 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Why even bother having a clock anymore?   (msn.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Columbine High School massacre, site of a shooting, contagious nature of mass shootings, major mass shootings, school shootings, kill people, Washington Post database, mass shootings  
•       •       •

2330 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: The Post database shows major mass shootings overall have skyrocketed over the past decade. More than 180 shootings have taken place since 1966, with more than half - a total of 96 - taking place since 2005. The highest number, 13 mass shootings, happened in 2019.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look on the bright side. Having spent months locked down at home, and a bleak environment in which most potential targets are separated by a socially-distanced six-foot spread, mass shooters are finally returning to the streets. America is reopening.

/and if the shooting deaths this month don't convince you, just wait'll you see next month's plague deaths!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit publishing the names and life stories of the turds that are pulling the trigger.....
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comic relief.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have too many mass shootings and murders in this country. We don't even hear about the vast majority of them; stories of an angry man slaughtering family and friends en masse are banal at this point.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about string

/actual rebuttal I read
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Quit publishing the names and life stories of the turds that are pulling the trigger.....


That's what I've been saying forever. Guns aren't new but the 24 hour news cycle is still fairly new and needs 24 hours of content every single day and they just love mass shootings. Who was the shooter? What did he like on his pizza? What was his motive? Let's interview his 3rd grade teacher, etc. These people rarely get caught alive they want to go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered don't give them that opportunity and hopefully they will just quietly kill themselves instead.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will be done, because nothing CAN be done.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: TFA: The Post database shows major mass shootings overall have skyrocketed over the past decade. More than 180 shootings have taken place since 1966, with more than half - a total of 96 - taking place since 2005. The highest number, 13 mass shootings, happened in 2019.

[Fark user image 640x481]


And how do GOP-held statehouses respond to this?

Remove existing protections preventing guns getting into the hands of loons, and make it harder for police to take guns away from unstable murderers.

Why? because sending their base a signal that they're pro-gun will let them keep their jobs.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Reach Across The Aisle.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope this is the bottom for the US.

/I am starting to see rays of light
 
Plissken
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh. There was an L in that.

At first I was like, yeah, why even bother?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Instead of shooting up schools and churches and nightclubs, couldn't they just go shoot up nutjob conventions?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: SpaceMonkey-66: Quit publishing the names and life stories of the turds that are pulling the trigger.....

That's what I've been saying forever. Guns aren't new but the 24 hour news cycle is still fairly new and needs 24 hours of content every single day and they just love mass shootings. Who was the shooter? What did he like on his pizza? What was his motive? Let's interview his 3rd grade teacher, etc. These people rarely get caught alive they want to go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered don't give them that opportunity and hopefully they will just quietly kill themselves instead.


Not so sure the 24/7 news cycle has anything to do with killing but it certainly has killed honest reporting in this country...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: I really hope this is the bottom for the US.

/I am starting to see rays of light


i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


The party's just getting started, Sunshine.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: I really hope this is the bottom for the US.

/I am starting to see rays of light


That's because you're about to come out in China.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only genuinely effective response to gun violence is gun destruction. Everything else is like, well, putting a bandaid on a gunshot wound.

Much focus is placed on semi auto long guns but those crimes comprise only a small fraction of the violence. Handguns are by far the more lethal tool. Suicide, homicide, etc. Similarly, mass shootings garner so many eyeballs because they make everyone feel vulnerable. But those are relatively a drop in the bucket of blood.

The only real solution is confiscating and destroying semi auto firearms and all handguns. Which, I know, is about as likely as me inventing the Infinite Improbability Drive while winning the lottery.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Quit publishing the names and life stories of the turds that are pulling the trigger.....


It would help.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a feeling things will be quiet for a long time.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: I really hope this is the bottom for the US.

/I am starting to see rays of light


hopefully they're not laser scopes
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Nothing will be done, because nothing CAN be done.


Something is being done.  A bullied student who shoots up his classroom is a self-correcting problem.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: What was his motive?


I would actually like to know that.   The Las Vegas shooter shot nearly 500 people, 60 of them died (yes, two victims have since died because of their injuries).   Why?   I'd like to know, and we most likely never will.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: RTOGUY: What was his motive?

I would actually like to know that.   The Las Vegas shooter shot nearly 500 people, 60 of them died (yes, two victims have since died because of their injuries).   Why?   I'd like to know, and we most likely never will.


What if there was no reason?
What if he just did it - for no reason whatsoever?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clock? You mean the window fan?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: RTOGUY: What was his motive?

I would actually like to know that.   The Las Vegas shooter shot nearly 500 people, 60 of them died (yes, two victims have since died because of their injuries).   Why?   I'd like to know, and we most likely never will.


He didn't like Mondays.

We live in a thin veneer of order against a backdrop of chaos.
 
Flying Vermin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Instead of shooting up schools and churches and nightclubs, couldn't they just go shoot up nutjob conventions?


People that shoot up schools, churches and nightclubs are looking for soft targets. Even in states with lax gun laws, these tend to be some of the few places that ordinary people can't legally carry a firearm.

"Gun Free Zones" are basically a big neon sign saying "Defenceless People Here."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dewey Fidalgo: RTOGUY: What was his motive?

I would actually like to know that.   The Las Vegas shooter shot nearly 500 people, 60 of them died (yes, two victims have since died because of their injuries).   Why?   I'd like to know, and we most likely never will.

What if there was no reason?
What if he just did it - for no reason whatsoever?


And that would be an explanation in itself.  Not knowing "why?", is like not knowing why, well anything.   Could changes be made?  I don't know, but shrugging ones shoulders seems counter-productive.   It is like knowing that half a million Americans died from COVID, but saying that the "why" doesn't matter.

I would point out that the internet has also played a huge part in the rise.  A separate animal from the news.   Just watching the crap I see about COVID and the links that get thrown out.  Nothing to do with the news, in fact the news is disbelieved.   Same with the seditionists.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flying Vermin: edmo: Instead of shooting up schools and churches and nightclubs, couldn't they just go shoot up nutjob conventions?

People that shoot up schools, churches and nightclubs are looking for soft targets. Even in states with lax gun laws, these tend to be some of the few places that ordinary people can't legally carry a firearm.

"Gun Free Zones" are basically a big neon sign saying "Defenceless People Here."


Again, I bring up Las Vegas.   Could all those people have defended themselves if they has had guns?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: RTOGUY: What was his motive?

I would actually like to know that.   The Las Vegas shooter shot nearly 500 people, 60 of them died (yes, two victims have since died because of their injuries).   Why?   I'd like to know, and we most likely never will.



I'm a little on the fence with that one because I don't feel that any answers we find will be all that satisfying. Will knowing that somebody shot 40 people because he had trouble finding a date make us feel any better? I don't think so.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.