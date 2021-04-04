 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 New York)   Are you an anti-vaxxer that wants to attend Cornell University? Well, there's always Harvard   (fox5ny.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".
 
Geordiebloke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".


Is there any religion where it states something similar to "thou shalt not protect yourself and your community from communicable disease" in their scriptures?

There's various vaccines available, so even if you go down the religious dietary requirements route, there's probably one that doesn't fall foul of your particular belief.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yah drop that religious exemption if you want to be taken seriously.  Its high time that card gets taken out of the deck entirely, to be honest.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".


"I can't get a vaccine due to my beliefs."
'What beliefs are those?'
"That Trump won and you can go fark yourself. I ain't getting no 5g microchip vaccine."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".

Is there any religion where it states something similar to "thou shalt not protect yourself and your community from communicable disease" in their scriptures?


Well the Bible dies stipulate that if you are male, you cannot get the vaccine if it is another male medical technician.
I don't remember the wording exactly, but something about how a man is forbidden from receiving a prick from another man.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".

Is there any religion where it states something similar to "thou shalt not protect yourself and your community from communicable disease" in their scriptures?

There's various vaccines available, so even if you go down the religious dietary requirements route, there's probably one that doesn't fall foul of your particular belief.


Religious belief is whatever people say it is, which is why religious exemptions should never exist for anything.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Geordiebloke: Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".

Is there any religion where it states something similar to "thou shalt not protect yourself and your community from communicable disease" in their scriptures?

There's various vaccines available, so even if you go down the religious dietary requirements route, there's probably one that doesn't fall foul of your particular belief.

Religious belief is whatever people say it is, which is why religious exemptions should never exist for anything.


aagrajag: Geordiebloke: Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".

Is there any religion where it states something similar to "thou shalt not protect yourself and your community from communicable disease" in their scriptures?

There's various vaccines available, so even if you go down the religious dietary requirements route, there's probably one that doesn't fall foul of your particular belief.

Religious belief is whatever people say it is, which is why religious exemptions should never exist for anything.


Let them eat pork!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you offer exemptions for religious beliefs, it's not a "requirement".


Virus don't care about your religion. It don't give a damn.
 
