Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like an egg?  Way back in the mists of time (out in the somewhat arid California, important point) mom and dad did the go hide Easter eggs in the backyard for my sister and I. After finding them all we went back in for breakfast. Mom was going to made some sort of egg salad for later and dad started beaking open all the hard boiled eggs .. "Honey, how many eggs did we hide? I think there may be an extra one here." Mom looks over at the eggs, scoffs at him thinking that there may be an extra fully colored/decorated egg mixed in among them and goes back to work as does dad.

Eventually he does get to the extra egg, the stench of that thoroughly rotten egg drove everyone from the house all day.  Apparently we had missed one from the year before.  Best we could figure was that it was deep under a bush or otherwise out of the sun. And with CA's temperate climate it never froze (letting bacteria into the shell to eat the interior).

From then on, eggs were hidden in lots of 12 per kid and completely accounted for before going back in...

A concept I carried over to my own kids later on. Which worked well until the year I was outside early on Easter with one of the dogs for company. Finished hiding, I went in but he wanted to stay out. Fine, whatever.  Kids went outside later and could only find the 4-6 eggs (out of three dozen) that were hidden above 3' off the ground...WTF?  Then I noticed the damn dog trying his best to get his halo on straight to go with his angelic look of innocence...hmmm.  Yep, he remembered where I hid over two dozen eggs and cleaned up every one he could reach...sigh.

THOSE farts were impressive I gotta tell you, almost recreated the 'clears out the house's family tradition.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a, "Place for everything and everything in its place." kind of guy. If I can't find it my OCD will take over and I will look everywhere. Even looking in places I know it shouldn't be.

But there's this one thing that I can not find. At all. The Universe ate it.

A steak knife.

Shortly after I moved in to my current place, which I've been at for just shy of a dozen years, a steak knife went missing. POOF! It has yet to resurface.

I'll find it one day. Stuck through my hand in some unforeseen circumstance. It'll end up on Fark and you will never see me again. Or I'll be a Hero. Time will tell.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in, I wanna say 1996, we had a normal easter egg hunt with abnormal findings.
Under the radiator, was found a Santa Gift-- a video tape. I was certain that it had hidden under that radiator since xmas, but as I got older it was obvious that it had gotten hidden with the easter eggs.

What I really wish I knew is my parents side of the story-- did it vanish after getting wrapped? Before hand? Did it get found by new years day and they just waited until they could make a workable excuse? ("It must have fallen out of Santa's bag and he gave it to his friend the Easter Bunny to give to you!")
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one dinner fork left. No idea where all the rest went. I have salad forks. It puzzles me. Where the hell did they go? I'm not a slob. I don't let dishes build up. I can't fathom I'd have thrown them away, I'm pretty good at keeping things neat.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moon rode high over the desert while the cruel winds whipped the sands into a skin-shredding blast as we stumbled into the lee of a great dune. The sirocco's shrieks were those of the demons set to guard the treasure we'd stolen, the beasts of Hell loosened to trail us in this desolate place of death. We could now only await those hunting us, the drooling fangs and gleaming teeth, the claws like rusted iron with the blood of our companions.

Waiting was all we could do. One death, we reasoned, was very like another, and the hell-beasts would give us a swifter death than the sands.

We were fools. The sands would have been infinitely kinder in their fury.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years ago we were dog sitting two of my sister in law's little dogs.  Wee little things they were.  Early one morning (still dark) before work I let them out the back door into the fenced back yard to do their business. I poured my coffee, took a sip, and went to let them back in.  Only one came in.  I went looking and calling for the other.  Nothing.  My wife started searching.  Nothing. The dog up and vanished like a fart in the wind.  There were no holes in the fence, and no apparent way to escape the yard.  The dog was never found, and my sister in law still (playfully) reminds us about losing her dog.

It stumps me to this day. My best guess is a bird of prey got the little fella, because they were small enough to be a target.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day, after I took the bus to my college campus, I realized that I had lost my phone.  Looked around in the classes I had gone to, retraced my steps, etc.  Later on, when I was taking the bus back, I sat down in a seat and saw my phone sitting on the floor.

Really, what are the odds of me sitting in the same seat on the same bus where I dropped my phone earlier that day?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More recently, when we first moved into this rental, we were throwing a tennis ball in the house for Sasha. She was having a great time until the ball bounced into the corner of the kitchen. We all expected it to hit the bottom of the low cabinets and bounce back, but... It bounced straight into the corner and appeared to glitch out of existence! Turns out there's a gap just a little bit bigger than the tennis balls in that corner (no corner cabinet) there's a vertical panel to hide this, but no bottom horizontal panel to enclose the space! That's one tennis ball that will be found years later by someone else entirely .  😹 They will have SO many questions
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Our dog occasionally got hold of an Easter egg or other chocolates as well. He could eat 100g of chocolate and then throw up 1Kg of hot, thick, soupy, chocolatey crud. He was never in danger of poisoning, because he basically purged everything he had eaten for 24 hours each time. Still never learnt, though.
Still miss old Bozo a bit. He was stupid and anxious and deeply weird, but we loved him, and he loved us.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a week after i moved to Austin Texas, i found a UT longhorns shirt in my wardrobe.

I dont remember buying it or having it given to me, I dont like football, kinda hate it actually, so i never wouldve purchased it, and probably wouldnt have accepted it as a gift, but it just showed up in my closet.,,, how do they do that?!?!

/go longhorns!
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas Eve 1987. I lost the diamond from my wedding ring on the top of Palomar mountain in Southern California.

Six months later, I found the diamond in the driveway at my mom's house in Michigan.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was maybe 13 walking home from the mall alongside the street. Found a twenty dollar bill. Felt pretty lucky and continued on. Found another. So I start walking back and forth looking. Found a couple more.

A few days later the paper had an article that the nearest gas station had been robbed. Police showed up pretty quickly and the thief had thrown the money up in the air before running away. Cops and the attendant gathered up what they could find, but clearly they didn't get it all. I might have returned the money, but by the time the article hit the paper I'd spent a lot of it, and would have been only looking for trouble I didn't have at that point.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: About a week after i moved to Austin Texas, i found a UT longhorns shirt in my wardrobe.

I dont remember buying it or having it given to me, I dont like football, kinda hate it actually, so i never wouldve purchased it, and probably wouldnt have accepted it as a gift, but it just showed up in my closet.,,, how do they do that?!?!

/go longhorns!


I stole a gray zip up hoody at the gym about 5 years ago. Just carried it out to the car, didn't put it on since I had just got off the treadmill after lifting. Didn't realize I had stolen it until weeks later when I realized I had two gray hoodies hanging up. The stolen one had "New York" on it. I went to the gym to ask if anyone had reported it lost and turned it in. I asked the usual gym attendees if it belonged to them, so I could apologize for stealing it. Nobody came forward. Nobody claimed it. After months and months of it hanging there in the gym waiting for someone to claim it, the gym manager asked if I just wanted to keep it, being I stole it fair and square. I did. Nice hoody. Sorry if it was yours.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teen I'd raft a local river through the forest preserves.  A section was shaped like a horseshoe that it was convenient to park in the center of the points to get in at one point, raft a couple hours and get out the other point with only about a five minute walk each way. I liked to get out on the bank and get high from time to time. Found a film container of weed right there at my feet. The container was all muddy, but the weed seemed fine.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This past Thursday, I walked into the grocery store and went to pull out my phone. No phone. No biggie, I must have left it in the car. After shopping, I get in the car and look around. No phone. I *know* I had it with me because I had it at the gas station just before the grocery store.

I head home, unpack, and then hit the computer - take the opportunity to FB message a *gorgeous* friend - "call me in thirty seconds so I can see if my phone fell under the car seat somewhere". She does, but no dice. So, I head back out, hoping someone turned it in at the gas station - which of course is waaaay the hell on the other side of town.

I pass the grocery store a few minutes later and figure, what the hell, might as well check. So I pulled in, head to customer service and ask the lady "has anyone turned in a phone this morning?"

She opened the lost and found drawer and pulled a phone out. Holding it up, she looked a little confused.

"Uhm, can you describe the phone"

I pointed to the phone in her hand and said "That's it. My fingerprint can open it."

So she held it out, and like E.T. I held out my finger to once again be able to phone home (or hot chicks).

Kind of a wasted experience, but I did get one moderately humourous facebook post out of it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lost a dime (back in the 60s) when I was in 5th grade. Looked all over heaven and earth at my elementary school. Basically made an ass of myself accusing everyone from my classmates to the Catholic nuns. Found it 7 hours later exactly where I had left it...............sitting on top of my right ear in that little nook ears have. Stupid. Stupid. Stupid.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone here grow up catholic? I spent a lot of time praying to St. Anthony. I'd lose something and my mom would yell/sternly say "go pray to St. Anthony". He was a 50/50 from what I remember.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm still searching for my lost shaker of salt.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Playing disc golf I've lost a few discs over the years, it's just to be expected  One was a custom made gift though & I spent a combined couple of hours looking for it over a few weeks after i'd play the same course.

Months later I'm playing a different course about an hour away from where I lost the disc & go into the woods after a throw the wind took . Sitting about 2 feet from the disc I had just thrown is the one I lost, like it was there waiting for me, had my name on it & everything.

Still own the disc but it's mostly retired now
 
tenalquot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the years I worked as a remodeler I found a few things hidden in walls- old bottles; a wine bottle from the 1950s; a whole newspaper from 1943; a few pennies in a glass, all pre 1960; a postcard from 1909, and a streetcar token from the 1920s.

I loved when these turned up, so I began hiding my own treasures for the future. There are now quite a few quart jars waiting in walls with coins and photos from my remodel projects.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was a forest preserve not far from home where bikers sold dope, right out in the open, and with the "tree pig" ranger station in direct view. It had been there for years. Teenage friends and I bicycled in one day to make a buy and found the place completely deserted. Very odd as there were usually a couple dozen bikers and a couple dozen people buying and then hanging out getting high.

We hung out for a while thinking the bikers might be on a ride or something. A guy creeped out of the woods and told us there'd been a raid. Tree pigs and several other jurisdictions had come in, blocked the gate, busted everyone they could catch, towed away their vehicles. Anyone that had rode in someone else's vehicle had run off into the woods to hide. People were throwing their dope at or in the garbage cans as they ran. "If you look, you'll probably find a bunch of stuff. Nobody wants it on them now anyway." We looked and we found. Had enough weed to last us the summer.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe someone can help me find it? I remember playing a video game as a kid. Era would be 1991ish, I know because we were playing the Rocketeer game then too. It was some kind of ninja themed platform side scroller where the background was trees/vines/jungle from what I remember. It was not ninja gaiden. It's hard searching for it because of all the ninja gaiden references out there.
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Went visiting some friends in Cleveland over an easter weekend a few years ago. Babysat for the hosts while they went to a movie. Kids were 5 and 7, they were already down, give the folks a break.  Movie over, hosts returned, light BS and they're off to bed. Me and the GF are watching a movie on the TV, we'd packed some chocolate Easter eggs for the road.  Still quite a few left.  Proceeded to 'hide' them all over the house and retired for the night.

Woke up to squees! Of delight.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I lost my round-shaped, red lens ray bans 4 years ago. I found them just yesterday when cleaning my office supply closet. Yay!
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was tearing through a case of Bud Light with my cousin (who is 20 years older than me) and he started to tell a story about going to my dad's house, the one he had with his first wife and their daughter.

The thing was, that was the first time I ever heard of my dad's first wife and daughter (my parents kept that info from me).  My cousin, seeing the expression on my face, replied, "Oh shiat, I wasn't supposed to tell you about that!"

I had very little information, but after 3 years of searching, I found her and wrote her a letter.

A week later, I got a phone call from her.  The first thing she said was, "What in the hell took you so long?"

I got to meet my sister for the first time on my 40th birthday.
 
