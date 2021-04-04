 Skip to content
(Slate)   Should we be worried about those 15 million destroyed Johnson & Johnson doses?   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Influenza vaccine, Vaccine, huge batch of vaccines, major shortage of flu vaccines, Influenza, different kinds of vaccines, COVID vaccine, Emergent BioSolutions  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jed's dead baby.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. They actually did something about a possible contaminated batch instead of "let's see what happens."
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Quality control did exactly what they are supposed to.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just Woody Johnson warming up for the NFL draft later this month. Drawing on his Trump experience, he wants the Jets front office to know that competence will not be tolerated.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The j and j vaccine got contaminated by the AZ one. Qc worked. No worries.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.


Sued? Did you read the article? What are you talking about?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone scheduled to get the J&J on Monday:  "So uh.  We cool or...?"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's just so many flavors of stupid cropping up from this whole experience.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been better if these vaccines weren't screwed up and in the arms of those that need it. That going to slow us down by a week or two in getting vaccines out. However due to good quality control, the problem was identified fairly quickly and all caught and disposed off. This is how the system is designed to work. Unfortunately sometimes people make mistakes and it is why we are supposed to check stuff.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.


No.

This is exactly what QC is there for.  This is what it looks like when the system works.  And this wasn't waste - a problem happened in production - they didn't "waste" it.  Waste is "we dumped all that vaccine in the CEO's pool - he wanted to go swimming in it before we packaged it up for you."  That's not what happened here.  There was no intention to waste it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: No. Quality control did exactly what they are supposed to.


... and didn't get overruled by management/stockholders.laywers.  Impressive.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: Everyone scheduled to get the J&J on Monday:  "So uh.  We cool or...?"


Yes, completely fine.  The plant in question had not even been cleared to provide anyone any vaccine yet.  This was part of the ramp-up production and problems were found.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, qc caught it.  And qc was strong enough to be able to dump 15 million doses.  Still, be nice to know what happened--in the interest of complete  transparency, and maintaining trust.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rather surprised that there hasn't been more of this happening.

It isn't easy to ramp up production of these things quickly as they require some highly trained personnel. And that ranges from the hands on lab people to the IT people who have to run systems with very different levels of accountability and auditing. And then there's management that needs to come to grips with the high costs associated with quality control in the manufacture of pharmaceutical grade products.

People don't come out of school ready to work in a pharmaceutical manufacturing environment. It's a whole new mindset beyond science. It takes extra training, and time, and not everyone winds up being a good fit. It's not just about doing everything right, it's about documenting how you did everything right. Many of the problems turn out to be problems in the documentation.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But the public needs to know details!" someone will protest.  Bull.  The public is full of idiots who don't know a damned thing about vaccine production and won't be able to understand anything they're told.  And yes, that includes me.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has happened in the past: Back in 1955, hundreds of people got infected with the polio from the vaccine from contamination in the production process.

No, the Cutter Labs incident was not caused by "contamination".

Cutter Labs decided to take shortcuts from Salk's procedures in killing the virus with formaldehyde which resulted in live virus in the vaccine.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just worried that someone at that plant is too dumb to be allowed to manufacture the vaccine.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: No. Quality control did exactly what they are supposed to.


It's sort of a success story.  The trick is to learn what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again.
 
squidloe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.


Sued for what?
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got my shnots weeekss agoo/ Mont seazing probelems yeet.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fireclown: It's sort of a success story.


But you don't understand.  Everyone is stupid.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.


You should leave a note under the windshield.

It's kinda like when you drop something in the supermarket, you own up to it and direct the clerk to where the spill is.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
15 million here, 15 million there, pretty soon it starts to add up.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

squidloe: awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.

Sued for what?


For doing their job, duh!
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: "But the public needs to know details!" someone will protest.  Bull.  The public is full of idiots who don't know a damned thing about vaccine production and won't be able to understand anything they're told.  And yes, that includes me.


And yet, within the public are many experts who know what questions to ask. Making the information public isn't so that you can ask your neighbors, it's so that the information is available to the actual experts that do exist so that they can check it out.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel like the 15 million number is misleading.....that's an absurd batch size for a finished vaccine.

My guess is the preparation of a batch of suspension or part of the cocktail for such, the amounts of which would have been sufficient for 15 million vaccines (but might well be a single drum in a single batch). It's possible that they destroyed 15m doses worth of adenovirus vector but again unlikely, batch operations are done to prevent this kind of catastrophic loss of product.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Meltro: I feel like the 15 million number is misleading.....that's an absurd batch size for a finished vaccine.

My guess is the preparation of a batch of suspension or part of the cocktail for such, the amounts of which would have been sufficient for 15 million vaccines (but might well be a single drum in a single batch). It's possible that they destroyed 15m doses worth of adenovirus vector but again unlikely, batch operations are done to prevent this kind of catastrophic loss of product.


I did the math and 15 million doses have a volume of 6000 L, so I think you're right that there was contamination in a tank that was caught before production.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.

Sued? Did you read the article? What are you talking about?


Sue everybody!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 635x345]


I wonder if that kid is grown up now, and knows it was used as a photo model for someone who'd include extra snot when crying.
 
jekfark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: awruk!: Worried? No. Be alarmed? Probably. Should somebody be sued for causing this waste in time of crisis? Absolutely.

No.

This is exactly what QC is there for.  This is what it looks like when the system works.  And this wasn't waste - a problem happened in production - they didn't "waste" it.  Waste is "we dumped all that vaccine in the CEO's pool - he wanted to go swimming in it before we packaged it up for you."  That's not what happened here.  There was no intention to waste it.


But you still gotta wonder why it wasn't caught before 15M were wasted.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No.

Next.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No.  These things happen when you outsource mass production.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When trump was personally overseeing vaccine production mistakes like this never happened. Now that President Biden is in charge he's too busy planning his weekend parties in Delaware to care about other Americans.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image image 780x520]

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Emergent is a subcontractor to numerous pharma companies to provide production facilities for things ddveloped elsewhere.

If I ran a vaccine producer in the same country as Republicans I'd want an armed goblin warg cavalry too.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Merltech: No. They actually did something about a possible contaminated batch instead of "let's see what happens."


This, I am glad they caught the screw up before the doses hit the street.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: "But the public needs to know details!" someone will protest.  Bull.  The public is full of idiots who don't know a damned thing about vaccine production and won't be able to understand anything they're told.  And yes, that includes me.


Just because one is ignorant of manufacturing standards doesn't mean the information shouldn't be published for those in society who have an awareness of lab processes, scientific research and development, manufacturing, management, operations, or quality control. One can have someone else explain it to them but just because one doesn't know it originally is not a good excuse to not have the information published at all. There are plenty of people in society that can parse the data on their own and don't need ignorant people to act as gatekeepers.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And by "destroyed" we mean shipped to Brazil.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Meltro: I feel like the 15 million number is misleading.....that's an absurd batch size for a finished vaccine.

My guess is the preparation of a batch of suspension or part of the cocktail for such, the amounts of which would have been sufficient for 15 million vaccines (but might well be a single drum in a single batch). It's possible that they destroyed 15m doses worth of adenovirus vector but again unlikely, batch operations are done to prevent this kind of catastrophic loss of product.

I did the math and 15 million doses have a volume of 6000 L, so I think you're right that there was contamination in a tank that was caught before production.


That's much easier to visualise as a shiatload.

6000 litre septic tank
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scanman61: That has happened in the past: Back in 1955, hundreds of people got infected with the polio from the vaccine from contamination in the production process.

No, the Cutter Labs incident was not caused by "contamination".

Cutter Labs decided to take shortcuts from Salk's procedures in killing the virus with formaldehyde which resulted in live virus in the vaccine.


It's a weak argument for clicks. What they should have discussed was SV-40 Polio vaccines and a link to cancer.
 
6655321
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hope the US government certifies the destruction of the tainted doses and it does not end up in a third world country . Remember when they gave smallpox infected blankets to native Americans.
 
nullptr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Reverend J: Meltro: I feel like the 15 million number is misleading.....that's an absurd batch size for a finished vaccine.

My guess is the preparation of a batch of suspension or part of the cocktail for such, the amounts of which would have been sufficient for 15 million vaccines (but might well be a single drum in a single batch). It's possible that they destroyed 15m doses worth of adenovirus vector but again unlikely, batch operations are done to prevent this kind of catastrophic loss of product.

I did the math and 15 million doses have a volume of 6000 L, so I think you're right that there was contamination in a tank that was caught before production.

That's much easier to visualise as a shiatload.

6000 litre septic tank
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Hell at this point I'd settle for just a Big Gulp of a mix of the vaccines.
 
jlt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Everyone scheduled to get the J&J on Monday:  "So uh.  We cool or...?"


I'm scheduled to get the J&J Tuesday soooo....
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just love how trusting people are if drug companies and the govt.  If they had put a contaminated or ineffective batch out would we know?  There is such a narrative that anyone who has doubts and concerns is antivax and keeping people from getting back to their normal lives.

The white house knew for a week, I am sure there is a "why make everyone panic" meeting.
"It was no secret that Emergent did not have a deep bench of pharmaceutical manufacturing experts,"
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03​/​31/johnson-johnson-vaccine-15-million-​ruined-478776?fbclid=IwAR0sDOzAyFuOdIf​neK3-Dh8wkPTrMmGrFT9wQNpdZI5_wPb9lrW2D​ZWoGA8

If it wasn't for a data breach we would never know about pfizers issues with with quality control but that story died fast and was never really followed up on.
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n​6​27

With astrazeneca the story is the vaccine, is the cause of clotting disorders but the incidence is not greater then the population so its roulette but you have good odds.

I have the moderna but I would not be shocked if the rush to get it out I grew a third eye or something.  These were rushed, we have no long term data and they are trying to trouble shoot on the fly.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I have the moderna but I would not be shocked if the rush to get it out I grew a third eye or something.  These were rushed, we have no long term data and they are trying to trouble shoot on the fly.


Rushed?  They've been working the MRNA technology for over a decade, since the first SARS outbreak.  They were going to use MRNA to develop a vaccine for SARS and MERS but both outbreaks died out before they could get to the point of Phase II / Phase III testing.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Failure rate in any manufactured bio-product is 2.3% in batches over 1000litres
so I would assume a higher rate for all the Covid vaccines due to the extra complexity.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
15 million doses would be about 3 or 4 days delay.
Not really anything to worry about.
A bigger issue is how to get people who are svoiding the vaccine to take it.
 
