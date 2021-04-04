 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   I'm with the bomb squad. If you see me running, try to keep up   (stripes.com) divider line
    More: Cool, George Mason University, Bomb disposal, company commander of an ordnance disposal unit, Marine Lt. Col. Justin Constantine, Fairfax County, Virginia, Guinness World Record, Battalion, Virginia  
wingman- [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It takes me that long to find and get my shoes on, Jesu Christe.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love these types of competitions, the kind that would kill a mortal being. The firefighters have a sort of steeplechase and it occurs to me is that part of what I like about watching it is that I'm always so outrageously glad it's not me.

For many of us our bodies are capable of a lot more than we think they are and I can't recommend enough taking some time out of your life to go at least some distance down that road if you can arrange it.

Start where you're at. I used to run marathons and I've just now come back from a 4k wheezing run, because that's where I'm at right now. Pushing is pushing, you don't have to be elite to push, you push from where you're at.

Thus endeth my Sunday sermon. Go in peace to love and serve the lord.

/preachy
//I sound fat
///wheeeeeeze
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA "The suit weighs more than 70 lbs."

Well done, CPT Hernandez!
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My wife had a shirt made for me that had this saying on the back.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do you know they're not running towards the bomb?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wtg, bomb squad person! I love a lot of these trade/profession related events. Did you know transit pros have transit rodeos? Like transit bus obstacle courses and speed precision events. Maintenance gets into events, too. Like dropping a giant diesel motor and reinstalling a motor against the clock. Madness. A classmate's husband did the firefighter competitions back in the day but I suspect he's too middle aged now.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.etsystatic.com image 340x270]


5xl
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They see her runnin', they hatin'...
 
evilmousse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size


only 3 popups to close? that's low for an avg fark link. well, i guess i didn't check if more come up when those are closed.
 
