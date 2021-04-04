 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Egypt relocated the mummies of several Pharaohs and their queens to a new museum. Before you ask if it was a quiet affair, note that "tourism" comes before "antiquities" in that particular ministry's title   (bbc.com) divider line
    Followup, Ramesses II, Ancient Egypt, Egypt, tight security arrangements, Ministry of Tourism, main attractions of Saturday, national treasures, ancient mummification techniques  
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice pic.

/tacky
//can you misappropriate your own culture?
///survey says yes
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ON;A
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Master of Ceremonies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I like it. Those pharaohs were show-offs, so it's fitting.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... should it have been?

Like, I get that subby's probably just being willfully racist about middle eastern cultures having different historical and modern aesthetic sensibilities than post-feudalism western European states and therefore being racially inferior... but putting that aside for a second and pretending that it's a real opinion and not a racist dog-whistle, what practical value would this theoretical intellectually adult alternate universe version of subby be implying that there is in a museum, an institution solely created to raise public awareness of history through public displays of historical artefacts, being more "low key" about the transportation of their artefacts and the creation of new exhibits for the benefit of a public audience?

Note that the answer can't be anything about "dignity" because that is, again, something that is only ever a racist dogwhistle and serves no other purpose than dog-whistling the racists, and in this theoretical fantasy we're setting up racism's not a factor.

// Also... what the fark, dude.  Are you even serious with this shiat.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A shame that folks famous for subtlety and restraint couldn't be moved in a more dignified manner...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I mean... should it have been?

Like, I get that subby's probably just being willfully racist about middle eastern cultures having different historical and modern aesthetic sensibilities than post-feudalism western European states and therefore being racially inferior... but putting that aside for a second and pretending that it's a real opinion and not a racist dog-whistle, what practical value would this theoretical intellectually adult alternate universe version of subby be implying that there is in a museum, an institution solely created to raise public awareness of history through public displays of historical artefacts, being more "low key" about the transportation of their artefacts and the creation of new exhibits for the benefit of a public audience?

Note that the answer can't be anything about "dignity" because that is, again, something that is only ever a racist dogwhistle and serves no other purpose than dog-whistling the racists, and in this theoretical fantasy we're setting up racism's not a factor.

// Also... what the fark, dude.  Are you even serious with this shiat.


Damn, if that doesn't get you the Woke Badge with an Oak Leaf Cluster you might as well give up.

Lighten up, Francis!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were transported with great fanfare in chronological order of their reigns - from the 17th Dynasty ruler, Seqenenre Taa II, to Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th Century BC.

I know this is petty. It bothers me a bit that the writer identified the time of one Pharaoh by dynasty and the other by century. It's easy to look up, I know. Still, I think it should have been one or the other for both of them. It's like using Celsius and Imperial measurements next to each other in the same sentence. We don't list a car's fuel economy in miles per litre.

Thank you for listening. Carry on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're transporting the remains of ancient Egyptian Royalty in the manner of a chintzy Vegas show. They'd better have Brendan Frasier on speed dial.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I mean... should it have been?

Like, I get that subby's probably just being willfully racist about middle eastern cultures having different historical and modern aesthetic sensibilities than post-feudalism western European states and therefore being racially inferior... but putting that aside for a second and pretending that it's a real opinion and not a racist dog-whistle, what practical value would this theoretical intellectually adult alternate universe version of subby be implying that there is in a museum, an institution solely created to raise public awareness of history through public displays of historical artefacts, being more "low key" about the transportation of their artefacts and the creation of new exhibits for the benefit of a public audience?

Note that the answer can't be anything about "dignity" because that is, again, something that is only ever a racist dogwhistle and serves no other purpose than dog-whistling the racists, and in this theoretical fantasy we're setting up racism's not a factor.

// Also... what the fark, dude.  Are you even serious with this shiat.


What's your Reddit handle?
 
