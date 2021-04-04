 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 News Dallas)   How does an 8-year-old get "accidentally" vaccinated?   (fox4news.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 8:45 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They slipped and fell on a needle?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Judge, I swear she looked eighteen."  R.P. McMurphy.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Hey, it's here in the computer so it must be right."
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dart guns, subby. A hilarious and very Texan way of improving public health.
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One in a million shot, doc
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, but did she accidentally the whole thing?
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They checked my ID and insurance for my vaccines (shot is free but insurance is billed for an administrative fee), and my vaccination card has my birth date on it. We were all about the same age in the groups for both visits.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 300x168]


There are rules!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a big 8 year old.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: "Hey, it's here in the computer so it must be right."


Yep, getting the appointment was a error in coding. Getting the shot was an error in social engineering. The end nurse didn't care, they had an appointment, might as well administer the shot.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just got my 2nd Moderna. Woke up to a freight train running me over. Felt like hell for 5 hours, now I am good. That would suck for an 8 yr old.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.