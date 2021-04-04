 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Cue a nun   (nbcnews.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arm them with rulers, that will strike fear in the hearts of all who dare defy them
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's great. Cuz when I think of an organization that's against child sex, I think of the Catholic Church.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Notice how these nuns avoid going into Catholic Churches so they don't have to ask the questions they don't want answered?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Yeah that's great. Cuz when I think of an organization that's against child sex, I think of the Catholic Church.


And here I thought it's the conservatives that were all about stereotyping.

Maybe we should send the nuns after you next to help expand your views, young man.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bishop - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S02E04
Youtube JqG30j0FRW8

They should have got the Bishop
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rjakobi: propasaurus: Yeah that's great. Cuz when I think of an organization that's against child sex, I think of the Catholic Church.

And here I thought it's the conservatives that were all about stereotyping.

Maybe we should send the nuns after you next to help expand your views, young man.


Nah, I'm too old for the Catholic Church
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sister Francetta is now ailing and was unavailable for comment.

In the whole story, that line made me really sad.  I have no idea why.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well played, Q-Subby....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Yeah that's great. Cuz when I think of an organization that's against child sex, I think of the Catholic Church.


The ironies of life.  Nuns are known for outreach to stop sex trafficking.  Priests are known for convincing their parishioners to trust scientists and doctors.  I think that is at least part of the reason why New Mexico has high vaccine rates, because so many of the people here are Catholic.  The rates county-by-county appear to be much lower in the Anglo-majority counties.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No one wants to Fark with a nun.

/except all the dudes on Pornhub when your search the subject.
//you would.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Arm them with rulers, that will strike fear in the hearts of all who dare defy them


Is the ruler actually a cattleprod made to look like a ruler ?
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good to see the nuns working on the supply side of the problem. We need to work on the demand side of the problem as well.
 
