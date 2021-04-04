 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Gimme your wallet or I'm gonna shoot somebody" generally works better as a threat when you choose your target properly   (kiro7.com) divider line
5
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better give him your wallet.
He isn't lying.
He's already shot somebody.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was immediately drafted by the NY Giants
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 600x375]


Dang it. All right. How about dis!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Better give him your wallet.
He isn't lying.
He's already shot somebody.


And might reshoot them...
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

