are dresses usually floating up next to shipping mines?


Whatever blows your dress up, as they say.
 
petec
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: Welcome to ert!

[Fark user image image 400x259]


I love the smell of napalm in the morning

now get out there and surf
 
calufrax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Wouldn't 'ert a fly."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It doesn't make a bit of difference, guys.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Neat.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.