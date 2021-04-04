 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   It's bad enough you're illegally partying outdoors during a pandemic, but littering too? For shame   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Littering???? At least they weren't father raping or mother stabbing.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Littering???? At least they weren't father raping or mother stabbing.


And causing' a disturbance
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You boys like Mexico?
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember, these are the young people whom Greta (Greta who? That's showbiz!) thinks will care enough about the environment to save the planet.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they are willing to do illegal gatherings, I don't think they give a shait about littering either.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger Group W bench.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: Remember, these are the young people whom Greta (Greta who? That's showbiz!) thinks will care enough about the environment to save the planet.


They are in their own way saving the planet by spreading King Covid around...
UK variant is taking out the weak young now.
 
