(NYPost)   If you have a Facebook account, you should probably change your password today. And if you don't know why, you can always call Mark Zuckerberg direct and ask   (nypost.com)
    Facebook, Facebook users, Telephone, Telephone number, Mark Zuckerberg's cellphone number, massive trove, phone number  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the hackers have a side gig with vehicle warranties.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse.

Barn Door.

I guess I should go ahead, though.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tried to cancel my FB account but they won't let me.  no longer use it. Good thing I used a fake name heh.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Friendster account is just fine.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Tried to cancel my FB account but they won't let me.  no longer use it. Good thing I used a fake name heh.


Found Gene Masseth's alt.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no. Something bad may happen to my Facebook.
How terrible. I am so very scared guys. /s
 
Discordulator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And this is why I never linked my phone number to my Facebook account, before I killed it a year or so ago. Got tired of fact checking old acquaintances and fighting their misinformation reinforcement algorithm.

I'm slowly disentangling my Google stuff, now, but that is much more messy...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They changed the policy for my Oculus Quest to where it can't be used without a Facebook account.

I stopped using it after that. Zuckerberg isn't trustworthy, and I refuse to hand him my personal data.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why I like Fark so much. If I try and put my password (*********) The highly advanced Fark algorithms filter it out every single time.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I had a Facebook account I wouldn't be here.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now my dog has to change her account password.  *sigh*
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Facebook is for grandmas and teenage girls.

/ Don't get me started on the idiots that use FB as their news source.
// That could cause an insurrection from those among us whose IQs are lower than room temperature.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This is why I like Fark so much. If I try and put my password (*********) The highly advanced Fark algorithms filter it out every single time.


Not way, for real?

Here, I'm going to try it too.

*************

Wow, how about that!

It even works for social security numbers.

***-**-****
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A face what now?

/ all known Facebook and related server ip's are blocked at my router and have been for years.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He had his own personal information stored. Zucker.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as my MySpace account is secure, I'm good
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Phone numbers are archaic. We've got a hundred other ways to identify people, and phones themselves contain about 6 or 8 identifiers. By now we should be able to have some sort of secure PKI-like system for dialing that let's you both know for sure who is calling (act as a non-spoofable caller ID) while also allowing the receiver the ability to set permissions of who can call. Calling someone by dialing a number should be the last acceptable way to make a call, and when you receive such a call, it should look like Chrome's "dangerous website" page.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why I don't have friends.
Seriously though, my Facebook account is erased. There's an option to erase your account. Select the option, and it will give you 30 days to sign in and change your mind.  After 30 days, your account is permanently erased.
/F*ck Zuckerberg
//F*ck Facebook
///f*ck his support of propaganda
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All you spacebookers and gramtwatters are nerds with your pocket computers talking to your grandparents on the interwebs.

It's not a dump truck!
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a phony phone number, email address, and DOB on facebook, so I'm not worried. I do change my password regularly, as I do with all my passwords.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: I have a phony phone number, email address, and DOB on facebook, so I'm not worried. I do change my password regularly, as I do with all my passwords.


Thanks for using my phonenumber, email address and birthday.  I've returned the favor.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn.  Didn't work
 
Local Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
hunter2

/o
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't even know my password it just signs me in automatically.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JustHereForThePics: MythDragon: This is why I like Fark so much. If I try and put my password (*********) The highly advanced Fark algorithms filter it out every single time.

Not way, for real?

Here, I'm going to try it too.

*************

Wow, how about that!

It even works for social security numbers.

***-**-****


Now try with your first pet, mother's maiden name.
 
