(Tampa Bay Times)   Reservoir with 480 million gallons of polluted wastewater breached, officials working desperately to prevent rapid, catastrophic collapse. Meet the people downstream of that who are like, meh   (tampabay.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read somewhere that Desantis declared a state of emergency... oh NOW you don't want to kill all of your constituents?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. and Mrs. Rexford can go f*ck themselves when the dam collapses, then. Even if it doesn't get to their door, F*ck them on general principle.

I have relatives in Florida and they're all Trump voters. The state needs a mega-tsunami. I'm rooting for Cumbre Vieja to go.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We're old. We'll be dead soon anyway. Besides Matlock is on!"

That state delivers nothing but joy and amazement.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: I read somewhere that Desantis declared a state of emergency... oh NOW you don't want to kill all of your constituents?


Well, not the Republican voters, obviously.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans have shown us over and over they couldn't care less about human life including their own if it means they are asked to suffer a little inconvenience occasionally.

It's batshiat crazy thinking. Extreme privilege I guess.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We all know there's a whole lot of water in there, but it's a mile and a quarter away from here. There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too."

Gradients, how do they work?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh you innocent Vermonter. The FL government doesn't care about your little ecological problems. That's the phosphate plants problem and well, they don't care either.
 
two towns over [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"........Gillette Groves subdivision near Moccasin Wallow Road and S Tamiami Trail."

This sounds like a very personalized form of hell on earth.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.


I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.seattletimes.comView Full Size


Sounds delicious!  (I really do love a good cherry phosphate)

What time did they say Matlock was on?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Their plight had already been documented
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you DON'T want to see coming out of your dirt dike holding back hundreds of millions of gallons of waste.

Piney Point
Youtube byxnXdcCPb0
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phospate spills are strictly against HOA covenants, so they'll have none of that in THEIR neighborhood or the board will hear about it!
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 260x331]
Their plight had already been documented


Long before I became an author...I wasn't one.
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.


I read "The Water Will Come" a few years ago and it details extensively how Florida is literally, slowly drowning.

The folks profiled in the article don't seem overly concerned. Must be nice.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.


People talk about how flat Iowa, Kansas, and northern Missouri are.. but I went to Florida once, in 1987, and my eyes just could not believe how flat it was, near Orlando.  Like it seems one could climb a tree, if you found one, and see both the Atlantic ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Free Market will find a solution for benefit of all, free from government oversight and job killin' regulations, while holding those responsible for their actions.
 
Northern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: "We all know there's a whole lot of water in there, but it's a mile and a quarter away from here. There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too."

Gradients, how do they work?

Gradients, how do they work?


Florida is pretty flat.  Officials know his house is downhill from the storage site.
But sure, stay in your custom retirement home instead of going to a hotel for a few days or visiting family back north.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's how you get mutant powers
 
Jeff5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.


The official highest point is 345 feet above sea level, but some of the "stacks" of waste from phosphate mining are close to or above that, but there's no need to worry...

Radium-226, found in phosphogypsum, has a 1,600-year radioactive decay half-life. In addition to high concentrations of radioactive materials, phosphogypsum and processed wastewater can also contain carcinogens and heavy toxic metals like antimony, arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, copper, fluoride, lead, mercury, nickel, silver, sulfur, thallium and zinc.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.


Watching a rocket launch out of Cape Canaveral while standing in line at Disney World, sixty miles away. We could see the initial flare at engine start, that's how flat Florida is.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least their lawn is pretty lush and green.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We all know there's a whole lot of water in there," said Kenneth Rexford. "But it's a mile and a quarter away from here. There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too."

I met a lady who lived south of Albany, Georgia after the 1994 flood. My wife and I and some of her coworkers went down there to help them rebuild. First thing we did was strip house above the level where water was in the house.

Typical of small homes in that part of the world, the house was built on a block foundation and had a crawlspace. The inside floor was probably four feet above grade. She lived over 2 miles from the river. The water line in the house was chest high on me, and I'm 6'2".

The Rexford's insurance probably won't cover this. Not just the flooding, but the stuff is mildly radioactive. Most homeowners' policies have exclusions on any radioactive contamination.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.  And since then, there's been a steady stream of sinkholes, hurricanes, and non-stop development.  I only wish this breach was occurring closer to Mar A Lago.

[Fark user image image 377x512]


So, Florida is getting slowly circumcised. Fascinating.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bathing in phosphogypsum to own teh libs.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pretty sure the Gaetzs created this as a diversion
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: NINEv2: "There's a lot of hills and dips in between here to there, too." Yeah, a whole shiatload of dips. farking idiot.

I remember reading several years ago that the highest point in FL was 6 feet above sea level and was somewhere near the Georgia-Florida state line.


I've always said that the highest point in Florida is the Ocala City Dump.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
subdivision near Moccasin Wallow Road and S Tamiami Trail

Skimming over the article I first read that as Tsunami Trail.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZAZ: subdivision near Moccasin Wallow Road and S Tamiami Trail

Skimming over the article I first read that as Tsunami Trail.


Came here to say that would be its new name soon.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm boggled that the residents are aware of the problem and say they want the government to fix the problem, but are not concerned about the actual, imminent consequences of the problem.
 
