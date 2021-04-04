 Skip to content
(Reuters)   When is an Easter egg more than an Easter egg?   (reuters.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We
Do
Not
Approve
The
Coup


Burma Egg
 
Chabash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not a can of soup for my family, but it's a start.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One side is trying to initiate a coup. Both sides are apathetic to the Rohingya Muslim genocide. I'm sitting this kne out.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you see a rabbit laying brown eggs, those aren't chocolate.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: If you see a rabbit laying brown eggs, those aren't chocolate.


The Cadbury ads LIED???
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When is an Easter egg more than an Easter egg?

When you put it in your butt.
Next question.
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When they show it in the trailers
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hid Pokémon Shield for the switch in one of the eggs we hid for my son this morning. He thought it was great.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: If you see a rabbit laying brown eggs, those aren't chocolate.


Are you trying to tell me that Raisinettes are synthetic?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't see how this ends without international action.

And that basically means China saying "No.". But China is suppressing condemnation of the coup.

So decades of civil war it is then!
 
