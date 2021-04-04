 Skip to content
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's art that looks like anyone could have done it, with paint and brushes accessible to everyone, and you didn't see this coming?
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't that a traditional thing in "art walks" or whatever you call it in your brohemian neighborhoods these days?

I mean here in LA we have Frogtown, and there's always a wall somewhere with paints, chalk, or whatever for passersby to doodle with.

I think it's awesome.

/and no, I don't always draw dickbutt
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They failed to use the regional equivalent of Gorilla Glue to stick the cans to the ground.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It's art that looks like anyone could have done it, with paint and brushes accessible to everyone, and you didn't see this coming?


This. I'm normally all about "look but don't touch" but when you're setting up your exhibits, you've got to be at least a little aware of the optics...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: They failed to use the regional equivalent of Gorilla Glue to stick the cans to the ground.


I was thinking, the cans should have only looked as if they have paint in them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: Isn't that a traditional thing in "art walks" or whatever you call it in your brohemian neighborhoods these days?

I mean here in LA we have Frogtown, and there's always a wall somewhere with paints, chalk, or whatever for passersby to doodle with.

I think it's awesome.

/and no, I don't always draw dickbutt


Mostly.  Mostly dickbutt.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like that's how the original work was created in the first place.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would like to know how many other art galleries and exhibits they went to that had audience participation art on display.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone who sees this owes me $5,000,000 for my super creative art! Just donate the money to kids with cancer.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope it happens again tomorrow.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatisaidwas: bughunter: Isn't that a traditional thing in "art walks" or whatever you call it in your brohemian neighborhoods these days?

I mean here in LA we have Frogtown, and there's always a wall somewhere with paints, chalk, or whatever for passersby to doodle with.

I think it's awesome.

/and no, I don't always draw dickbutt

Mostly.  Mostly dickbutt.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Aye-firmative.
 
