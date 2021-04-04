 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Van life is getting renewed interest thanks to the film "Nomadland." Sadly those cheesy murals painted the sides are not   (nytimes.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Parking lot, Parking, Van, van life, YouTube, Ms. Schaffer, One Night Only, Christian Schaffer  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to lease real estate down by the river
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This kind of mural?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That movie was depressing.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: [Fark user image image 425x425]

This kind of mural?


10 years ago (maybe more actually) I used to see a van in Hollywood that had "Hannah Montana Concert Shuttle" crudely spray-painted on the side.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to 2015
 
Vee-One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise known as homelessness
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: That movie was depressing.


A very sad movie.

It does make me look twice at old vans now to see if anyone is living in one.


That Bob Wells has an interesting YouTube channel and a few videos on how to stealth camp in a city.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one would suit me OK.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: [Fark user image 425x425]

This kind of mural?


Matt Gaetz's 2022 campaign van
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't work out too well for this guy:
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has nothing to do with that movie. "Vanlife" has been an Instagram thing for much of the last decade.

Now, if we're talking about people living in a van down by the river, yeah. But that's not a choice. Nor is it trendy.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't move into a van until I complete building my dome. Or was it my yurt? I forget.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness


Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I lived in a 1993 Honda del sol for around 8 months, years ago. It sucks not being able to lay down to sleep. After that I said fark 2 seater cars. One time it got so cold it took hours for me to actually wake up. We had a meeting at work that morning at around 9 that I shivered through the entire thing, then I still wasn't completely awake (the best way I could describe it, like the feeling of being jolted out of rem sleep only it doesn't go away for hours) until four hours later which is also when the shaking stopped. I made sure to get warmer clothes and have an extra emergency stash of blankets etc after that.
Pic is off Google, but just an example of the car I had. You could recline the seats maybe 20 degrees, so it wasn't as bad as sleeping strait upright, but pretty close :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.


6 figures don't buy shiat for housing.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nomadland was stupid.
I started watching it but you can get a mobile home for a few grand with a rent at less than $300 a month in a park.

The premise is dumb and if these people were led into it for real ,someone needs to educate these people.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The quintessential van.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

6 figures don't buy shiat for housing.


Depends on where you purchase.

I am in Northeast Ohio south of Cleveland, where $100k+ per year can get you a rather nice place.

New York/LA/London? Not so much.

Which is kinda why they don't have a permanent address.
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


/ hey girls wanna see my sweet ride?
 
alice_600
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

6 figures don't buy shiat for housing.

Depends on where you purchase.

I am in Northeast Ohio south of Cleveland, where $100k+ per year can get you a rather nice place.

New York/LA/London? Not so much.

Which is kinda why they don't have a permanent address.


Makes you wonder why they don't have a permanent address?
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alice_600: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

6 figures don't buy shiat for housing.

Depends on where you purchase.

I am in Northeast Ohio south of Cleveland, where $100k+ per year can get you a rather nice place.

New York/LA/London? Not so much.

Which is kinda why they don't have a permanent address.

Makes you wonder why they don't have a permanent address?


Because they don't want one, they prefer to travel and have new experiences rather than own real estate. At least, that's my understanding from the digital nomads my wife knows.

Although some do end up buying a place once they have done that enough. Usually in a place they found themselves going back to.

Again, this is secondhand as I don't talk to my wife's colleagues directly.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only van I'm interested in:

Fark user imageView Full Size


God I hope it's actually affordable.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Straight


Strait Straight...

Wtf that still doesn't look right. Oh well, it's gonna be one of those days.
 
zobear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.


We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zobear: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web


As long as I have reliable internet access and am online during regular office hours, I work from home. The office doesn't designate where "home" is, just that I meet connectivity requirements.

/I work in database management for the credit department of the company.
//Post nothing about it on social media.
///The web developers and programmers I know are the same.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zobear: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web


If a person has ever in their life said into a camera "Don't forget to like and subscribe", I'd rather not know that person
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife follows this stuff on YT. Funny thing is, she hates camping with a passion.

I'd have to have a UPS truck with a shower in it to make it work. 6'5" Doesn't fit inside a van when it's time to nod off.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zobear: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web


What, you don't want to make YouTube videos with jump cuts every 9 seconds of your face yelling into the camera, brand new "gear" that's never been used in your vehicle, and shilling whatever online brand is paying the most this month? (That manscaping company, some random vpn provider, or random box of "bespoke" chinesium knifes and leather bits that is a subscription based. Apparently vehicles have addresses now)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't those chemical toilets usually installed as part of a van conversion end up stinking the whole thing up? Or have all of the van lifers taken a tip from Amazon drivers and switched to pee bottles and boxes that need no further explanation?
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

invictus2: [miro.medium.com image 850x958]

/ hey girls wanna see my sweet ride?


JonTron - That one didn't age quite so well! [Goop]
Youtube FhPE8UV_nGc
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't those chemical toilets usually installed as part of a van conversion end up stinking the whole thing up? Or have all of the van lifers taken a tip from Amazon drivers and switched to pee bottles and boxes that need no further explanation?


Thanks for that info. And, gezz thanks for that info. 🤮
/
Note to self
Bottles and boxes.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vee-One: [Fark user image 425x202]

I see you

This thread needs more Kreiger

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vee-One: [Fark user image 425x202]


I think my favorite of Krieger's vans was this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Though I'm also partial to "Exit...Van Left"
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness


Some vans cost more than homes ( depending on where you are willing to live)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: zobear: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web

What, you don't want to make YouTube videos with jump cuts every 9 seconds of your face yelling into the camera, brand new "gear" that's never been used in your vehicle, and shilling whatever online brand is paying the most this month? (That manscaping company, some random vpn provider, or random box of "bespoke" chinesium knifes and leather bits that is a subscription based. Apparently vehicles have addresses now)


That sounds like the life, mate.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: Vee-One: [Fark user image 425x202]I see you

This thread needs more Kreiger

[Fark user image 850x531]


Damn, same pic and everything. How's that for timing?
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As if that chick in the photo lives in that van, her hair is perfect
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: zobear: Elliot8654: AcneVulgaris: Otherwise known as homelessness

Not always. Wife works in the travel industry. There are digital nomads with no permanent address that make 6 figures.

It all depends on what you do and how you monetize it.

We don't monetize our working from wherever in the van. I know it sounds crazy, but it's possible to work remotely from a van or a boat without puking your life all over social media.

/old
//also spent a couple of weeks in March between southern CO skiing and UT biking (and working)
///didn't post a lick of it to the Web

If a person has ever in their life said into a camera "Don't forget to like and subscribe", I'd rather not know that person


But looking at hours of food scrolling of some instabang" lunch pics - that's what the internet was made for
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That sounds like the life, mate.


To be honest, as long as you could sleep uninterrupted for at least part of the night, and could actually lay down, I wouldn't say no outright. A lot of people have it way worse.
 
r3dn3ck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've lived in a vehicle for a good long time in the past. It's not fun. They're not hip or inventive or adventurous. THEY ARE JUST MORE HOMELESS PEOPLE PRETENDING THAT THEY ARE NOT. Vagabond is not a title to aspire to. It's a sign that you have failed at life.
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Has nothing to do with that movie. "Vanlife" has been an Instagram thing for much of the last decade.

Now, if we're talking about people living in a van down by the river, yeah. But that's not a choice. Nor is it trendy.


You sound like you need to put the internet away for a couple months.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.