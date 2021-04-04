 Skip to content
(AP News)   Papers, please   (apnews.com)
84
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression


You skipped "Trump isn't responsible" (early stages) and "Trump is responsible" (vaccines available).
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BAWWW, HAVING TO SHOW EVIDENCE THAT I'M NOT A PLAGUE RAT IS JUST LIKE NAZI GERMANY, BAWW! baww"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just terrible. Awful. How could they make us take care of ourselves and others. I should be able to lick rats.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

You skipped "Trump isn't responsible" (early stages) and "Trump is responsible" (vaccines available).


And "we *need* to get back to normal by [arbitrary date]"
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression


Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression


Just talked to my elderly trump humping neighbor who told me he got his 2nd shot the other day.

The same guy had told me repeatedly it was no worse than the flu & people were overreacting.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression


You're not wrong.

I had a patient on Friday who has steadfastly refused to follow any of the COVID guidelines. It's taken threatening to discharge him as a patient to get him to wear a mask in the office, and he tears it off the second he's out the door.

Every month for the last four he's loudly refused to even consider a vaccine.

Thursday he found out his wife is COVID positive and she's in the hospital. He now is basically begging me to find him a vaccine. I said I couldn't- our office isn't giving it, but he can look himself.

Suddenly I'm the bad guy.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's simple; If you don't want to behave like a responsible person, then you don't get to participate in activities with responsible people.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me get this right --- Republicans are opposed to individuals being able to show they've been vaccinated in a way that is verifiable? I suppose they're also against drivers licenses, and they want all restaurant staff to be blind so they can't verify "no shirt, no shoes". Real forward-thinkers the GOP are.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is zero point to these.  But someone is going to make money off of it, so they're going to try like hell to implement it.  It's for your $afety, citizen, just like body scanners.  They can fark right off.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Just talked to my elderly trump humping neighbor who told me he got his 2nd shot the other day.

The same guy had told me repeatedly it was no worse than the flu & people were overreacting.


I mean, the flu is no worse than the flu, and I get that shot...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?


99.5% SurVivAL RatE!!11!1!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same stupid trash who cheered for Arizona wanting to stop people to check for citizenship papers suddenly have a problem with people being asked for papers. Now, it may affect them and not just those who look Mexican. So totes different.
 
tennyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. If we'd set it up months ago it might have made some sense. It would have meant showing ID when you got vaccinated and tying that ID to the vaccine record.

What we have instead is a handwritten sheet of paper. By the time they roll it out most people will have one. The ones who are left either can't be vaccinated or will just get a fake. It will be a massive legal nightmare that won't actually do very much good.

So I hate plague rats as much as anybody else and it's their fault we didn't start planning this a year ago. But it's too late and, as usual, it's easiest just to let the morons win.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the gop was ok with private businesses making their own rules in ego they will and won't serve.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: skyotter: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?

99.5% SurVivAL RatE!!11!1!


The survival rate is much higher. For example, I have a 1 in 15625 chance of dying from it and 1 in 1623 of going to the hospital.

Run your own numbers: https://www.qcovid.org/Home/AcademicL​i​cence?licencedUrl=%2FCalculation
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: There is zero point to these.  But someone is going to make money off of it, so they're going to try like hell to implement it.  It's for your $afety, citizen, just like body scanners.  They can fark right off.


excuse me, I'd like a job as a body scanner.

/as long as I get to pick the bodies.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping O.S.H.A. makes vaccination a workplace requirement
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't give a shiat any more about what a "conservative" has to say about farking anything at this point.

"Conservatives" managed to help COVID-19 kill hundreds of thousands more people. "Conservatives" took credit every chance they got for the work of others, denied responsibility every chance they got for their own failures, and spewed hate & stupidity the entire goddamned time.

They lied, cheated, and stole, exploiting a national emergency to transfer yet more wealth from you to their friends even as they mocked your suffering & told you to shop, work, and die for their shareholders.

When their puppet leader was ousted, they wept & wailed, claiming that the end of the world was nigh - when, instead, the Biden administration turned shiat around, they wept & wailed that "LIBRULS ARE TAKIN' MUH FREEDUMBS!"

Couldn't be farking bothered with them any more. They had their chance to show us what "compassionate conservativism" should've looked like - instead, all they showed us was the boot of a white nationalist wrapped in an American flag, stomping on this country's people even as they robbed them. So, fark them.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to give away my vaccine papers to an old girlfriend just so she could catch the last flight to Lisbon. Friggin COVID nazis!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

You're not wrong.

I had a patient on Friday who has steadfastly refused to follow any of the COVID guidelines. It's taken threatening to discharge him as a patient to get him to wear a mask in the office, and he tears it off the second he's out the door.

Every month for the last four he's loudly refused to even consider a vaccine.

Thursday he found out his wife is COVID positive and she's in the hospital. He now is basically begging me to find him a vaccine. I said I couldn't- our office isn't giving it, but he can look himself.

Suddenly I'm the bad guy.


You have my sympathy. The shiat folks are having to put up with is incredible. I think a significant portion of the population would gladly go back to snake oil and superstition rather than admit a bunch of elitist doctors actually know what they're talking about.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I had to give away my vaccine papers to an old girlfriend just so she could catch the last flight to Lisbon. Friggin COVID nazis!


You're not at all part of the problem.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of schools and universities already require proof of a number of different vaccinations. COVID-19 will be added to that list. The magats are going to go insane once they realize they have to keep their crotch fruit home unless they vaccinate.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: enry: skyotter: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?

99.5% SurVivAL RatE!!11!1!

The survival rate is much higher. For example, I have a 1 in 15625 chance of dying from it and 1 in 1623 of going to the hospital.

Run your own numbers: https://www.qcovid.org/Home/AcademicLi​cence?licencedUrl=%2FCalculation


From a site that can't spell "license"? Yeah, I'll pass.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "BAWWW, HAVING TO SHOW EVIDENCE THAT I'M NOT A PLAGUE RAT IS JUST LIKE NAZI GERMANY, BAWW! baww"


assholes. we could make the two things the same if they really want... you know, set up some gas chambers?
Deny this, motherfarker.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. Just let me get mine so I can fly to Iceland and check out that volcano. I don't care what the rest of you do.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I had to give away my vaccine papers to an old girlfriend just so she could catch the last flight to Lisbon. Friggin COVID nazis!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, coming from the same crowd that has been promoting the usage of checkpoints WELL INSIDE the US boarder.  Well, the checkpoints are for the harassment and intimidation of brown people, but the point still stands.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper's please to show you're healthy and have regard for human life... I'm good with that.

Paper's please because you're brown, and driving in a border state... that enrages me.

Context, as always makes the difference.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't that violate some sort of HIPPA regulation?
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Just talked to my elderly trump humping neighbor who told me he got his 2nd shot the other day.

The same guy had told me repeatedly it was no worse than the flu & people were overreacting.


Does he normally get a flu shot?

/ Normally gets flu shot
// This is worse than the flu
/// Still on a waiting list :-(
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acad1228: Doesn't that violate some sort of HIPPA regulation?


Maybe in some cases. If so, then HIPPA rules need to be changed.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Republicans are opposed to individuals being able to show they've been vaccinated in a way that is verifiable?


I wonder if they feel the same way about showing an ID to vote? OMG, I'M BEING REPRESSED!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acad1228: Doesn't that violate some sort of HIPPA regulation?


Voluntarily displaying your own vaccine information is an invasion of your patient privacy? Do you know how stupid that question is?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution, make it mandatory to have a vaccination card to vote.

Claim it will prevent voter fraud.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You already need proof of vaccination for many diseases to register a child in school; you'll almost certainly need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit a foreign country or board a cruise ship. Banning the release of evidence of vaccination simply makes it harder for Americans to do these things.

DeSantis released his order barring "COVID passports". His state is has the three largest cruise ports in the country, and almost all the cruise lines are saying they will require proof of vaccination - not only because they need to to resume sailing, but because the countries they stop in ALSO require it. All he's doing there is hurting Florida residents and industries for almost no gain.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Jeebus Saves: There is zero point to these.  But someone is going to make money off of it, so they're going to try like hell to implement it.  It's for your $afety, citizen, just like body scanners.  They can fark right off.

See, there used to be no point because Americans would just get a vaccine. We didn't have to explain it to me people because they understood science. Or had a relative get polio; die of measles; or the effects of childhood diseases killing off adults.

There is a reason children are legally required to have them before going to school.


When you got vaccinated for polio, did you have to show proof of that to get into a concert?  Why haven't we had to show proof of other vaccinations to do everyday things if anti vaxers are such an issue?  Maybe we should wait and see if there is an actual issue before implementing these kind of things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: dj_bigbird: enry: skyotter: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?

99.5% SurVivAL RatE!!11!1!

The survival rate is much higher. For example, I have a 1 in 15625 chance of dying from it and 1 in 1623 of going to the hospital.

Run your own numbers: https://www.qcovid.org/Home/AcademicLi​cence?licencedUrl=%2FCalculation

From a site that can't spell "license"? Yeah, I'll pass.


And literally starts with Q
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ocd002
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Lots of schools and universities already require proof of a number of different vaccinations. COVID-19 will be added to that list. The magats are going to go insane once they realize they have to keep their crotch fruit home unless they vaccinate.


Daycare, public school, colleges, these people must not have ever enrolled their child in any of those.

The relief I've seen when nurses tentatively broach asking if my kids are vaccinated and I tell them "we're fully vaxxed, even the flu shot every year. I don't play that game" tells me there's too many idiot anti vaxxers out there.

Vaccines are nothing less than a miracle of modern medicine and those who refuse to vaccinate are too stupid to realize that a family could expect to bury half their children before they reached adulthood before we had vaccines, antibiotics, and fever reducers. I like to ask them which of their kids they're ok with dying.

These new variants are no joke. They're hitting people aged 20-50 hard and landing them in the hospital. Get you vaccine so we can protect the kids until it's approved for them.

My aunt was all bent out of shape because my SIL said she won't let her kids around the unvaccinated. I said I don't blame her. We have to protect the kids until they can get their shot and my 13 year old cousin just had a week in the hospital with covid pneumonia a month ago. It was really scary until the remdisivir kicked in and she turned the corner.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnyName: Cardinal Ximenez: Just talked to my elderly trump humping neighbor who told me he got his 2nd shot the other day.

The same guy had told me repeatedly it was no worse than the flu & people were overreacting.

Does he normally get a flu shot?

/ Normally gets flu shot
// This is worse than the flu
/// Still on a waiting list :-(


No & he's old, said the last vaccine he got was for shingles & he was supposedly bedridden for days.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: This, coming from the same crowd that has been promoting the usage of checkpoints WELL INSIDE the US boarder.  Well, the checkpoints are for the harassment and intimidation of brown people, but the point still stands.


Dammit.  BORDER.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Simple solution, make it mandatory to have a vaccination card to vote.

Claim it will prevent voter fraud.


Or make it mandatory to have a voter card to get the vaccine...

/it really makes you think...
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Simple solution, make it mandatory to have a vaccination card to vote.

Claim it will prevent voter fraud.


And you need photo ID to confirm the card. Deal.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: enry: skyotter: edmo: The stages of COVID, per conservatives

Hoax

Nothingburger

Hype

Mask Tyranny

It's over

Fire Fauci

Chips

Where's mine?

Oppression

Adding:

* I caught it so now it's serious

* I recovered so what's the big deal?

99.5% SurVivAL RatE!!11!1!

The survival rate is much higher. For example, I have a 1 in 15625 chance of dying from it and 1 in 1623 of going to the hospital.

Run your own numbers: https://www.qcovid.org/Home/AcademicLi​cence?licencedUrl=%2FCalculation


And what probability of lung scarring? Diabetes? Brain fog? most of the symptomatic coronavirus patients have life-altering complications.

I'd like to go the rest of my life without down syndrome, thank you very much.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Darth_Lukecash: Jeebus Saves: There is zero point to these.  But someone is going to make money off of it, so they're going to try like hell to implement it.  It's for your $afety, citizen, just like body scanners.  They can fark right off.

See, there used to be no point because Americans would just get a vaccine. We didn't have to explain it to me people because they understood science. Or had a relative get polio; die of measles; or the effects of childhood diseases killing off adults.

There is a reason children are legally required to have them before going to school.

When you got vaccinated for polio, did you have to show proof of that to get into a concert?  Why haven't we had to show proof of other vaccinations to do everyday things if anti vaxers are such an issue?  Maybe we should wait and see if there is an actual issue before implementing these kind of things.


Look at you. Not understanding how viruses work. As in every virus works differently and the issue is how contagious it is and how deadly it is.

How is polio spread?
Polio is spread when the stool of an infected person is introduced into the mouth of another person through contaminated water or food (fecal-oral transmission). Oral-oral transmission by way of an infected person's saliva may account for some cases.

I am certainly gladden I'm vaccinated from polio to protect me from the shiat you keep trying to feed us.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To hell with everybody else's lives. What about my rights.
 
