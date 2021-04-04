 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   After extensive investigation, Suez Canal officials have figured out what caused the accident: Women Drivers. Am I right? And what's the deal with airline food?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know! Could this stuff taste any worse? It's, like, "Thanks, but no thanks. I'm still stuffed from that huge bag of smoked almonds!
And What's With That Beef Stroganoff They Serve You?
I know! It's looking at you, like, "Come on! I dare you!
Beef Stroganoff?! Isn't that getting a little loose with the language?
And the guy next to me, he likes it! He can't get enough of it! I'm looking for a dog to slip it to, this guy's asking for thirds!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Suez officials, but a buncha trolls. Read TFA, dumbassmitter.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witchcraft?


That one, with Evergreen painted on the side.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We all know it was the male driver Farouk Schettino
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She was on a different ship, hundreds of miles away from the incident.  So let's not perpetuate these rumours then eh?  Click-bait headline for a completely false story.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She was the equivalent of a first mate. Isn't the ultimate responsibility for a ship the purview of the captain?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Question: China has launched several satellites recently including one that went to the moon. Was it's turn signal on the entire journey?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: She was the equivalent of a first mate. Isn't the ultimate responsibility for a ship the purview of the captain?


Irrelevant question as she was on a different ship hundreds of miles away.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"My husband has been lying to me about what six inches is" she said in her defense.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's see-Egyptian pilot, Japanese owners, German Captain, Taiwanese operators, Japanese insurance and Panamanian registry. And no doubt the US and UK have some skin in the game.

A real treasure ship for lawyers!
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well now the ship's really going to hit the femme.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't the ultimate responsibility for a ship the purview of the captain?


My father was a ship's master and I remember him talking about sailing the Suez Canal and saying that it was the only place in the world that the pilots can override the captain. I don't know if that means the responsibility would then fall on the shoulders of the pilots or not. He also said if the pilot's orders contradicted the captain's orders it's unlikely that the crew would listen to the pilot over the captain. He retired 30+ years ago so things may have changed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]


I'd be her gopher.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does she have an OnlyFans? I'd like to... donate to her legal defense fund.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: Not Suez officials, but a buncha trolls. Read TFA, dumbassmitter.


No Farker has RTFA in twenty years.  Let's not ruin our track record over something so trivial as accuracy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mangobunny: Ragin' Asian: Isn't the ultimate responsibility for a ship the purview of the captain?

My father was a ship's master and I remember him talking about sailing the Suez Canal and saying that it was the only place in the world that the pilots can override the captain. I don't know if that means the responsibility would then fall on the shoulders of the pilots or not. He also said if the pilot's orders contradicted the captain's orders it's unlikely that the crew would listen to the pilot over the captain. He retired 30+ years ago so things may have changed.


The pilot has full responsibility in the Panama Canal.  As I recall for US Navy the Suez Canal pilot has advisory responsibility but you better have a really good reason for not listening to him.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: I know! Could this stuff taste any worse? It's, like, "Thanks, but no thanks. I'm still stuffed from that huge bag of smoked almonds!
And What's With That Beef Stroganoff They Serve You?
I know! It's looking at you, like, "Come on! I dare you!
Beef Stroganoff?! Isn't that getting a little loose with the language?
And the guy next to me, he likes it! He can't get enough of it! I'm looking for a dog to slip it to, this guy's asking for thirds!


This guy needs to be booked on the Johnny Carson show, stat!
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]


I wouldn't kick her out for eating humans in bed.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]

I wouldn't kick her out for eating humans in bed.


Oh ffs. HUMMUS, YOU STUPID AUTOCORRECT! HUMMUS!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The 29-year-old said: "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure."

I'd bet real money it's the former
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Herr Morgenstern: mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]

I wouldn't kick her out for eating humans in bed.

Oh ffs. HUMMUS, YOU STUPID AUTOCORRECT! HUMMUS!


*Narrator*  Herr Morgenstern is not using a mobile device.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Herr Morgenstern: mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]

I wouldn't kick her out for eating humans in bed.

Oh ffs. HUMMUS, YOU STUPID AUTOCORRECT! HUMMUS!


I have to admit to being relieved.....
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: cman: Not Suez officials, but a buncha trolls. Read TFA, dumbassmitter.

No Farker has RTFA in twenty years.  Let's not ruin our track record over something so trivial as accuracy.


There are articles?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Herr Morgenstern: mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image image 425x289]

I wouldn't kick her out for eating humans in bed.

Oh ffs. HUMMUS, YOU STUPID AUTOCORRECT! HUMMUS!


I liked it better the other way.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

no1curr: The 29-year-old said: "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure."

I'd bet real money it's the former


Huh.  I was under the impression that majority Muslim nations are egalitarian societies where feminists wear the hijab because it's liberating and not an ancient symbol of the subjugation of women.  Have I been lied to?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: cman: Not Suez officials, but a buncha trolls. Read TFA, dumbassmitter.

No Farker has RTFA in twenty years.  Let's not ruin our track record over something so trivial as accuracy.


I wouldn't go that far. I get dumped on fairly regularly for DNTRFA of which I am guilty only occasionally.

When somebody posts something you don't understand, it's best to just say "DNRTFA News!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mr_a: Definitely has that "Hot Egyptian Captain" vibe![Fark user image 425x289]


How about a hot Emirati pilot flying an A380?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
