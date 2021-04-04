 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   City to host COVID test events. No, not the kind where thousands of people get tested. The kind where thousands of people get together as an experiment to see how many get COVID   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Scary, FA Cup, impact of larger events, University of Liverpool, public health, Culture Liverpool, public health work, business event, Liverpool  
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is NOT in the U.S.? Color me surprised.

/sounds like something we'd do
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to pour rubbing alcohol on my crotvh and light it on fire to test if fire burns my genitals. Prior data needs to be re-tested.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?


The correct form is Liverpudlians.

Yes. Really.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one hell of a consent form

SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?)


Liverpudlians. No I'm not making that up.
 
Resin33
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought it was another story about how some city in the south is allowing a large event to occur.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: The correct form is Liverpudlians.


Well that's unfortunate.
 
algman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Events are part of the DNA of Liverpool and a critical part of our culture and community"

So is COVID.  One of these critical parts kills people.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resin33: Oh, I thought it was another story about how some city in the south is allowing a large event to occur.


Multiple states held in-person bar exams last July and I'm still surprised scientists didn't study them.
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?


Scousers. Good news: They're disposable. Bad news: It's hard to extrapolate the results to humans.
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL "Liverpudlian" is another word for "guinea pig".
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sniderman: And this is NOT in the U.S.? Color me surprised.

/sounds like something we'd do


We'd do it but not for science.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hervatski: I'm going to pour rubbing alcohol on my crotvh and light it on fire to test if fire burns my genitals. Prior data needs to be re-tested.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?

The correct form is Liverpudlians.

Yes. Really.


Right up there with Mancunians (Manchester) and Malagasy (Madagascar).

And whoever came up with this idea needs to be handed over to a far more creative person than me for suitable punishment.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Followed by a ventilator raffle?
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Right up there with Mancunians


One of the Roman names for Manchester was "Mancunio".
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sniderman: And this is NOT in the U.S.? Color me surprised.

/sounds like something we'd do


This is Mercia!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this when England builds a giant wall to keep out the infected? There was a movie about that sort of thing like 10 years ago I think.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most of us Beatle fans are familiar with that Liverpudlian term.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The UK's currently in a very curious position.

On one hand, it's currently doing very well with the vaccine rollout.

On the other, the bulk of that is with the AZ vaccine, which is generally excellent, but 10%ish efficacy for the SA variant.

So if the SA variant takes off, they are uniquely screwed. If it doesn't, they're in a great position (albeit after 9 months of catastrophe).
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they don't have IRBs in Europe. Any scientist who took part in research like this in the US would be pretty much barred from anything professional again. A study designed to see how many people get sick through deliberate exposure in social settings? Studying aftereffects of the idiocy of others, sure. Building a study that entices people to such exposure? Ethically indefensible, a study should never threaten the well-being of its informants or subjects. The anthropologist who figured out how HIV was being transmitted by needle sharing had to flee to Canada to avoid being forced to give testimony against informants by local prosecutors. I've gone through IRB protocols for an undergrad research project and there were concerns about my project, which was how smokers chose to dispose of cigarette butts, with receptacles set out at different places at different weeks, through me simply observing them from a distance and marking on a diagram where they were dropped. They were mostly concerned because smoking is bad for you and so studying this behavior without trying to dissuade the subjects from smoking was detrimental to their health. I got through it but it took so long I graduated before I got enough observational data.

And the point was environmental-- how to help keep butts off the ground where they wouldn't leech carcinogens from the filters when it rained. It was pollution prevention I was trying to study, but the IRB (staffed mostly by the medical school) argued it was unethical to just sit at a window and watch smokers self-harm.

I guess Europe doesn't have that kind of fear of people being used in ways that harm them in the name of science, or they have a much different concept of what harm is in terms of study design.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I'm guessing they don't have IRBs in Europe. Any scientist who took part in research like this in the US would be pretty much barred from anything professional again. A study designed to see how many people get sick through deliberate exposure in social settings? Studying aftereffects of the idiocy of others, sure. Building a study that entices people to such exposure? Ethically indefensible, a study should never threaten the well-being of its informants or subjects. The anthropologist who figured out how HIV was being transmitted by needle sharing had to flee to Canada to avoid being forced to give testimony against informants by local prosecutors. I've gone through IRB protocols for an undergrad research project and there were concerns about my project, which was how smokers chose to dispose of cigarette butts, with receptacles set out at different places at different weeks, through me simply observing them from a distance and marking on a diagram where they were dropped. They were mostly concerned because smoking is bad for you and so studying this behavior without trying to dissuade the subjects from smoking was detrimental to their health. I got through it but it took so long I graduated before I got enough observational data.

And the point was environmental-- how to help keep butts off the ground where they wouldn't leech carcinogens from the filters when it rained. It was pollution prevention I was trying to study, but the IRB (staffed mostly by the medical school) argued it was unethical to just sit at a window and watch smokers self-harm.

I guess Europe doesn't have that kind of fear of people being used in ways that harm them in the name of science, or they have a much different concept of what harm is in terms of study design.



It's not intentional exposure though, it's natural exposure. There's a wide ethical chasm between those two things.

(and most countries in the world do government-sponsored intentional exposure trials every single year, for the flu vaccine)
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still?

Stupid assholes.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, if they wanted to test this theory anywhere, it should be Cardiff.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?


Scousers have a victim complex so if you might as well make them actual victims
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going down to Liverpool to get Covid
All the days of my life

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Cyrene Valantion: SometimesItsTuesday: So England has decided that if the only real loss is Liverpoolians (Liverpools?), and the gain is science, it's at worst a wash?  A harsh ethical calculus, but who am I to judge?

The correct form is Liverpudlians.

Yes. Really.

Right up there with Mancunians (Manchester) and Malagasy (Madagascar).

And whoever came up with this idea needs to be handed over to a far more creative person than me for suitable punishment.


Hand them over to the Glaswegians.
 
